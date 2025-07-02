Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Are you an ICSE board student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check here the latest Political Science syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 and also download the syllabus PDF for free.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 2, 2025, 13:20 IST
ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!
ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Chemistry here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure

Check the ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025 from the table below

SECTION A (Constitution and Government) 

1. Forms of Government- Totalitarian and Authoritarian States, Liberal Democratic States, Unitary and Federal States, Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government

2. Constitution: Meaning; kinds of Constitutions: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits and demerits. Amending procedures

3. Franchise and Representation: Universal Adult Franchise; Representation; Political Parties; Party System

Organs of the Government

4. The Legislature: Legislature; The legislature in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study

5. The Executive: Difference between the Political Executive and the Permanent Executive. Political Executive in India and the U.S.A. - a comparative study

6. The Judiciary: Meaning of Judiciary. Conditions of Independence of the Judiciary. Judiciary in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Judicial Review.

SECTION B (Indian Democracy)

7. Indian Constitution- Preamble, Salient features of the Indian Constitution

8. Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles: Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy

9. Local self-government: 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts

10. Democracy in India – a perspective of the challenges faced: Challenges faced by the Indian Democracy: Caste, Communalism, Regionalism and Political Violence. Strengthening Indian Democracy

To download the ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025, click on the link below

Download ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

ISC Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2025-26

Find the ISC Class 12 Political Science course structure 2025-26 in the table below and get to know about the marks division in detail. 

Theory Paper

80 marks

Project Work

  • Internal Evaluation by Teacher

  • Evaluation by Visiting Examiner

20 marks

10

10

ISC Class 12 Political Science Project Assessment Method

Check how students are going to be assessed for their project. 

Internal Evaluation by Teacher

S.No

Assessment objective

Criteria 

Marks

1

Process

Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods.

3

2

Understanding the application of knowledge and Analysis

Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.

4

3

Presentation

Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc.

3

Total

10

Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner

1

Choice of Technique/ Detailed procedure & Presentation

Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), title page, header/footer, etc

4

2

Analysis and evaluation

Candidate should be able to: Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.

3

3

Viva

Range of questions based on the project only

3

Total

10

Also Check: 


Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News