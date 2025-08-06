CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Release Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps to Download Rank Card PDF Here

WBJEE Result 2025 will be announced by officials on August 7, 2025. The link to check the WBJEE 2025 result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the scorecard, students can visit the official website and login using their application ID and password.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2025, 17:44 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 Live
WBJEE Result 2025 Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • WBJEE Result 2025 to be announced on August 7
  • Download scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Login using the application id and password

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will be announcing the WBJEE 2025 result tomorrow, August 7. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2025 results can check their results through the link available online.

Once announced, the WBJEE result 2025 link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the results, students can visit the official website and login using the application id and password.

WBJEE Result 2025 - Click Here

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Result To Be Out Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Scorecards here

WBJEE Result 2025 Date and Time

The WBJEE 2025 result link will be available on the official website on August 7, 2025. The result dates were confirmed by WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Bannerjee. Students can keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

Steps to Download WBJEE 2025 Result

Follow the steps provided below to download the WBJEE results 2025. Candidates must make sure they download the scorecard

  • Visit the WBJEE official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Click on the link that says “WBJEE 2025 Result”.

  • Enter the Application Number and Password in the login box.

  • Click on Submit

  • The WBJEE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

  • Download for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 6, 2025, 17:44 IST

    What After WBJEE Result 2025?

    After the WBJEE 2025 result is announced, students who have appeared for the exam can check the result using their application id and password. Students who have qualified the exam will be eligible to apply for the online counselling process. The details of WBJEE counselling will be provided online soon. 

  • Aug 6, 2025, 17:25 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Scorecard: Details Mentioned

    The WBJEE result 2025 scorecard will include the follwoing details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks scored 
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 6, 2025, 17:08 IST

    wbjeeb.nic.in 2025: How to Download Scorecard

    To download the WBJEE scorecard students can follow the steps provided below

    • Visit the official website of WBJEE
    • Click on the WBJEE result link
    • Login using the application id and password
    • The scorecard will be displayed
    • Download the WBJEE scorecard for further reference
  • Aug 6, 2025, 17:05 IST

    West Bengal JEE Result 2025: List of Websites

    The WBJEE Result will be announced online on August 7, 2025. Candidates can check the results through the link on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Aug 6, 2025, 17:02 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025: Date and Time

    WBJEE Result 2025 will be announced by officials tomorrow, August 7, 2025. The link to check the results will be available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website tomorrow to download the sorecard.

