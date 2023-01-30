What Is The Difference Between Raven And Crow?

Crows and ravens are two birds that are often mistaken for each other due to their similarities in appearance and behavior. However, there are distinct differences between these two species, including their size, call, and distribution.

In this article, we will explore the differences between crows and ravens to help you differentiate between the two birds and understand their unique characteristics.

Difference between raven and crow

Crows and ravens are both members of the corvid family, but there are several differences between these two birds. Here are some of the key differences between ravens and crows:

Size: A raven is larger than a crow, with a length of 24 inches and a wingspan of 4 feet, while a crow measures 17 inches in length with a wingspan of 2.5 feet. When the tail feathers of the crow expand, they open like a fan. However, the center feathers in the tails of ravens are longer, giving the appearance of a wedge when the tail is open.

Voice: The raven has a deep, croaky, and resonant call, while the crow has a caw that is higher-pitched and more nasal.

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Beak: Compared to crows, ravens' beaks are larger and more curved. A raven's beak is notably longer. It also has somewhat shaggy neck feathers, as compared to a crow.

Distribution: Ravens are found in more remote and wild habitats, such as forests and mountains, while crows are more common in urban and suburban areas.

Plumage: Ravens have a heavier, shaggier appearance and a wedge-shaped tail, while crows have a sleek appearance and a fan-shaped tail.

Source: Live Science

Behavior: Ravens are known for their intelligence and playfulness, often performing acrobatics in the air, while crows are more cautious and less likely to engage in such activities. Additionally, ravens travel in pairs, whereas crows most often travel in groups.

Raven vs Crow: At a glance

Here are the differences between a raven and a crow in a tabular format.

RAVEN CROW Size Large (24-27 inches long) Small (15-17 inches long) Beak Curved and long Straight and small Feather Shaggy and matte Shiny and sleek Tail Wedge-shaped Shaped like a fan Vocalization Rough, croaky, and low-pitched Nasal and high-pitched

Overall, both crows and ravens are fascinating birds, and understanding the differences between them can help us appreciate their unique qualities. We hope that this article was helpful in understanding the differences between a raven and a crow.