Key Points A group of crows is called a 'murder,' a noun of assemblage popularized in the 1400s.

The term 'murder' stems from crows' association with battlefields and death omens.

Other terms for a group of crows include flock, mob, horde, parcel, and muster.

If you spotted a massive gathering of black wings over a field today, would you have the answer to “What is a group of crows called?” You probably wouldn't call it a flock of birds. Most people instinctively reach for a much grittier term. Crows are not just infamous for their spooky reputation, but also for their record-breaking intelligence. Recent avian studies have shown that these birds can count and even use multi-step tools, making the group of crows one of the most sophisticated social units in the animal kingdom. Despite their genius, the name we give them remains stuck in the Middle Ages. Whether you are a student prepping for a quiz or a curious birdwatcher, knowing what a flock of crows is called is the first step into understanding why these birds are the primates of the sky. What is a Group of Crows Called in English?

In the English language, a group of crows is called a murder. This specific term belongs to a category called nouns of assemblage, which was popularized in the 1400s. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, these names were often based on perceived characteristics of the animals. While the word sounds violent, it is the standard answer to what a group of crows is called in literature and trivia. In a scientific or casual setting, you can also simply refer to them as a flock, but murder remains the most culturally significant label used worldwide. Why is a Group of Crows Called a Murder? The name isn't just a random choice; it’s a mix of old-world fear and observed behavior. Death Omen : Because crows are scavengers, they historically followed armies to battlefields. This led humans to associate a group of crows with the aftermath of death.

The Crow Court : According to old folklore, if a crow commits a crime against the group, the others will surround and kill it. While scientists haven't proven these courts exist, crows do loudly mob intruders.

Superstition: In the 15th century, people believed crows were unlucky, so they gave them a name that reflected their dark appearance and harsh, rattling calls.

Check Out - What is a Group of Raccoons Called? List of Other Names for a Flock of Crows Though murder is the most famous, several other terms describe a group of crows depending on their behavior or the observer’s preference: Collective Noun Context of Use Flock General/Scientific term for any group of birds. Mob Used when crows are cooperatively attacking a predator (like an owl). Horde Describes a very large, overwhelming number of crows. Parcel A rarer, more traditional term used in some regional dialects. Muster Occasionally used when the birds are gathered on the ground. Do You Know - What is a group of Vultures Called? What is the Difference between Crows and Ravens? Many people use the terms interchangeably, but crows and ravens are distinct species with different social habits. What is a group of crows compared to a group of ravens? For starters, ravens aren't usually found in murders; their group is called an unkindness or a conspiracy.