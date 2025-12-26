UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed in These States on December 27

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 26, 2025, 15:07 IST

Several Indian states will observe a public holiday on Saturday, 27 December 2025, to mark Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Schools, colleges and government offices in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to remain closed. The holiday allows students and families to take part in religious and cultural activities while remembering the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, making it a meaningful year-end break for learners across India.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: As 2025 comes to an end, students, parents, and working professionals across India are set to welcome an important public holiday on Saturday, 27 December 2025, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, is observed with deep devotion, especially in northern and eastern India. To honour his legacy, multiple state governments have announced a holiday, leading to the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices.

For students, this holiday is not just a break from classes but also a chance to learn about the life and teachings of a great spiritual leader who stood for courage, equality, and justice. With winter vacations around the corner in many schools, the announcement adds to the festive year-end mood.

Why is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Celebrated?

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born in 1666, was the tenth Guru of Sikhism and the founder of the Khalsa Panth. He dedicated his life to protecting human rights, promoting equality, and inspiring people to live with fearlessness and dignity.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is marked by prayers, kirtans, religious processions, and community service at gurudwaras. The day reminds people, especially students, of the values of bravery, discipline, and selfless service.

Public Holiday on 27 December 2025: What’s Closed?

On Saturday, 27 December 2025, many states will observe a public holiday. As per official announcements:

  • Schools and colleges will remain closed

  • Government offices and departments will not function

  • Official meetings and exams may be rescheduled

  • Emergency and essential services will continue

This brings relief to lakhs of students and employees across different regions.

Uttar Pradesh Declares Public Holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared 27 December 2025 as a public holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

In UP:

  • All government offices will remain closed

  • Schools and colleges across districts will shut for the day

  • Departments have been instructed to adjust schedules accordingly

Students in UP can enjoy a winter break while taking part in cultural and religious activities.

Holiday in Other States on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Several other states have also announced or traditionally observe a holiday on this occasion:

Punjab

Punjab observes Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a gazetted holiday every year. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed across the state.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has announced a public holiday on 27 December 2025. Educational institutions and government offices are likely to remain shut.

Haryana

Many districts in Haryana observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a public or restricted holiday. Closures depend on official state notifications.

Chandigarh

The Union Territory of Chandigarh usually declares a holiday on this occasion, leading to the closure of schools and government offices.

Bihar

In Bihar, district administrations have also issued orders to observe 27 December 2025 as a public holiday in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Schools, colleges, and government offices in several districts are expected to remain closed, bringing relief to students and staff in the state.

Other States

In states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of eastern India, the day may be observed as a restricted or local holiday depending on administrative orders. Students and parents should check school circulars and local notices for confirmation.

What Students and Parents Should Check?

Students and parents are advised to:

  • Follow official notices from schools and colleges

  • Check updates from district administrations

  • Confirm if any exams, practicals, or activities are rescheduled

Schools may also share holiday homework or suggest learning activities related to the life of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

How is the Day celebrated?

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, devotees across India:

  • Visit gurudwaras for special prayers and kirtans

  • Participate in religious processions

  • Take part in langar and community service

  • Share stories of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life with children

The celebrations help keep the spirit of unity and service alive.

Why Does This Holiday Matters for Students?

For young learners, this holiday offers an opportunity to:

  • Learn about India’s spiritual and cultural heritage

  • Understand values like bravery, equality, and sacrifice

  • Reflect on historical role models beyond textbooks

It turns a simple school holiday into a meaningful learning experience.

The Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday on 27 December 2025 will be observed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Bihar, leading to the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices. As families and communities come together to remember the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the day offers both rest and reflection.

For students across India, this year-end holiday blends festive joy with valuable lessons of courage and service, making it a fitting way to close 2025 on an inspiring note.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

