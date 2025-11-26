JEE Main 2026: Fields to Edit in Registration Correction Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- NTA opened the JEE Main 2026 application correction window on December 1, 2025.
- Candidates can edit specific fields in their registration form until December 2, 2025, 1150 PM.
- The correction window is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 application correction window from December 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit selective categories in their registration form. The link will be released on the official website and will run live till December 2, 2025 by 11:50 PM at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The board introduced this feature after receiving multiple requests for the students who wish to edit their necessary fields before appearing for the exams.
The official notice reads, "The National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit or modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 Session 1." It further adds, "In view of the above, and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1."
JEE Main 2026 Application: Field to Correct
Candidates can check the list of fields they are allowed to edit and correct in their application form:
Fields candidates CAN Change
- Candidate Name or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name
- Class 10th / equivalent details
- Class 12th / equivalent details
- State Code of Eligibility
- Examination cities (based on Permanent & Present address)
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-category/ PwD (if not verified by UDID portal)
- Signature
- Add Paper
Fields candidates CANNOT Change
- Mobile Number
- E-mail Address
- Address (Permanent & Present)
- Emergency Contact Details
- Photograph
Successful edit will be considered once the candidate has paid the any online applicable fee via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
The official notice stated, "Since this is a one-time facility extended to avoid hardship, candidates are advised to make corrections very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided."
