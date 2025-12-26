TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: Check TST & MST Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and More

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 26, 2025, 15:31 IST

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the official TGSRTC syllabus for TST and MST posts. The written exam carries 200 marks and includes Supervisory Aptitude, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Check this article for complete details for the TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026
TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has officially announced the exam scheme for Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Candidates should go through the detailed TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus and the updated exam pattern to prepare effectively for the exam. 

The syllabus helps understand all the important topics included in each subject, while the exam pattern explains the marking scheme and weightage. This allows for focusing on the most scoring sections during the preparation.

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates must clear a written examination of 200 marks, followed by a document verification round to get selected for the TGSRTC Supervisor posts. The written test includes several important subjects such as Supervisory Aptitude, Engineering Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Candidates can check the overview of the TSLPRB Supervisor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below.

Details

Information

Conducting Authority

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board

Post Names

Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) & Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST)

Total Vacancies

198

Total Questions

200

Maximum Marks

200

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Selection Process

Written Exam + Document Verification

Official Website

tgprb.in

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the subject-wise TSLPRB Supervisor Syllabus 2026 for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Candidates should cover every topic included in Supervisory Aptitude, Engineering Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Supervisory Aptitude has the highest weightage in the exam. So aspirants must give special attention to this section while preparing.

Subject

Topics

Supervisory Aptitude

  • Time Management

  • Problem-Solving in Supervisory Roles

  • Basic Management Principles

  • Leadership Skills

  • Decision Making

Numerical Aptitude

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Percentages

  • Number System

  • Simplification

  • Profit & Loss

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Average

  • Time & Work

  • Time, Speed & Distance

Reasoning Ability

  • Blood Relations

  • Direction Sense

  • Puzzles

  • Syllogism

  • Analogies

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Mirror Images

  • Number Series

  • Alphabet Series

General English

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Sentence Correction

  • Reading Comprehension

  • Tenses

  • Articles

  • Prepositions

  • Vocabulary

General Knowledge

  • National & International Current Affairs

  • Physics

  • Chemistry

  • Biology

  • History

  • Geography

  • Polity

  • Economy & Budget Highlights

  • Important Organizations & Awards

Also Check: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

TGSRTC Supervisor Exam Pattern 2026

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the official TGSRTC Supervisor Exam Pattern 2026 for Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. The written exam is conducted through Objective Type (MCQ) questions in English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must mark their responses on an OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen.

The exam includes 200 questions for 200 marks and the total duration is 3 hours. Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks mentioned below to pass the exam:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

OC / EWS

40%

BC

35%

SC / ST

30%

TGSRTC Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) Exam Pattern

The table below shows the complete TGSRTC Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) exam pattern, including subjects, marking scheme, and language of the test.

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Supervisory Aptitude

English, Telugu & Urdu

60

60

3 Hours

Numerical Aptitude

English, Telugu & Urdu

40

40

Reasoning

English, Telugu & Urdu

40

40

General English

English

30

30

General Knowledge

English, Telugu & Urdu

30

30

Total

200

200

TGSRTC Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) Exam Pattern

Check the detailed TGSRTC Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) exam pattern with subject-wise questions, marks, and exam duration in the table below.

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Supervisory Aptitude

English, Telugu & Urdu

60

60

3 Hours

Engineering Aptitude

English

40

40

Reasoning

English, Telugu & Urdu

40

40

General English

English

30

30

General Knowledge

English, Telugu & Urdu

30

30

Total

200

200

TSLPRB Supervisor Selection Process 2026

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has defined a two-stage selection process for recruiting candidates for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Applicants must successfully clear both stages to secure the position.

  • Written Examination: Candidates must qualify by scoring the minimum required marks.

  • Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must present valid documents to confirm their eligibility.

By Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

