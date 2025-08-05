SBI Clerk Notification 2025 OUT at sbi.co.in; Apply for 6589 Vacancies, Check Check Eligibility and Download Notification PDF

SBI Clerk Notification 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6589 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI. The SBI Clerk Online application process starts on August 6, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Prelims exam, the Mains exam and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). To be eligible for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed the graduation degree from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 20 and 28 years.
SBI Clerk Notification 2025 OUT
The SBI Clerk official notification pdf 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in on August 5, 2025. The final-year students awaiting results are not eligible unless they can produce proof of graduation by the cut-off date. The SBI Clerk Notification 2025 contains the detailed vacancy distribution of 6589 vacancies.
SBI Clerk Notification 2025 PDF Download
The SBI Clerk notification 2025 PDF contains detailed information on exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policies, and state-wise vacancy distribution. Candidates are advised to download and read the official document carefully before applying for the announced SBI Clerk vacancy 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 PDF.
SBI Clerk Notification 2025
SBI Clerk Notification 2025: Overview
The SBI has released the SBI Junior Associate Notification 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, on August 5, 2025. The candidates interested in applying for the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2025 must have completed the graduation degree from a recognised university. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Notification 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Organization
State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name
Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
Total Vacancies
6589
Application Dates
6 August 2025 to 26 August 2025
Selection Process
Prelims
Mains
Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
Eligibility
Graduation in any discipline
Age Limit
20 to 28 years (as on 01.04.2025)
Salary
₹24,050 (Basic Pay) + Allowances (Approx. ₹46,000/month)
Application Fee
₹750 (General/OBC/EWS); NIL for SC/ST/PWD
Official Website
SBI Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates interested in applying for the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2025 must meet all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university (as on 31.12.2025).
Age Limit: 20 to 28 years (as on 01.04.2025).
Age relaxation applies for reserved categories:
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwD: 10–15 years depending on category
