TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: Check TST & MST Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and More

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has officially announced the exam scheme for Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Candidates should go through the detailed TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus and the updated exam pattern to prepare effectively for the exam.
The syllabus helps understand all the important topics included in each subject, while the exam pattern explains the marking scheme and weightage. This allows for focusing on the most scoring sections during the preparation.
TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026 Overview
Candidates must clear a written examination of 200 marks, followed by a document verification round to get selected for the TGSRTC Supervisor posts. The written test includes several important subjects such as Supervisory Aptitude, Engineering Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Candidates can check the overview of the TSLPRB Supervisor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Authority
|
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board
|
Post Names
|
Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) & Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST)
|
Total Vacancies
|
198
|
Total Questions
|
200
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam + Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
tgprb.in
TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the subject-wise TSLPRB Supervisor Syllabus 2026 for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Candidates should cover every topic included in Supervisory Aptitude, Engineering Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Supervisory Aptitude has the highest weightage in the exam. So aspirants must give special attention to this section while preparing.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Supervisory Aptitude
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
|
General English
|
|
General Knowledge
|
Also Check: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
TGSRTC Supervisor Exam Pattern 2026
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the official TGSRTC Supervisor Exam Pattern 2026 for Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. The written exam is conducted through Objective Type (MCQ) questions in English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must mark their responses on an OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen.
The exam includes 200 questions for 200 marks and the total duration is 3 hours. Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks mentioned below to pass the exam:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
OC / EWS
|
40%
|
BC
|
35%
|
SC / ST
|
30%
TGSRTC Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) Exam Pattern
The table below shows the complete TGSRTC Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) exam pattern, including subjects, marking scheme, and language of the test.
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Supervisory Aptitude
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
60
|
60
|
3 Hours
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
40
|
40
|
Reasoning
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
40
|
40
|
General English
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
—
|
200
|
200
TGSRTC Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) Exam Pattern
Check the detailed TGSRTC Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) exam pattern with subject-wise questions, marks, and exam duration in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Supervisory Aptitude
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
60
|
60
|
3 Hours
|
Engineering Aptitude
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
Reasoning
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
40
|
40
|
General English
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
English, Telugu & Urdu
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
—
|
200
|
200
TSLPRB Supervisor Selection Process 2026
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has defined a two-stage selection process for recruiting candidates for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Applicants must successfully clear both stages to secure the position.
-
Written Examination: Candidates must qualify by scoring the minimum required marks.
-
Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must present valid documents to confirm their eligibility.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation