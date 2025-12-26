TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: Check TST & MST Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and More

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has officially announced the exam scheme for Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) posts. Candidates should go through the detailed TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus and the updated exam pattern to prepare effectively for the exam.

The syllabus helps understand all the important topics included in each subject, while the exam pattern explains the marking scheme and weightage. This allows for focusing on the most scoring sections during the preparation.

TGSRTC Supervisor Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates must clear a written examination of 200 marks, followed by a document verification round to get selected for the TGSRTC Supervisor posts. The written test includes several important subjects such as Supervisory Aptitude, Engineering Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, and General Knowledge. Candidates can check the overview of the TSLPRB Supervisor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below.