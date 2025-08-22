WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
CBSE Announces New Regional, Sub-Regional Offices and Centres; Check City Wise Details

Aug 22, 2025, 18:14 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened six new offices, including regional and sub-regional centres, to support schools better. Offices in Raipur, Ranchi, Itanagar, and Gangtok began on August 22, 2025, while Gurugram and Lucknow will start from September 1. A new sub-regional office in Agartala will open on September 15, 2025.

CBSE Announces New Regional, Sub-Regional Offices and Centres
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened six new offices in India to help schools better. Some of these offices, like the ones in Raipur, Ranchi, Itanagar, and Gangtok, have already started working from today.

The new CBSE offices in Gurugram and Lucknow will start working from September 1, 2025. Now, all CBSE schools will get help and guidance from their nearby office.

These offices and centres were started after getting approval from the finance team and authorities. Recently, CBSE also opened its 19th regional office in Patna, and last year, it announced a sub-regional office in Agartala.

CBSE Opens New Regional and Sub-Regional Offices

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started new regional offices, sub-regional offices, and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in different parts of India. These offices will make it easier for schools to get help and support.

Some offices have already started working from August 22, 2025, while others will begin from September 1 and September 15, 2025. Check the table below for the CBSE Regional and CBSE Sub-Regional offices.

CBSE Regional Offices

Regional Office

Address

Area Covered (Jurisdiction)

Working From

Gurugram

1 & 2 Floor, C-1 Building, Tower Gurugram Technology Park Ltd., Sector-34, Gurugram, Haryana

12 districts of Haryana – Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat

September 1, 2025

Lucknow

G-4/58, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

30 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, and more

September 1, 2025

Raipur

4th Floor, CSIDC Corporate Tower, Near Udhyog Bhawan, Ring Road No. 1, Telibandha, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Entire state of Chhattisgarh

August 22, 2025

Ranchi

Opposite Shalimar Bagh, Pundag, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Entire state of Jharkhand

August 22, 2025

CBSE Sub-Regional Offices

Sub-Regional Office

Address

Area Covered

Working From

Agartala

Rabindranagar Madhyapara, P.O. Renters Colony, Agartala, West Tripura

Tripura

September 15, 2025

Itanagar

SCERT, Gohpur Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

August 22, 2025

Gangtok

Daragaon, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim

Sikkim

August 22, 2025

