List of Top 10 USWNT Greatest Players of All Time

The United States Women's National Team has created history on the global stage by winning four FIFA Women's World Cups and five Olympic gold medals. They also have multiple CONCACAF W Championship titles and recently won the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup in 2024. This is an incredible record which is unmatched by any other nation. According to the official U.S. Soccer website, the team has a long-standing history of being a top-ranked squad in the world, and it often holds the #1 position in the FIFA rankings. Behind the legacy of Women’s soccer in the U.S., there lies the determination of these 10 greatest players who have worn the national team jersey represent the pinnacle of the sport. This article celebrates the top 10 USWNT players of all time, ranked by their significant contributions, career stats, and overall impact on the team's success.

Top 10 USWNT Greatest Players of All Time This list below recognises the top 10 USWNT greatest players of all time and these rankings are based on a combination of their career statistics. It includes their goals, assists, and total appearances (caps)—as well as their lasting impact on and off the field. Through the table below, know about the US Women's Soccer team's legacy: Rank Player Position Career Span Caps Goals Assists 1 Abby Wambach Forward 2001–2015 255 184 73 2 Mia Hamm Forward 1987–2004 276 158 147 3 Carli Lloyd Midfielder 2005–2021 316 134 64 4 Kristine Lilly Midfielder 1987–2010 354 130 106 5 Alex Morgan Forward 2010–2024 224 123 53 6 Michelle Akers Midfielder/Forward 1985–2000 155 107 37 7 Tiffeny Milbrett Forward 1991–2006 206 100 64 8 Cindy Parlow Cone Forward 1996–2006 158 75 35 9 Christen Press Forward 2013–present 155 64 43 10 Megan Rapinoe Forward 2006–2023 203 63 73

Source: U.S. Soccer and FIFA records as of August 2025. Here are the Top 5 Players of the U.S. Women Soccer Team of All Time: 1. Abby Wambach Abby Wambach stands as the all-time leading goal scorer for the USWNT, a testament to her powerful presence in front of the net. With an incredible 184 goals in 255 appearances, her scoring record is a historic benchmark in international soccer. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup champion, Wambach was known for her late-game heroics and dominant headers. As stated on the Olympics.com official site, "Wambach led the record for most international goals scored across men's and women's football until Canada's Christine Sinclair knocked her off the top spot in 2020." Her fierce competitive spirit and leadership made her a true icon of the sport.

2. Mia Hamm Considered by many to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm was a foundational figure for the USWNT's early success. She held the all-time international goal-scoring record for both men and women for a decade before Wambach surpassed her. With 158 goals and a team-record 147 assists in 276 caps, Hamm’s versatility and vision were unmatched. She was instrumental in two Women’s World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, showcasing a mix of technical skill and scoring prowess that set a new standard for the game. 3. Carli Lloyd A clutch performer known for her memorable goals on the biggest stages, Carli Lloyd was a dynamic force in the USWNT's midfield and attack. She is a two-time FIFA World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, with her legendary hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final solidifying her place in history. Lloyd finished her career with 134 goals and 64 assists in 316 appearances, consistently delivering under pressure and embodying the team's winning mentality.

4. Kristine Lilly Kristine Lilly is the most-capped player in the history of international soccer, male or female, with an astounding 354 appearances for the USWNT. A true workhorse in the midfield, her career spanned an incredible 23 years, from 1987 to 2010. Lilly was a part of two World Cup-winning teams and two Olympic gold medal-winning squads, providing consistent performance and leadership throughout several eras of the team's dominance. Her 130 goals and 106 assists highlight her all-around excellence. 5. Alex Morgan Alex Morgan represents the modern era of USWNT greatness, combining speed, technical skill, and a knack for scoring crucial goals. A two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, Morgan is a prolific scorer with 123 goals in 224 appearances. She is one of the few players to rank in the top 10 for both goals and assists, proving her comprehensive impact on the field. Her leadership and ongoing success have made her one of the most recognizable faces in American soccer today.