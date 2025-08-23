WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Registration Details and Important Dates Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 23, 2025, 12:09 IST

WBJEE Counselling 2025: WBJEEB has released the WBJEE 2025 counselling schedule for admission into engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal. The online process starts on 28 August 2025 with registration, choice filling, and fee payment. Seat allotment results will be declared on 3 and 9 September 2025. Students must complete all steps on time to secure admission. Get complete details here.

WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT
WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT
WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has shared the WBJEE 2025 counselling dates. This counselling will help students get admission to engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal colleges.

The counselling will happen only online through the official websitewbjeeb.nic.in. It will start on 28 August 2025. Students who qualified in WBJEE 2025 must do registration, pay fees, and choose their colleges within the given dates. Completing all steps on time is very important to get a seat. Check this article for the WBJEE Counselling 2025 complete schedule pdf.

Click here: WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025 PDF

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule

Students appearing for WBJEE Counselling 2025 must check the official schedule carefully. Below are the WBJEE Counselling 2025 important dates:

Event

Dates

Seat Matrix Release

27 August 2025

Online Registration, Choice Filling & Fee Payment

28 August – 1 September 2025

Editing and Locking of Choices

1 September 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

3 September 2025

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment & Reporting (Round 1)

3 – 7 September 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

9 September 2025

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment & Reporting (Round 2)

9 – 11 September 2025

Mop-up Round (if required)

Mid-to-late September 2025 (tentative)

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Process

Students can follow the given counselling process to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on WBJEE 2025 Counselling and Register with your details (name, roll number, mobile, email).

Step 3: Verify your mobile number/email with the OTP and create a password.

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee online (UPI/card/net banking). Save the receipt.

Step 5: Log in to your account and open Choice Filling.

Step 6: Select your preferred colleges and courses. Put your best choices at the top.

Step 7: Review your list carefully. Change the order if needed.

Step 8: Lock your choices by 1 September 2025. If you don’t, the system will auto-lock them.

Step 9: Check the Seat Allotment Result on the given dates (Round 1: 3 Sept 2025, Round 2: 9 Sept 2025).

Step 10: If you get a seat, pay the seat acceptance fee and upload documents within the window (Round 1: 3–7 Sept, Round 2: 9–11 Sept).

Step 11: Choose Freeze (keep the seat) or Float/Upgrade (try for a better seat in next round).

Step 12: Report to the allotted institute as instructed and complete document verification and admission formalities.

Is WBJEE 2025 Counselling Online?

Yes, the WBJEE 2025 counselling will be conducted completely online. Students first need to register on the official website and then select their preferred colleges and courses in order of choice.

The seat allotment will depend on the student’s rank, selected choices, category, and available seats. The results of seat allotment will be published online in two rounds, Round 1 on 3 September 2025 and Round 2 on 9 September 2025.

