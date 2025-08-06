WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Release Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps to Download Rank Card PDF Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will be announcing the WBJEE 2025 result tomorrow, August 7. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2025 results can check their results through the link available online.

Once announced, the WBJEE result 2025 link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the results, students can visit the official website and login using the application id and password.

WBJEE Result 2025 Date and Time

The WBJEE 2025 result link will be available on the official website on August 7, 2025. The result dates were confirmed by WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Bannerjee. Students can keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Steps to Download WBJEE 2025 Result

Follow the steps provided below to download the WBJEE results 2025. Candidates must make sure they download the scorecard

Visit the WBJEE official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the link that says “WBJEE 2025 Result”.

Enter the Application Number and Password in the login box.

Click on Submit

The WBJEE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download for further reference

