The 2025 Little League World Series starts on Wednesday, August 13, and runs through the championship game on Sunday, August 24. The 2025 Little League Baseball World Series promises another exciting competition from August 13 to August 24 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. All the fans can catch all the action, including a detailed schedule and start times, with extensive coverage provided by ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. In this blog, learn about the schedule, streaming platforms, and format.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 13, 2025, 07:41 EDT
The 78th edition of the Little League Baseball World Series (LLWS) will be beginning from August 13, 2025. It is a highly anticipated tournament that draws global attention to youth baseball. The previous tournament, the 2024 LLBWS, was won by the team from Florida, which defeated Chinese Taipei in an eight-inning thriller. 

This time, the tournament features 20 talented teams. Further, the division is categorised as 10 teams from the United States and 10 from international regions will be vying for the prestigious title. According to official Little League sources, people will witness strong teams from regions like the Southwest and Southeast in the U.S. bracket. While some returning contenders, like Chinese Taipei and Venezuela in the International bracket. 

What is the LLBWS 2025 Tournament Format?

The 2025 LLWS features a distinctive double-elimination format. This ensures that every team has at least two chances to prove its mettle. The 20 teams are split into two brackets, which include the US Bracket and the International Bracket. 

The winners of each bracket will face off in the World Series Championship game. This structure will guarantee a competitive programme of baseball. It will also build to the grand final at Lamade Stadium. Baseball fans will witness the world's finest young athletes in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) 2025. 

What are the Key Dates and LLBWS Schedule?

All the baseball fans must mark their calendars as the tournament will begin today and conclude with the final match on August 24. To check the match time and dates, the table below showcases the key championship dates. 

Date

Time (ET)

Events

Wednesday, Aug. 13

1 p.m.

Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America

3 p.m.

Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes

5 p.m.

Game 3: Panama vs. Australia

7 p.m.

Game 4: Southwest vs. Metro

Thursday, Aug. 14

1 p.m.

Game 5: Japan vs. Europe-Africa

3 p.m.

Game 6: Southeast vs. New England

5 p.m.

Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific

7 p.m.

Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid-Atlantic

Friday, Aug. 15

1 p.m.

Game 9: Canada vs. International

3 p.m.

Game 10: Northwest vs. United States

5 p.m.

Game 11: Caribbean vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 12: West vs. United States

Saturday, Aug. 16

1 p.m.

Game 13: International vs. International

3 p.m.

Game 14: United States vs. United States

5 p.m.

Game 15: International vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 16: United States vs. United States

Sunday, Aug. 17

9 a.m.

Game 17: United States vs. United States

11 a.m.

Game 18: International vs. International

1 p.m.

Game 19: United States vs. United States

2 p.m.

Game 20: International vs. International

7 p.m.

LL Classic: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

Monday, Aug. 18

1 p.m.

Game 21: International vs. International

3 p.m.

Game 22: United States vs. United States

5 p.m.

Game 23: International vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 24: United States vs. United States

Tuesday, Aug. 19

1 p.m.

Game 25: International vs. International

3 p.m.

Game 26: United States vs. United States

5 p.m.

Game 27: International vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 28: United States vs. United States

Wednesday, Aug. 20

1 p.m.

Game 29: International vs. International

3 p.m.

Game 30: United States vs. United States

5 p.m.

Game 31: International vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 32: United States vs. United States

Thursday, Aug. 21

3 p.m.

Game 33: International vs. International

7 p.m.

Game 34: United States vs. United States

7 p.m.

2025 LL Home Run Derby

Saturday, Aug. 23

10:30 a.m.

2025 Challenger Game

12:30 p.m.

Game 35: International Championship

3:30 p.m.

Game 36: United States Championship

Sunday, Aug. 24

10 a.m.

Third-place game

3 p.m.

Championship game

Source: Little League 

Where and How to Watch?

For fans in the United States, watching the LLWS is straightforward. The entire tournament is broadcast across the ESPN family of networks, with flagship games, including both the U.S. and International finals and the World Series Championship, airing on ABC.

For those who prefer to stream, ESPN+ is the official streaming home, offering live coverage of every game. Additionally, live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV provide access to the ESPN and ABC channels, often with free trials available for new customers. This accessibility ensures you won't miss a single pitch from the iconic fields in Williamsport.

    FAQs

    • Can I stream all the games online? 
      +
      Yes, all games are available to stream live on ESPN+.
    • What is the format of the tournament? 
      +
      The LLWS uses a double-elimination format until the winner-takes-all championship games.
    • How many teams are participating in the 2025 LLWS? 
      +
      There are 20 teams in total: 10 from the United States and 10 from around the globe.
    • Where is the 2025 Little League World Series held? 
      +
      The tournament is held at the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

