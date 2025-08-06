WBJEE 2025 Result To Be Out Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Scorecards here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 result tomorrow, August 6. WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed that the results will be out tomorrow. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the scorecard, candidates will need their WBJEE Application Number and password.
Students who gave the WBJEE exam on April 27, 2025, can check their scorecards online at the official website. Check this article to download the WBJEE Result 2025.
Steps to Download WBJEE Result 2025
Students can follow the steps given below to download the WBJEE Result 2025:
Visit the WBJEE official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that says “WBJEE 2025 Result”.
Type your Application Number and Password in the login box.
Press the “Submit” button to open your result.
Your WBJEE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Click download and save your result. You can also take a printout for future use.
WBJEE Result 2025 Download Link
WBJEE 2025 result download link will be activated on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in on August 6, 2025. Students can click on the result link available on the homepage to access their scorecards. To download the result, candidates must enter their application number and password.
