NIACL AO Scorecard Released: Download NAICL Administrative Officer (AO) Scorecard PDF at newindia.co.in - Steps Here

NIACL AO Scorecard 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 for the posts of Administrative Officer (Scale-I). Candidates part of the selection process for Administrative Officer (Scale-I) can check their NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website of NIACL-www.newindia.co.in.
To download the NIACL AO Scorecard 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including Roll Number and date of birth to the link. We have also provided here the link to download the scorecard directly given below-
NIACL AO Result 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the NIACL.
|Exam Institution
|New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|Posts Name
|Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I
|Vacancies
|170
|Scorecard status
|Out
|Official Website
|newindia.co.in
Steps to Download NIACL AO Scorecard 2025
Follow these steps to download NIACL AO Scorecard 2025?
- Official Website-Visit the official NIACL website: www.newindia.co.in
- Check Notice-A new page will open showing all active recruitment notices.
- Click on Concerned Tab-Look for the section titled ‘Recruitment-Marksheet’.
- Go to the Posts-Click on ‘RECRUITMENT 2024 – ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER’.
- Use Credentials-Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
- Download Scorecard-Download it and save it for future reference.
