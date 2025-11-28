TN TRB Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Marks for PG Grade-1 Posts

TN TRB Cut Off 2025: TN TRB cut off for the posts of PG Assistant has been published by the Board on its official website. The TN TRB cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to secure in order to qualify for the exam. These cut off marks are pre-decided by the Board as these are the minimum qualifying marks only and the candidates are needed to obtain them in order to be considered eligible for the PG Assistant posts.

TN TRB Cut Off 2025

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has conducted the TN TRB examination for the posts of PG Assistant, Physical Director Grade-1, and Computer Instructor Grade-1.

The selection process is a three stage process including:

Tamil Eligibility Test

Written Examination

Certificate Verification