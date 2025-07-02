ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Chemistry here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Check the ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025 from the table below
|
SECTION A (Constitution and Government)
|
1. Forms of Government- Totalitarian and Authoritarian States, Liberal Democratic States, Unitary and Federal States, Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government
|
2. Constitution: Meaning; kinds of Constitutions: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits and demerits. Amending procedures
|
3. Franchise and Representation: Universal Adult Franchise; Representation; Political Parties; Party System
|
Organs of the Government
|
4. The Legislature: Legislature; The legislature in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study
|
5. The Executive: Difference between the Political Executive and the Permanent Executive. Political Executive in India and the U.S.A. - a comparative study
|
6. The Judiciary: Meaning of Judiciary. Conditions of Independence of the Judiciary. Judiciary in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Judicial Review.
|
SECTION B (Indian Democracy)
|
7. Indian Constitution- Preamble, Salient features of the Indian Constitution
|
8. Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles: Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy
|
9. Local self-government: 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts
|
10. Democracy in India – a perspective of the challenges faced: Challenges faced by the Indian Democracy: Caste, Communalism, Regionalism and Political Violence. Strengthening Indian Democracy
To download the ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025, click on the link below
|
Download ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
ISC Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2025-26
Find the ISC Class 12 Political Science course structure 2025-26 in the table below and get to know about the marks division in detail.
|
Theory Paper
|
80 marks
|
Project Work
|
20 marks
10
10
ISC Class 12 Political Science Project Assessment Method
Check how students are going to be assessed for their project.
|
Internal Evaluation by Teacher
|
S.No
|
Assessment objective
|
Criteria
|
Marks
|
1
|
Process
|
Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods.
|
3
|
2
|
Understanding the application of knowledge and Analysis
|
Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.
|
4
|
3
|
Presentation
|
Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc.
|
3
|
Total
|
10
|
Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner
|
1
|
Choice of Technique/ Detailed procedure & Presentation
|
Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), title page, header/footer, etc
|
4
|
2
|
Analysis and evaluation
|
Candidate should be able to: Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.
|
3
|
3
|
Viva
|
Range of questions based on the project only
|
3
|
Total
|
10
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation