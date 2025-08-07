UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Google AI Tools Are Now FREE for Students- Here’s How!

Google is offering its advanced AI tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, NotebookLM, Veo 3, Jules (AI Coding Agent), and 2 TB of Google Storage, free for 12 months to college students in the U.S. and other selected countries. This initiative also introduces the Guided Learning mode in Gemini to enhance student understanding and includes a $1 billion Google investment in AI education and job training for higher education institutions. Students can sign up by October 6, 2025, to access these tools, which aim to transform learning and prepare students for an AI-driven world.

BySneha Singh
Aug 7, 2025, 07:41 EDT
Google AI Tools Are Now FREE for Students- Here’s How!
Google AI Tools Are Now FREE for Students- Here’s How!

As millions of college students prepare for the start of a new academic year, Google announced a revolutionary project in experience automation with AI. In this large effort to democratize access to AI tools and career development, Google will offer college students in the U.S. free access to all of Google's premier AI tools (Gemini 2.5 Pro & Guided Learning mode) along with a commitment of $1 billion over the next 3 years to support AI education, job training, and research in colleges and universities. With nearly 100 universities already registered and more coming, this program will give the next generation of learners, creators, and thinkers the education they need to thrive in an AI-enhanced world. Here is a rundown of what students and educators should expect.

Check out:How will Google's $1 billion investment train U.S. students in AI? Explained!

Which Are Free AI Tools for U.S. College Students?

Google is offering a 12-month Google AI Pro plan for free to college students aged 18+ in the U.S., as well as in Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil. Students can sign up before October 6 to access:

  • Gemini 2.5 Pro: Offers help with assignments, writing, coding, and even visual inputs like images.

  • Deep Research: Saves time by delivering custom research summaries from hundreds of web sources.

  • NotebookLM: Helps students organize thoughts and generate detailed overviews from audio and video.

  • Veo 3: Converts text or photos into 8-second videos with sound.

  • Jules (AI Coding Agent): Higher limits to fix bugs and build features in programming projects.

  • 2 TB Google Storage: Plenty of space for notes, assignments, files, and photos.

The New ‘Guided Learning’ Mode in Gemini

Moving beyond just giving answers, Google's Guided Learning mode, now integrated into Gemini, is designed to help students understand topics deeply. It works like a digital learning companion, offering step-by-step help, posing thought-provoking questions, and encouraging critical thinking. Whether it's solving complex math problems, structuring essays, or preparing for exams, Guided Learning ensures students don’t just finish tasks; they understand them.

Check the Google AI for Education Accelerator and $1 Billion Fund

To further support AI literacy and readiness, Google is investing $1 billion over the next three years in American higher education. This includes:

  • Free AI training & Google Career Certificates for all U.S. college students.

  • Funding for AI-focused research, curriculum development, and cloud computing.

Launch of the AI for Education Accelerator, already joined by major institutions such as:

  • University of Michigan

  • The Ohio State University

  • University of Virginia

  • State university systems in Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania

Google is also inviting all accredited non-profit colleges and universities in the U.S. to join the initiative.

Check out: How Will New Special Education Reforms Affect Your Family? Check Its Impact

Conclusion 

As an afterthought, students can create a Google AI for Education account by visiting Google's AI for Education homepage, sign up for the free AI Pro plan for 12 months before October 6, 2025. 

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is the deadline to sign up for this offer?
      +
      Students must sign up before October 6, 2025.
    •  How long is the free access valid?
      +
      The free access is valid for 12 months from the date of sign-up.
    • Who is eligible for this free access?
      +
      College students aged 18 and above in the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil are eligible.
    • What is Google offering to college students?
      +
      Google is offering free 12-month access to its advanced AI tools (Google AI Pro plan), including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, NotebookLM, Veo 3, Jules (AI Coding Agent), and 2 TB of Google Storage.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags