MAH BEd CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bedcap25.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MAH BEd CET 2025 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result on August 21, 2025, after 5 PM. Students who gave the BEd entrance exam and took part in the CAP 2025 counselling can now check their seat allotment result on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org.

This is the first round of the BEd CAP process. The process started with the alphabetical merit list on August 9, followed by the final merit list on August 14. After that, students filled their option forms from August 15 to 18, 2025. Now, the Round-1 allotment list has been published for candidates.

How to Check MAH BEd CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to check the MAH BEd CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: