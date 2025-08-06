HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: HP Board Class 10th, 12th Results Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time Here

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplemental results for 2025 are expected to be released shortly by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Students can visit the official website, hpbose.org, to view their HP Board supplemental results for grades 10 and 12, once they are released. To get the HP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12, they must enter their roll number.
The HPBOSE additional result 2025 can be viewed by DigiLocker and SMS in addition to the official website. Students can also pick up their Himachal Board 10th and 12th supplemental marksheets by going to their school. Name, subject-wise grades, and result status are probably among the facts that will be included in the HP Board 10 supplementary result.
Himachal Board Supplementary Result: Official Websites
The following websites provide students with links to the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 supplemental results:
-
hpbose.org
-
hpresults.nic.in
How to Download The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 10th, 12th?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplemental results 2025:
-
Visit HPBOSE's official website: Go to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education's official website, hpbose.org.
-
In the results section, click: To access the results portal, find the "Results" tab on the homepage and click on it.
-
Click on your link for the supplemental results: Locate the link to the additional results for your class (10th or 12th) and click it.
-
Put in your roll number here: Your exam roll number must be entered correctly on the login screen that follows.
-
Submit and see the outcome: Click "Submit" or "Search" to view your result after entering your roll number.
-
Carefully review every detail: Make sure your marks and personal information are accurate by checking the scorecard that is displayed.
-
Save this to your computer for later use: To save or print it for later use, download a copy of your interim marksheet.
HP Board Supplementary Result: Details mentioned Marksheet
The following details will likely be mentioned on the HPBOSE supplementary result marksheet:
-
Name of the Student
-
Roll Number
-
Subjects in which a student appeared
-
Marks secured
-
Total Marks
-
Qualifying Status
How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 via DigiLocker?
Students can use DigiLocker to download the HP Board class 10th and 12th compartment result and marksheet by following these steps:
-
Visit digilocker.gov.in, the official DigiLocker website.
-
Use your Aadhaar number to sign up.
-
Access your DigiLocker account by logging in.
-
Look for the 'HPBOSE' section on the main page.
-
On the screen, select the HP Board result 2025 option.
-
Put in your roll number.
-
The marksheet and the HP Board supplemental result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
