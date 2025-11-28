TN TRB Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Marks for PG Grade-1 Posts

TN TRB Cut Off 2025: TN TRB cut off for the posts of PG Assistant has been published by the Board on its official website. The TN TRB cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to secure in order to qualify for the exam. These cut off marks are pre-decided by the Board as these are the minimum qualifying marks only and the candidates are needed to obtain them in order to be considered eligible for the PG Assistant posts.
TN TRB Cut Off 2025
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has conducted the TN TRB examination for the posts of PG Assistant, Physical Director Grade-1, and Computer Instructor Grade-1.
The selection process is a three stage process including:
Tamil Eligibility Test
Written Examination
Certificate Verification
TN TRB PG Assistant Cut Off Marks 2025
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) conducted the TN TRB PG Assistant exam on 12 October 2025. The candidates must know that they have to qualify the exam in order to be considered eligible for teaching in Higher Secondary schools in the state of Tamil Nadu. Check the PG Assistant cut off marks here.
All Other Categories
50%
SC / SCA
45%
ST
40%
TN TRB PG Grade-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The TN TRB sets a minimum qualifying percentage that candidates must secure in the written exam (out of total marks) to become eligible for further stages. Candidates who will secure these minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for the certificate verification process. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks that are given below:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Marks
General
75
SC / SCA
67.5
ST
60
How to Check TN TRB Cut Off Marks 2025
The candidates can anytime visit the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in to check the TN TRB minimum qualifying marks.
Visit the official TN TRB website (trb.tn.gov.in).
On the homepage, go to the Results section.
On the left side of the page, you will find a column containing various links, click on the “Qualifying Marks” link.
The minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by the Board will appear on your screen.
Check them thoroughly and prepare for the exam accordingly.
