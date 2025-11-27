JAC Exam Date 2026: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10th, 12th Timetable; Download Matric, Intermediate Schedule PDF Here

Key Points
- JAC 10th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 17, 2026
- Jharkhand board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 23, 2026
- JAC 10th exam will be held from 9.45 AM to 1 PM and JAC 12th exam will be held from 2 PM to 5.15
JAC Exam Date 2026: According to media reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2026. As per the dates announced, JAC will be conducting the class 10 (Matric) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 3, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the subject wise schedule here.
As per reports, JAC 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 17, 2026 and the JAC 12th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 23, 2026. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board Annual Exam 2026 can check the JAC Intermediate Schedule Time Table 2026 and the JAC Matric Time Table 2026 here
JAM Board Exam 2026 Date and Time
Jharkhand board will be completing the JAC class 10 and class 12 exams in the month of February. According to reports, the Jharkhand 10th exam will be held in the morming session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM while the JAC 12th exam will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.
JAC Class 10th Time Table 2026
According to the dates announced, JAC 10th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 17, 2026. Candidates can check the subject wise Jharkhand Board class 10th Datasheet 2026 here
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 3, 2026
|
Vocational Subject
|
February 4, 2026
|
Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi B
|
February 5, 2026
|
Commerce and Home Science
|
February 6, 2026
|
Urdu, Bangla, Oriya
|
Feb 7, 2026
|
Social Science
|
Feb 9, 2026
|
Science
|
February 10, 2026
|
Music
|
February 11, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
February 13, 2026
|
English
|
February 14, 2026
|
Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali
|
February 16, 2026
|
Sanskrit
|
February 17, 2026
|
Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho
JAC Class 12th Time Table 2026
Jharkhand board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 23, 2026. Candidates can check the details subject wise Jharkhand Board class 12th Datasheet 2026 here
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 3, 2026
|
Vocational Subject
|
February 4, 2026
|
Economics, Anthropology
|
February 5, 2026
|
Mathematics/Statistics
|
February 6, 2026
|
Economics, Accountancy
|
February 7, 2026
|
Physics
|
February 9, 2026
|
Biology (Botany+Zoology)
Business Studies
Sociology
|
February 10, 2026
|
Geology, Bussiness Studies, Geography
|
February 11, 2026
|
Entrepreneurship, Home Science
|
February 13, 2026
|
Philosophy, Chemistry
|
February 14, 2026
|
History
|
February 16, 2026
|
Political Science
|
February 17, 2026
|
Psychology, Computer Science
|
February 18, 2026
|
Hindi ‘A’ & English ‘A’ (Arts)
|
February 20, 2026
|
Hindi ‘A’ & English ‘A’ (Science, Commerce), Music
|
February 21, 2026
|
Optional subject, Additional subject
|
February 23, 2026
|
Hindi B Mother Tongue
