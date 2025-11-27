JAC Exam Date 2026: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10th, 12th Timetable; Download Matric, Intermediate Schedule PDF Here

JAC Exam Date 2026: According to media reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2026. As per the dates announced, JAC will be conducting the class 10 (Matric) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 3, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the subject wise schedule here.

As per reports, JAC 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to 17, 2026 and the JAC 12th exam 2026 will be held from February 3 to 23, 2026. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board Annual Exam 2026 can check the JAC Intermediate Schedule Time Table 2026 and the JAC Matric Time Table 2026 here

JAM Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

Jharkhand board will be completing the JAC class 10 and class 12 exams in the month of February. According to reports, the Jharkhand 10th exam will be held in the morming session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM while the JAC 12th exam will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.