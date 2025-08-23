GATE 2026 Application: Photo and Signature Upload Guidelines at GOAPS Login; Instructions Details Here

GATE 2026: The GATE 2026 application form will be released on 25 August 2025 at the official GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Students must register through the GOAPS GATE Candidate Login 2026 portal to start the process.
The application form can be filled till 25 September 2025 with normal fees and till 6 October 2025 with late fees. Before applying, candidates should keep all required details and documents ready. The GATE 2026 information brochure is also available online for complete guidelines.
GATE 2026 Photograph and Signature Rules for Registration
When filling the GATE 2026 application form, students must upload their photo, signature, and ID proof as per the official guidelines of IIT Guwahati. If the documents are not correct, the form may get rejected.
Click here: GATE 2026 PHOTOGRAPH AND SIGNATURE Required
GATE 2026 Photograph Requirements
-
Upload a passport-size color photo (3.5 cm × 4.5 cm).
-
Face should cover 60–70% of the photo.
-
Background must be plain white, no objects or people.
-
Face must be clear – forehead, eyes, nose, chin visible.
-
No caps, hats, sunglasses, or tinted glasses. Normal specs allowed without glare.
-
Format: JPEG/JPG; Aspect ratio: 0.66–0.89.
-
Resolution: 200×260 (min) to 530×690 (max); File size: 5–600 kB.
-
Face must not be covered by cloth, shadow, or glare; non-clear photos may cause rejection.
Important Instructions for Photograph
-
Head coverings allowed only for religious reasons, but full face (chin to forehead, both sides) must be visible.
-
Photo should be clicked with frontal face view looking straight into the camera.
-
Background must be plain white with no shadows.
-
Follow GATE’s grid guidelines: face should cover grids A2, A3, B2, B3, C2, C3.
Related Stories
GATE 2026 Signature Specifications
-
Upload your own signature in JPEG/JPG format only.
-
Signature must be in black or dark blue ink.
-
Image aspect ratio: 1 : R (R between 2.75 and 3.75).
-
Signature should cover 70–80% of the image area.
-
File size must be 3 kB to 300 kB; resolution 250×80 to 580×180 pixels.
-
If the uploaded signature does not match during the exam, the student may be disqualified.
Valid ID Proofs for GATE 2026
-
For Indian candidates: Aadhaar (UID/Virtual ID), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License.
-
For International candidates: Passport, Government-issued ID, or Driving License.
Documents Required for GATE 2026 Application Form
While filling the GATE 2026 registration form, students must keep these documents ready:
-
A recent photograph and signature in the required format
-
A valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, etc.)
-
A category certificate / Dyslexic certificate / PwD certificate (if applicable) in PDF format
Note: OBC-NCL and EWS candidates do not need to upload any category certificate while submitting the application form.
Also read: WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Registration Details and Important Dates Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation