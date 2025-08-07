NIACL AO Notification 2025 Released for 550 Posts at newindia.co.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

NIACL AO Notification 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Notification 2025 for 550 vacancies of Administrative Officers (AO). The NIACL AO Notification 2025 was released on August 7, 2025 at newindia.co.in and the online application process also started on August 7, 2025 with the last date to apply online being August 30, 2025.

In the NIACL AO Exam 2025 candidates will be selected on the basis of the Prelims Exam, the Mains Exam and the Interview. Candidates interested in applying for NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 must have the educational qualification required as per the post, while the age of the candidate must be between 21 and 30 years. NIACL AO Notification 2025 OUT The NIACL AO Notification PDF 2025 wasreleased on August 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online till August 30, 2025. The NIACL Prelims examination will be conducted on September 14, 2025 while the NIACL AO Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025. Check the details below.

NIACL AO Notification 2025 PDF Download The NIACL AO notification 2025 PDF contains detailed information on exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policies, and state-wise vacancy distribution. Candidates are advised to download and read the official document carefully before applying for the announced NIACL AO vacancy 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the NIACL AO Notification 2025 PDF. NIACL AO Notification 2025 PDF Download NIACL AO Notification 2025: Overview NIACL has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Administrative Officers. Interested candidates can apply online between August 7 and August 30, 2025. Check the table below for NIACL AO Notification 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Organization New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Post Name Administrative Officer (AO) Total Vacancies 550 Application Dates 7 August 2025 to 30 August 2025 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Age Limit 21 to 30 years Official Website newindia.co.in

Also Read - NIACL AO Scorecard NIACL AO Notification 2025- Important Dates NIACL AO Notification has been released on August 7, 2025 and the candiates can apply online till August 30, 2025, Check the table for NIACL AO Important Dates. NICAL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Events Dates Official Notification Release Date 7th August 2025 NIACL AO Apply Online Begins 7th August 2025 Last date to submit the application form 30th August 2025 Last date to pay application fee 30th August 2025 Phase-I Online Examination 14th September 2025 Phase-II Online Examination 29th October 2025 NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying must fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for NIACL AO Eligibility Criteria 2025

Age Limit (As of August 1, 2025) Minimum Age: 21 years Maximum Age: 30 years Educational Qualification Generalists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Specialists: The educational qualification for specialists vary as per the post candidate is applying, check the table for post wise educational qualification Specialization Minimum Qualification Risk Engineers Engineering (Graduation/Post-graduation) in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). Automobile Engineers B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech in Automobile Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD), OR Graduate in any branch of Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) along with a Diploma (at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering. Legal Specialists Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). Accounts Specialists Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India) and Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD), OR MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/M.Com with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). AO (Health) M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG-Medical Degree, OR B.D.S/ M.D.S, OR BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates); or an equivalent foreign degree recognized by the relevant council. Additionally, the candidate must hold a valid registration from the appropriate medical or dental council. IT Specialists B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline, OR M.C.A with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). Business Analysts Bachelors/Masters degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Actuarial Science/Data Science/Business Analysts from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks in either degree (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Company Secretary ACS/FCS from ICSI and Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Actuarial Specialists Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). And, cleared a minimum of four Actuarial papers from IAI or IFoA (necessarily including CM1 but not CB3), and be an active member of IFoA or IAI.

NIACL AO Notification 2025- Vacancy Details NIACL has released the notification for 550 Administrative Officer vacancies which is further divided into Generalist and Specialist posts. Check the table for NIACL AO Posts wise vacancies Role Total SC ST OBC EWS UR Engineers 50 8 4 14 5 19 Automobile Engineers 75 11 5 20 8 31 Legal Specialists 50 8 4 13 5 20 Accounts Specialists 25 4 2 7 2 10 AO (Health) 50 8 4 14 5 19 IT Specialists 25 4 2 7 3 9 Business Analysts 75 11 6 20 8 30 Company Secretary 2 0 0 0 0 2 Actuarial Specialists 5 0 0 1 0 4 Generalists 193 29 15 52 19 78 Total 550 83 42 148 55 222 NIACL Assistant 2025 Application Form

The NIACL AO Notification 2025 has been released for 550 vacancies. Candidates can apply online between August 7 and August 30, 2025 by following the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, newindia.co.in

On the homepage clcik on the Recruitment button

Now click on the Administrative Officer Recruitment 2025

Clcik on the apply online link and fill the basic information to get registration number and password

Login with the provided registration number and password and fill the remaining information

Pay the category wise required fees.

Submit the online applicatoon form and download it for future reference. NIACL Assistant 2025 Application Fee Candidates filling the NIACLAO online application form must the application fees as per their category. The applicaton fees for general category candidate is Rs 850. Check the table below for category wise fees.