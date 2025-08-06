Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 at unionbankofindia.co.in, Apply for 250 SO Posts, Download Notification PDF

Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) for 250 vacant positions. The online application for Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 started on August 5, 2025 on the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025.
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 must be between 25 and 35 years old, and candidates must have completed a full-time 2-year MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM. Continue reading this article to learn more about the UBI Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025.
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: Overview
UBI has released started accepting online application for the recruitment of wealth managers in Bank. Eligible candidates can apply online between August 5 and August 26, 2025. Check the table below for Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Union Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Wealth Manager (Specialist Officer – MMGS II)
|
Total Vacancies
|
250
|
Application Dates
|
5 August 2025 to 25 August 2025
|
Age Limit
|
25 to 35 years (as on 01/08/2025)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Full-time 2-year MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM
|
Experience Required
|
Minimum 3 years in Wealth Management roles
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam, Group Discussion, Interview
|
Application Fee
|
₹177 (SC/ST/PwBD), ₹1180 (Others)
|
Salary Range
|
₹64,820 – ₹93,960 + allowances (Approx. CTC ₹21 LPA at Mumbai)
|
Job Location
|
Pan-India
|
Official Website
|
unionbankofindia.co.in
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Notification 2025 PDF Download
Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UBI Wealth Manager Notification 2025.
|
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Notification 2025
How to Apply Online for Union Bank of India Wealth Managers Recruitment 2025?
Interested candidates can apply online for UBI Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, unionbankofindia.co.in and click on the “Recruitments” section.
- Now click on the apply link of UBI Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025
- Enter your name, email ID, and mobile number to generate login credentials.
- Log in again and fill out the application form with remaining information
- Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and thumb impression.
- Pay the category-wise application fees
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference
Union Bank of India Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification, age limit, work experience, etc. Check the details below
Age Limit
Between 25 and 35 years as of 01 August 2025.
Educational Qualification
Full-time 2-year postgraduate degree in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a recognised institution.
Work Experience
Minimum 3 years post-qualification experience in Wealth Management roles with banks, broking firms, securities firms, or asset management companies.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation