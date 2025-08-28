GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Begins Registration Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Fees, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Details here

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations today, August 28, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but it was later revised by the university. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
Programmes
|
MTech
PhD
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Previous Registration dates
|
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Revised Registration dates
|
August 28 - September 28, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026
|
Result date
|
March 19, 2026
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours
|
Number of Papers
|
30
|
Language
|
English
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: 1 or 2
Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)
|
Registration fee (per paper)
|
Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):
With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):
How to Register for GATE 2026?
GATE 2026 application will begin from today on the official website. Candidates will need to visit the official website and follow the rest of steps are as mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
- The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
- Now fill the personal and academic details
- Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
- Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
- Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
- Check your details and press ‘Submit’
- Download the form and keep for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation