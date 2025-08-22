MAH BEd CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bedcap25.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MAH BEd CET 2025 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result on August 21, 2025, after 5 PM. Students who gave the BEd entrance exam and took part in the CAP 2025 counselling can now check their seat allotment result on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org.
This is the first round of the BEd CAP process. The process started with the alphabetical merit list on August 9, followed by the final merit list on August 14. After that, students filled their option forms from August 15 to 18, 2025. Now, the Round-1 allotment list has been published for candidates.
How to Check MAH BEd CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to check the MAH BEd CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2025:
Go to the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, find the link that says “Allotment Result” and click on it.
A login page will open. Enter your registered email ID and password.
Click on the “Sign In” button.
Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Check all the details carefully, like your name, course, and allotted college.
If everything is correct, click on the “Download” button.
Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for admission.
What to Do After MAH BEd CET 2025 Round-1 Allotment?
After the Round-1 seat allotment, candidates must log in to the CAP portal using their application number and password to see their result. They should download and print the provisional allotment letter for safety.
If the student is happy with the college they got, they must go to that college between August 22 and August 25, 2025. They need to carry all important documents and pay the admission fees to confirm their seat.
If they do not report to the college within this time, their seat will be cancelled and given in the next round.
