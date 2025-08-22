WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
GATE 2026 Applications to Begin on August 25, Check Registration Details, Application Process, Category Wise Fee Details and List of Documents Required Here

Aug 22, 2025, 18:17 IST

GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati will hold the GATE 2025 for the academic year 2025-26. Online registration will be available from August 25 to September 25, 2025, on the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. candidates can check the important details of the exam here.

GATE 2026 Important Details here.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will need to register online on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal from August 25 to September 25, 2025. The university has updated the two paper combinations, exam cities, and document checklist on the official website. Candidates can check their eligibility, important dates, steps to register, etc. here.

GATE 2026 Registration Date and Schedule

GATE 2026 registration date, as per the official website, will start from August 25, 2025. Candidates must keep their important documents, as mentioned below, available to register online on the official website. Candidates can find the important dates related to GATE 2026 exam here:

Event 

Day

Date

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Monday

August 25, 2025

Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)

Thursday

September 25, 2025

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)

Monday

October 6, 2025

GATE 2026 Examinations

Saturday

Sunday

Saturday

Sunday

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of results

Thursday

March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must satisfy the eligibility criteria set by the university to apply for GATE 2026:

  • Currently enrolled in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program.
  • Or completed a qualifying degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.
  • Hold certifications officially recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning.
  • An international degree equivalent to the Indian standard of a bachelors is also valid.

GATE 2026 Registration Fees

The exam fee is set by the university as per test paper, in case a student wants to opt for two papers, they will need to pay twice the fee. Candidates can check the registration fee set by the authorities category-wise to register for exam:

Category (per paper)

Regular Period: August 25 - September 25, 2025

Extended Period: September 26 - October 6, 2025

Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

INR 1000

INR 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals

INR 2000

INR 2500

GATE 2026 Two Paper Combinations

GATE 2026 will have a two-paper combination format for the upcoming exams. The following table carries the test paper codes allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper:

Code of the First Paper

Code of the Second Paper

Code of the First Paper

Code of the Second Paper

AE

CE, ME, XE

GG

GE

AG

CE

IN

BM, EC, EE, ME

AR

CE, GE

MA

CS, DA, PH, ST

BM

BT, IN

ME

AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE

BT

BM, XL

MN

-

CE

AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

MT

XE

CH

ES, PE, XE

NM

CE, ME

CS

DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST

PE

CH

CY

XE, XL

PH

CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE

DA

CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE

PI

ME, XE

EC

CS, DA, EE, IN, PH

ST

CS, DA, MA, XH

EE

DA, EC, IN, PH

TF

-

ES

CE, CH, GE

XE

AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI

EY

XL

XH

ST

GE

AR, CE, CS, ES, GG

XL

BT, CY, EY

  • Candidates opting for two test papers must have a primary choice of test paper and second must be chosen from the allowed combinations. Combinations other than the listed ones are not allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration.
  • The examination centre of a candidate for the second test paper may be different (but in the same city).
  • The board may change certain combinations at a later date. In such cases, the fee paid against the second test paper will be duly refunded to the candidates.

GATE 2026 Information Brochure

Important Documents Required for GATE 2026 Application

Applicants must make sure that the uploaded documents are readable to avoid delays or cancellation of application. Candidates must keep the following data readily available while applying for GATE 2026 online application form:

  • Personal Details
    • Name: The name of the candidate in the application form must be exactly the same as that in the valid photo ID, which the candidate must produce in original while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre. Prefixes/titles such as Mr./Shri/Dr./Mrs./Smt./Prof./Capt./Maj./Lt./Col., etc. must not be used before the name. GATE 2026 scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form.
    • Date of Birth: Candidates are advised to ensure that the date of birth provided in the application form matches exactly with that mentioned in the photo ID.
    • Personal mobile number
    • Name and mobile number of parent or guardian
  • Address for communication including PIN code
  • Details of the Eligibility degree
  • Institute/College name and address with PIN Code
  • Choice(s) of GATE test paper(s)
  • Choices of three GATE Examination cities from the same zone
  • Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI/wallet details for fee payment

Eligible candidates applying for GATE 2026 can check the following list of documents required for online application:

  • Candidate’s photograph as per the guidelines
  • Candidate’s signature as per the guidelines
  • Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID) (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)
  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
  • Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

How to Register for GATE 2026?

The step-by-step process to apply for GATE 2026 is as follows -

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, in the candidate registration window, create a new account using your details 
  3. Return to log in window and login using the credentials
  4. Fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference

GATE 2026 Information Bulletin

GATE 2026 Examination Schedule

GATE 2026 exam will be held in two sessions nationwide. Candidates can check the following table carrying all the important dates related to the GATE 2026 exam:

Date

Session 

Time (IST)

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30PM

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

