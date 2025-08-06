HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: HP Board Class 10th, 12th Results Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time Here

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplemental results for 2025 are expected to be released shortly by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Students can visit the official website, hpbose.org, to view their HP Board supplemental results for grades 10 and 12, once they are released. To get the HP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12, they must enter their roll number.

The HPBOSE additional result 2025 can be viewed by DigiLocker and SMS in addition to the official website. Students can also pick up their Himachal Board 10th and 12th supplemental marksheets by going to their school. Name, subject-wise grades, and result status are probably among the facts that will be included in the HP Board 10 supplementary result.