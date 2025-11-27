RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar NEET PG 2025; Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Download Seat Allotment PDF

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 27, 2025, 13:39 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates can check their results and download the seat allotment letter using their credentials on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BCECEB released the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025.
BCECEB released the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • BCECEB released the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their results and download the seat allotment letter using their credentials.
  • The results are available on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 

Students will be able to check their seat allotment letter online by using their credentials and report to their allotted institutions with their original documents and the letter. The Bihar NEET PG seat allotment results are allotted on the basis of filled choices, availability of seats, reservation policy, NEET PG rank and other determining factors.

How to check Bihar PGMAC Counselling 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to check the counseling seat allotment result online by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Under the 'download section', click on ‘First Round Seat Allotment Result of PGMAC-2025' 
  3. Search for your status 
  4. Download the result for future use

DIRECT LINK - First Round Seat Allotment Result of PGMAC-2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News