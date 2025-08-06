Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 at unionbankofindia.co.in, Apply for 250 SO Posts, Download Notification PDF

Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) for 250 vacant positions. The online application for Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 started on August 5, 2025 on the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 must be between 25 and 35 years old, and candidates must have completed a full-time 2-year MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM. Continue reading this article to learn more about the UBI Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025.

Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: Overview

UBI has released started accepting online application for the recruitment of wealth managers in Bank. Eligible candidates can apply online between August 5 and August 26, 2025. Check the table below for Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.