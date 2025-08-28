GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Begins Registration Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Fees, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Details here

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations today, August 28, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but it was later revised by the university. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:

Overview Details Exam name Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Board name Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Academic year 2026-27 Official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in Level Postgraduate Frequency Annual Scale Nationwide Programmes MTech PhD Stream Engineering Technology Architecture Science Commerce Arts Humanities Previous Registration dates August 25 - September 25, 2025 Revised Registration dates August 28 - September 28, 2025 Exam dates February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026 Result date March 19, 2026 Application mode Online Duration of exam 3 hours Number of Papers 30 Language English Sections General Aptitude (GA) Selected Subject(s) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Marking Scheme Correct: 1 or 2 Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔) Registration fee (per paper) Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025): Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000

Other: INR 2000 With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025): Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500

Other: INR 2500

How to Register for GATE 2026?

GATE 2026 application will begin from today on the official website. Candidates will need to visit the official website and follow the rest of steps are as mentioned below: