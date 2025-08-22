CBSE Announces New Regional, Sub-Regional Offices and Centres; Check City Wise Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened six new offices in India to help schools better. Some of these offices, like the ones in Raipur, Ranchi, Itanagar, and Gangtok, have already started working from today.
The new CBSE offices in Gurugram and Lucknow will start working from September 1, 2025. Now, all CBSE schools will get help and guidance from their nearby office.
These offices and centres were started after getting approval from the finance team and authorities. Recently, CBSE also opened its 19th regional office in Patna, and last year, it announced a sub-regional office in Agartala.
CBSE Opens New Regional and Sub-Regional Offices
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started new regional offices, sub-regional offices, and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in different parts of India. These offices will make it easier for schools to get help and support.
Some offices have already started working from August 22, 2025, while others will begin from September 1 and September 15, 2025. Check the table below for the CBSE Regional and CBSE Sub-Regional offices.
CBSE Regional Offices
|
Regional Office
|
Address
|
Area Covered (Jurisdiction)
|
Working From
|
Gurugram
|
1 & 2 Floor, C-1 Building, Tower Gurugram Technology Park Ltd., Sector-34, Gurugram, Haryana
|
12 districts of Haryana – Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat
|
September 1, 2025
|
Lucknow
|
G-4/58, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
30 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, and more
|
September 1, 2025
|
Raipur
|
4th Floor, CSIDC Corporate Tower, Near Udhyog Bhawan, Ring Road No. 1, Telibandha, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
|
Entire state of Chhattisgarh
|
August 22, 2025
|
Ranchi
|
Opposite Shalimar Bagh, Pundag, Ranchi, Jharkhand
|
Entire state of Jharkhand
|
August 22, 2025
CBSE Sub-Regional Offices
|
Sub-Regional Office
|
Address
|
Area Covered
|
Working From
|
Agartala
|
Rabindranagar Madhyapara, P.O. Renters Colony, Agartala, West Tripura
|
Tripura
|
September 15, 2025
|
Itanagar
|
SCERT, Gohpur Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
August 22, 2025
|
Gangtok
|
Daragaon, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim
|
Sikkim
|
August 22, 2025
