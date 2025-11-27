OTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF: Download Paper 1 and 2 with Solution

OTET Previous Year Question Paper: Those who are aspiring for the teaching positions and are preparing for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) should download and solve previous year papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The OTET Previous Year Papers are a very important tool in the preparation journey. Those who are seeking a good career path must prepare well for OTET. These papers give insight into the exam pattern, recurring topics, and difficulty level.
OTET Previous Year Papers
Practising through the OTET previous year papers will help you navigate through the exam very easily. These papers help you in:
-
Understanding the type of questions that are being asked in the OTET Exam.
-
Familiarizing with the OTET exam pattern
-
Improving the time management by practicing in exam-like conditions
-
Identifying the weak areas that needs more focus
-
Building confidence to attempt the exam
What is OTET?
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). It is a state-level exam that assesses whether a candidate is eligible to teach in government or aided schools in Odisha for classes I-V (Paper 1) and VI-VIII (Paper 2). Clearing OTET demonstrates foundational teaching ability, subject knowledge, and pedagogical understanding.
OTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Candidates must practice through OTET Previous Year Question Papers in order to understand the demand of the exam, exam structure, important and recurring topics, and your weak areas. Download the OTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF from the given links.
|
OTET Paper 1 Question Paper 2024
|
OTET Science Paper 2 Question Paper 2024
|
OTET Paper 1 Question Paper 2023
|
Download PDF
|
OTET Social Studies Paper 2 Question Paper 2023
|
OTET Maths and Science Paper 2 Question Paper 2023
|
Download PDF
How to Use OTET Previous Year Papers Effectively
Just having the Previous Year Papers with you is not enough. You have to work smartly to align your preparation as per the exam level. Candidates must prepare an effective strategy to clear the exam. You should effectively use the OTET previous year papers to prepare well. Here are some points to use the previous year question papers effectively.
-
Complete the Syllabus: Firstly, the candidates should complete the OTET Syllabus thoroughly with multiple revisionsbefore starting to practice the previous year papers.
-
Practice in Exam-like Conditions: Solve the previous year papers in the exact same setup as the main exam within the stipulated time in one go.
-
Reading of the Paper: It is advisable to read the paper fully before starting to attempt the questions. Classify the questions into easy, medium, and hard and then attempt accordingly.
-
Evaluate the Paper: Use the solutions or answer keys to evaluate your paper and analyze your preparation level.
-
Analyze Weak Areas: While evaluating the paper, write down the topics where you have made mistakes in a separate notebook and revise them afterwards.
-
Repeat & Refine: Try to attempt the papers in a timebound manner, meaning, make a plan and attempt the papers on a weekly basis so that you get the time to analyze and revise well.
Check OTET Eligibility Criteria
Benefits of Solving OTET Previous Year Question Papers
-
Familiarity with Exam Pattern: These papers help you get familiar with the exam pattern and identify the most important topics.
-
Improves Speed & Accuracy: Practising the papers regularly will automatically help in improving the speed of attempting the exam and also improves how accurately you mark the answers.
-
Identifying Important Topics: After attempting and analysing a good number of papers, you will easily identify the most important and recurring topics.
-
Strengthens Concepts: Solving the previous year papers will also help in strengthening the concepts which could have been missed during the preparation.
-
Builds Confidence: Seeing how real OTET papers are structured and solving them regularly reduces exam anxiety.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation