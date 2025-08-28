GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Begins Registration Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Fees, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 28, 2025, 12:40 IST

GATE 2026 Registration today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will start the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations today, August 28, 2025 on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India will need to register online till September 28, 2025.

GATE 2026 Registration to begin today, August 28, 2025. Candidates can check LIVE updates here.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IIT Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 Registration window today, August 28, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to register till September 28, 2025.
  • The exam will allow students to get admission in MTech and PhD programmes across IITs, NITs, and other prestigious universities in India.

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations today, August 28, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but it was later revised by the university. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here. 

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Frequency 

Annual 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Programmes 

MTech 

PhD

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Architecture

Science

Commerce

Arts 

Humanities

Previous Registration dates 

August 25 - September 25, 2025

Revised Registration dates 

August 28 - September 28, 2025

Exam dates

February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026

Result date 

March 19, 2026

Application mode 

Online 

Duration of exam 

3 hours

Number of Papers

30 

Language

English

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme 

Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)

Registration fee (per paper)

Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):

 

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000
  • Other: INR 2000

 

With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500
  • Other: INR 2500

How to Register for GATE 2026?

GATE 2026 application will begin from today on the official website. Candidates will need to visit the official website and follow the rest of steps are as mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button 
  3. The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
  4. Now fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference
