GATE 2026 Registrations Begin Tomorrow: Points to Keep in Mind When Registering

GATE 2026 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 online registration will begin tomorroe, August 25, 2025. the applicants wanting to pursue further Master's programs, direct doctoral chances in India, recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and admission to specific international universities, the esteemed national-level exam acts as a gateway.
One of India's top universities, IIT Guwahati, will administer the test for the 2026 session. The organizing organization has already published a comprehensive information brochure ahead of registration, which includes important details about eligibility requirements, exam locations throughout India, and the list of authorized two-paper combinations for applicants who want to take more than one subject. One of the most challenging tests, GATE 2026 offers prospects for renowned job options in industry and research in addition to higher education. Before submitting an online application, candidates are encouraged to carefully read the pamphlet.
How To Register For The GATE 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the GATE 2025 exam:
-
Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official GATE 2026 registration portal, and select the "New User? Register Here" link.
-
Create a new login ID by choosing a strong password, providing your full name, email address, and mobile number.
-
After registering, thoroughly complete the GATE 2026 application form with your personal information by logging in with your login credentials.
-
Based on the available alternatives, select your preferred examination paper, or two-paper combination if applicable, and pick your preferred examination city.
-
Upload scanned copies of the necessary paperwork, such as a recent passport-size photo, your signature, your category certificate (if applicable), and any additional proof of eligibility that may be needed.
-
Go to the payment area and use UPI, credit, debit, or net banking to pay the GATE 2026 application cost online.
-
Check that all the information is correct, then submit the filled-out application, download the confirmation page, and safely store the printed copy for later use.
Related Stories
GATE 2026 Registration: Points to Keep In Mind
Candidates can check the pointers while applying for the GATE 2026:
-
Check Eligibility Criteria – Ensure you meet degree, year-of-study, or foreign university eligibility requirements.
-
Read the Information Brochure – Go through IIT Guwahati’s brochure for updated rules and two-paper combinations.
-
Keep Documents Ready – Photograph, signature, valid ID, category/PwD certificates, and other requred proofs must follow specifications.
-
Choose Examination Papers Wisely – Select one or two-paper combinations carefully, based on your strengths and future plans.
-
Select Exam City Early – Pick your preferred examination cities in advance to avoid last-minute unavailability.
-
Pay Application Fees Correctly – Be mindful of revised fees and deadlines for regular and extended registration.
-
Verify Details Before Submission – Double-check all information before final submission to avoid rejection or errors.
GATE 2026 Registration: Important dates
Candidates need to pay close attention to the schedule that the exam authorities have supplied. From registration to results, the entire procedure has been planned ahead of time.
|
Activity
|
Day
|
Date
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
Monday
|
August 25, 2025
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)
|
Thursday
|
September 25, 2025
|
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)
|
Monday
|
October 06, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
Saturday, Sunday, Saturday, Sunday
|
February 07, 2026; February 08, 2026; February 14, 2026; February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of results
|
Thursday
|
March 19, 2026
GATE 2026 Registration: What’s new?
A few adjustments are made annually to enhance the registration and testing procedure. The following are the main highlights for GATE 2026:
-
Revised two-paper combinations for applicants choosing to take two subjects.
-
Slight adjustments to the eligibility requirements for applicants from foreign universities.
GATE Registration Fees 2026 Revised
|
Category
|
Regular Period (Aug 25 to Sept 25, 2025)
|
During the Extended Period (Sept 26 to Oct 6, 2025)
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs 1000
|
Rs 1500
|
Other candidates (including foreign nationals)
|
Rs 2000
|
Rs 2500
GATE 2026 Application Form Fee Revised: Comparison with previous years
Check the following table to know how the revised GATE application fee has changed over the years.
|
Category
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD
|
Other candidates (including foreign nationals)
|
Revised GATE 2026 application fee (per paper)
|
Rs 1000
|
Rs 2000
|
GATE 2025 application fee
|
Rs 900
|
Rs 1800
GATE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria
General requirements: Applicants must be enrolled in the third year or above of an undergraduate program or must have earned a degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, or the humanities that has been approved by the government.
Exams administered by professional societies: Applicants must confirm that their professional society certifications are accepted by MoE, AICTE, UGC, and UPSC as being on par with a typical undergraduate program (BE, BTech, BArch, etc.).
Foreign degree holders: Students from universities outside of India who have earned or are working toward a bachelor's degree in a related field (minimum three years) are also qualified.
GATE 2026 Registration: Documents Required
The GATE 2026 official website states that the following documents are needed:
-
Good quality image of candidate’s photograph (as per specifications)
-
Good quality image of candidate’s signature
-
Scanned copy of valid Photo ID (same ID must be presented at the exam centre)
-
Category certificate (SC/ST), if applicable
-
PwD/UDID certificate, if applicable
-
Dyslexic certificate, if applicable
GATE 2026 Registration: Examination schedule
The test will be conducted in two sessions over the course of four days. Three hours will be allotted for each session. The forenoon session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Also Read:
GATE 2026 Applications to Begin on August 25, Check Registration Details, Application Process, Category Wise Fee Details and List of Documents Required Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation