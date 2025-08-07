Google AI Tools Are Now FREE for Students- Here’s How!

As millions of college students prepare for the start of a new academic year, Google announced a revolutionary project in experience automation with AI. In this large effort to democratize access to AI tools and career development, Google will offer college students in the U.S. free access to all of Google's premier AI tools (Gemini 2.5 Pro & Guided Learning mode) along with a commitment of $1 billion over the next 3 years to support AI education, job training, and research in colleges and universities. With nearly 100 universities already registered and more coming, this program will give the next generation of learners, creators, and thinkers the education they need to thrive in an AI-enhanced world. Here is a rundown of what students and educators should expect. Check out:How will Google's $1 billion investment train U.S. students in AI? Explained!

Which Are Free AI Tools for U.S. College Students? Google is offering a 12-month Google AI Pro plan for free to college students aged 18+ in the U.S., as well as in Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil. Students can sign up before October 6 to access: Gemini 2.5 Pro : Offers help with assignments, writing, coding, and even visual inputs like images.

Deep Research : Saves time by delivering custom research summaries from hundreds of web sources.

NotebookLM : Helps students organize thoughts and generate detailed overviews from audio and video.

Veo 3 : Converts text or photos into 8-second videos with sound.

Jules (AI Coding Agent) : Higher limits to fix bugs and build features in programming projects.

2 TB Google Storage: Plenty of space for notes, assignments, files, and photos. The New ‘Guided Learning’ Mode in Gemini

Moving beyond just giving answers, Google's Guided Learning mode, now integrated into Gemini, is designed to help students understand topics deeply. It works like a digital learning companion, offering step-by-step help, posing thought-provoking questions, and encouraging critical thinking. Whether it's solving complex math problems, structuring essays, or preparing for exams, Guided Learning ensures students don’t just finish tasks; they understand them. Check the Google AI for Education Accelerator and $1 Billion Fund To further support AI literacy and readiness, Google is investing $1 billion over the next three years in American higher education. This includes: Free AI training & Google Career Certificates for all U.S. college students.

Funding for AI-focused research, curriculum development, and cloud computing.