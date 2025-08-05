SBI Clerk Notification 2025 OUT at sbi.co.in; Apply for 6589 Vacancies, Check Check Eligibility and Download Notification PDF

SBI Clerk Notification 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6589 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI. The SBI Clerk Online application process starts on August 6, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Prelims exam, the Mains exam and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). To be eligible for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed the graduation degree from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 20 and 28 years.

SBI Clerk Notification 2025 OUT

The SBI Clerk official notification pdf 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in on August 5, 2025. The final-year students awaiting results are not eligible unless they can produce proof of graduation by the cut-off date. The SBI Clerk Notification 2025 contains the detailed vacancy distribution of 6589 vacancies.