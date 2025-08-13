The 78th edition of the Little League Baseball World Series (LLWS) will be beginning from August 13, 2025. It is a highly anticipated tournament that draws global attention to youth baseball. The previous tournament, the 2024 LLBWS, was won by the team from Florida, which defeated Chinese Taipei in an eight-inning thriller. Let the games begin! ⚾️



Join us tomorrow for the start of the #LLWS at 1 p.m. ET on @espn. pic.twitter.com/S9ogWjLtG1 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 12, 2025 This time, the tournament features 20 talented teams. Further, the division is categorised as 10 teams from the United States and 10 from international regions will be vying for the prestigious title. According to official Little League sources, people will witness strong teams from regions like the Southwest and Southeast in the U.S. bracket. While some returning contenders, like Chinese Taipei and Venezuela in the International bracket.

The 2025 LLWS features a distinctive double-elimination format. This ensures that every team has at least two chances to prove its mettle. The 20 teams are split into two brackets, which include the US Bracket and the International Bracket. The winners of each bracket will face off in the World Series Championship game. This structure will guarantee a competitive programme of baseball. It will also build to the grand final at Lamade Stadium. Baseball fans will witness the world's finest young athletes in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) 2025. What are the Key Dates and LLBWS Schedule? All the baseball fans must mark their calendars as the tournament will begin today and conclude with the final match on August 24. To check the match time and dates, the table below showcases the key championship dates.

Date Time (ET) Events Wednesday, Aug. 13 1 p.m. Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America 3 p.m. Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes 5 p.m. Game 3: Panama vs. Australia 7 p.m. Game 4: Southwest vs. Metro Thursday, Aug. 14 1 p.m. Game 5: Japan vs. Europe-Africa 3 p.m. Game 6: Southeast vs. New England 5 p.m. Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific 7 p.m. Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Friday, Aug. 15 1 p.m. Game 9: Canada vs. International 3 p.m. Game 10: Northwest vs. United States 5 p.m. Game 11: Caribbean vs. International 7 p.m. Game 12: West vs. United States Saturday, Aug. 16 1 p.m. Game 13: International vs. International 3 p.m. Game 14: United States vs. United States 5 p.m. Game 15: International vs. International 7 p.m. Game 16: United States vs. United States Sunday, Aug. 17 9 a.m. Game 17: United States vs. United States 11 a.m. Game 18: International vs. International 1 p.m. Game 19: United States vs. United States 2 p.m. Game 20: International vs. International 7 p.m. LL Classic: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Monday, Aug. 18 1 p.m. Game 21: International vs. International 3 p.m. Game 22: United States vs. United States 5 p.m. Game 23: International vs. International 7 p.m. Game 24: United States vs. United States Tuesday, Aug. 19 1 p.m. Game 25: International vs. International 3 p.m. Game 26: United States vs. United States 5 p.m. Game 27: International vs. International 7 p.m. Game 28: United States vs. United States Wednesday, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Game 29: International vs. International 3 p.m. Game 30: United States vs. United States 5 p.m. Game 31: International vs. International 7 p.m. Game 32: United States vs. United States Thursday, Aug. 21 3 p.m. Game 33: International vs. International 7 p.m. Game 34: United States vs. United States 7 p.m. 2025 LL Home Run Derby Saturday, Aug. 23 10:30 a.m. 2025 Challenger Game 12:30 p.m. Game 35: International Championship 3:30 p.m. Game 36: United States Championship Sunday, Aug. 24 10 a.m. Third-place game 3 p.m. Championship game