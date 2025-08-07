NIACL AO Scorecard Released: Download NAICL Administrative Officer (AO) Scorecard PDF at newindia.co.in - Steps Here

NIACL AO Scorecard 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 for the posts of Administrative Officer (Scale-I). Candidates part of the selection process for Administrative Officer (Scale-I) can check their NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website of NIACL-www.newindia.co.in.

Download NIACL AO Scorecard 2025

To download the NIACL AO Scorecard 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including Roll Number and date of birth to the link. We have also provided here the link to download the scorecard directly given below-

NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 Download Link

NIACL AO Result 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the NIACL.