JAC Exam Date 2026: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10th, 12th Timetable; Download Matric, Intermediate Schedule PDF Here

Nov 27, 2025, 11:01 IST

Jharkhand Board class 10 and class 12 exam 2026 timetable is now available. The board will be conducting the JAC 10th and 12th exam in February 2026. Check subject-wise schedule here. 

JAC Exam Date 2026: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10th, 12th Timetable
Key Points

  • JAC 10th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 17, 2026
  • Jharkhand board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 23, 2026
  • JAC 10th exam will be held from 9.45 AM to 1 PM and JAC 12th exam will be held from 2 PM to 5.15

JAC Exam Date 2026: According to media reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2026. As per the dates announced, JAC will be conducting the class 10 (Matric) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 3, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the subject wise schedule here. 

As per reports, JAC 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 17, 2026 and the JAC 12th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 23, 2026. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board Annual Exam 2026 can check the JAC Intermediate Schedule Time Table 2026 and the JAC Matric Time Table 2026 here

JAM Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

Jharkhand board will be completing the JAC class 10 and class 12 exams in the month of February. According to reports, the Jharkhand 10th exam will be held in the morming session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM while the JAC 12th exam will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

 JAC Class 10th Time Table 2026

According to the dates announced, JAC 10th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 17, 2026. Candidates can check the subject wise Jharkhand Board class 10th Datasheet 2026 here

Date

Subject

February 3, 2026

Vocational Subject

February 4, 2026

Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi B

February 5, 2026

Commerce and Home Science

February 6, 2026

Urdu, Bangla, Oriya

Feb 7, 2026

Social Science

Feb 9, 2026

Science

February 10, 2026

Music

February 11, 2026

Mathematics

February 13, 2026

English

February 14, 2026

Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali

February 16, 2026

Sanskrit

February 17, 2026

Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho

JAC Class 12th Time Table 2026

Jharkhand board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 23, 2026. Candidates can check the details subject wise Jharkhand Board class 12th Datasheet 2026 here

Date

Subject

February 3, 2026

Vocational Subject

February 4, 2026

Economics, Anthropology

February 5, 2026

Mathematics/Statistics

February 6, 2026

Economics, Accountancy

February 7, 2026

Physics

February 9, 2026

Biology (Botany+Zoology)

Business Studies

Sociology

February 10, 2026

Geology, Bussiness Studies, Geography

February 11, 2026

Entrepreneurship, Home Science

February 13, 2026

Philosophy, Chemistry

February 14, 2026

History

February 16, 2026

Political Science

February 17, 2026

Psychology, Computer Science 

February 18, 2026

Hindi ‘A’ & English ‘A’ (Arts)

February 20, 2026

Hindi ‘A’ & English ‘A’ (Science, Commerce), Music

February 21, 2026

Optional subject, Additional subject

February 23, 2026

Hindi B Mother Tongue

