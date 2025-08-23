GATE 2026 Application: Photo and Signature Upload Guidelines at GOAPS Login; Instructions Details Here

GATE 2026: The GATE 2026 application form will be released on 25 August 2025 at the official GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Students must register through the GOAPS GATE Candidate Login 2026 portal to start the process.

The application form can be filled till 25 September 2025 with normal fees and till 6 October 2025 with late fees. Before applying, candidates should keep all required details and documents ready. The GATE 2026 information brochure is also available online for complete guidelines.

GATE 2026 Photograph and Signature Rules for Registration

When filling the GATE 2026 application form, students must upload their photo, signature, and ID proof as per the official guidelines of IIT Guwahati. If the documents are not correct, the form may get rejected.

Click here: GATE 2026 PHOTOGRAPH AND SIGNATURE Required