Top 5 Countries with Most Active Volcanoes in the World; You Can Never Guess the Third One

One of nature's flaming masterpieces, volcanoes occur more frequently in some nations than others. From the thunderous peaks of the Pacific Ring of Fire to smoldering craters in far-off parts of the globe, the active volcanoes bring drama and wonder to the landscape. Which nations are home to the most active volcanoes? In addition to being natural wonders, these geological hotspots serve as a reminder of the unpredictable power of the planet Earth. Countries with Most Active Volcanoes Let's look at the top five nations where the Earth's molten core is continuously visible, through volcanic eruptions: Country Number of Active Volcanoes Major Volcanoes Indonesia ~130 Mount Merapi, Mount Sinabung, Mount Krakatoa Japan 111 Mount Fuji, Mount Sakurajima, Mount Aso United States 169 Mauna Loa, Mount St. Helens, Mount Kilauea Russia 120+ Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Shiveluch, Tolbachik Chile ~90 Mount Calbuco, Mount Llaima, Mount Villarrica

Chile (90 Active Volcanoes) Chile is one of the most volcanically active countries in the world, with about 90 active volcanoes. The Andes Mountain Range, which stretches the whole length of the nation, is where the majority of the volcanoes are located. The subduction of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate is the cause of Chile's volcanic activity, which frequently results in eruptions. The most well-known active volcanoes in Chile are Mount Calbuco, Mount Llaima, and Mount Villarrica, all of which have recently erupted. Japan (111 Active Volcanoes) About 10% of the world's active volcanoes are found in Japan, which is home to 111 active volcanoes in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Its tectonic location at the convergent boundary of numerous plates causes earthquakes and eruptions on a regular basis. Mount Fuji, Mount Sakurajima, and Mount Aso are its three most notable volcanoes. Japan's most recognizable landmark is Mount Fuji, a dormant stratovolcano that last erupted in 1707. Situated near Kagoshima Bay, Mount Sakurajima is one of the nation's most active volcanoes, frequently erupting and affecting the surrounding area. With its enormous caldera and numerous active craters, Mount Aso, one of the biggest active volcanoes in the world, is situated on the island of Kyushu.

ALSO READ: How did the First Telephone Look Like? Check how Much Different it is from Modern Telephone Russia (120+ Active Volcanoes) There are over 120 active volcanoes in Russia, the majority of which are located on the Kamchatka Peninsula, the country's far easternmost region. Due to its location at the Pacific Ring of Fire, where its tectonic plates have been known to subduct beneath both the North American and Eurasian plates, most notably the one with the Pacific Plate inside, it is primarily a hotspot area. Some of Russia's most well-known volcanoes, including Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Shiveluch, and Tolbachik, are located on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The region's striking environment, which includes several volcanoes, has been named a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its geological significance and natural beauty.

Indonesia (130 Active Volcanoes) Indonesia is the nation with the most active volcanoes in the world, with about 130 of them now active. Indonesia is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the Eurasian, Pacific, and Indo-Australian plates merge, which is why there is volcanic activity there. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequently caused by the movement and subduction of these plates. Volcanoes like Mount Merapi, Mount Sinabung, and Mount Krakatoa are among the most prominent and active in Indonesia. These are especially notorious for their violent eruptions, which have directly affected the surrounding inhabitants and the environment. United States (169 Active Volcanoes) There are 169 active volcanoes in the United States, the majority of which are located in Alaska and Hawaii. About 130 active volcanoes may be found in Alaska alone, most of which are located along the Aleutian Islands. The Pacific Plate subducting beneath the North American Plate is mostly to blame for this.