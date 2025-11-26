JEE Main 2026: Fields to Edit in Registration Correction Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 application correction window from December 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit selective categories in their registration form. The link will be released on the official website and will run live till December 2, 2025 by 11:50 PM at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The board introduced this feature after receiving multiple requests for the students who wish to edit their necessary fields before appearing for the exams.

The official notice reads, "The National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit or modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 Session 1." It further adds, "In view of the above, and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1."