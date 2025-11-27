Bihar NEET PG 2025; Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Download Seat Allotment PDF

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their seat allotment letter online by using their credentials and report to their allotted institutions with their original documents and the letter. The Bihar NEET PG seat allotment results are allotted on the basis of filled choices, availability of seats, reservation policy, NEET PG rank and other determining factors.

How to check Bihar PGMAC Counselling 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to check the counseling seat allotment result online by following the mentioned steps: