Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed in These States on December 27

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: As 2025 comes to an end, students, parents, and working professionals across India are set to welcome an important public holiday on Saturday, 27 December 2025, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, is observed with deep devotion, especially in northern and eastern India. To honour his legacy, multiple state governments have announced a holiday, leading to the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices. For students, this holiday is not just a break from classes but also a chance to learn about the life and teachings of a great spiritual leader who stood for courage, equality, and justice. With winter vacations around the corner in many schools, the announcement adds to the festive year-end mood.

Why is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Celebrated? Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born in 1666, was the tenth Guru of Sikhism and the founder of the Khalsa Panth. He dedicated his life to protecting human rights, promoting equality, and inspiring people to live with fearlessness and dignity. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is marked by prayers, kirtans, religious processions, and community service at gurudwaras. The day reminds people, especially students, of the values of bravery, discipline, and selfless service. Public Holiday on 27 December 2025: What’s Closed? On Saturday, 27 December 2025, many states will observe a public holiday. As per official announcements: Schools and colleges will remain closed

Government offices and departments will not function

Official meetings and exams may be rescheduled

Emergency and essential services will continue

This brings relief to lakhs of students and employees across different regions. Uttar Pradesh Declares Public Holiday The Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared 27 December 2025 as a public holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. In UP: All government offices will remain closed

Schools and colleges across districts will shut for the day

Departments have been instructed to adjust schedules accordingly Students in UP can enjoy a winter break while taking part in cultural and religious activities. Holiday in Other States on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Several other states have also announced or traditionally observe a holiday on this occasion: Punjab Punjab observes Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a gazetted holiday every year. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed across the state.

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand has announced a public holiday on 27 December 2025. Educational institutions and government offices are likely to remain shut. Haryana Many districts in Haryana observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a public or restricted holiday. Closures depend on official state notifications. Chandigarh The Union Territory of Chandigarh usually declares a holiday on this occasion, leading to the closure of schools and government offices. Bihar In Bihar, district administrations have also issued orders to observe 27 December 2025 as a public holiday in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Schools, colleges, and government offices in several districts are expected to remain closed, bringing relief to students and staff in the state. Other States In states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of eastern India, the day may be observed as a restricted or local holiday depending on administrative orders. Students and parents should check school circulars and local notices for confirmation.

What Students and Parents Should Check? Students and parents are advised to: Follow official notices from schools and colleges

Check updates from district administrations

Confirm if any exams, practicals, or activities are rescheduled Schools may also share holiday homework or suggest learning activities related to the life of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. How is the Day celebrated? On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, devotees across India: Visit gurudwaras for special prayers and kirtans

Participate in religious processions

Take part in langar and community service

Share stories of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life with children The celebrations help keep the spirit of unity and service alive. Why Does This Holiday Matters for Students? For young learners, this holiday offers an opportunity to: Learn about India’s spiritual and cultural heritage

Understand values like bravery, equality, and sacrifice

Reflect on historical role models beyond textbooks