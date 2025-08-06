WBJEE 2025 Result To Be Out Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Scorecards here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 result tomorrow, August 6. WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed that the results will be out tomorrow. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the scorecard, candidates will need their WBJEE Application Number and password.

Students who gave the WBJEE exam on April 27, 2025, can check their scorecards online at the official website. Check this article to download the WBJEE Result 2025.

Steps to Download WBJEE Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to download the WBJEE Result 2025: