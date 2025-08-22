CBSE Announces New Regional, Sub-Regional Offices and Centres; Check City Wise Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened six new offices in India to help schools better. Some of these offices, like the ones in Raipur, Ranchi, Itanagar, and Gangtok, have already started working from today.

The new CBSE offices in Gurugram and Lucknow will start working from September 1, 2025. Now, all CBSE schools will get help and guidance from their nearby office.

These offices and centres were started after getting approval from the finance team and authorities. Recently, CBSE also opened its 19th regional office in Patna, and last year, it announced a sub-regional office in Agartala.

CBSE Opens New Regional and Sub-Regional Offices

