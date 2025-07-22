Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AKTU Result 2025 OUT at aktu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download AKTU One View UG and PG Marksheet PDF

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declared the odd and even semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website-aktu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the AKTU result.

Jul 22, 2025, 14:12 IST
AKTU One View Result 2025
AKTU One View Result 2025

AKTU Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has recently declared the odd and even semester results of various UG and PG exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their aktu.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU One View result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

AKTU One View Result 2025

As per the latest update, AKTU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Abdul Kalam Technical University results on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in.

AKTU Even Semester Phase II Date Sheet 2025
AKTU Even Semester Phase II Admit Card 2025

AKTU One View Result 2025 Login Link

Click here

AKTU Result 2025 Official Notice

BTech 8th Semester 2024-25

MBA 1st Semester

MCA 1st Semester

BFAD 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester 2024-25
BVOC 3rd, and 5th Semester 2024-25
MTech 3rd Semester 2024-25
MURP 3rd Semester 2024-25
MArch 3rd Semester 2024-25

B.Tech 5th Sem 2024-25

B.Pharma 5th Sem  and 7th Sem 2024-25

MCA 3rd Sem 2024-25

How to Check AKTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their odd and even semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Results” section and then ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’’

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to AKTU Results 2025

Check here the direct link to download AKTU Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
BTech 8th Semester 2024-25 July 16, 2025 Click here 
MBA 1st Semester July 16, 2025 Click here 
MCA 1st Semester July 16, 2025 Click here
BFAD 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester 2024-25 May 31, 2025 Click here
BVOC 3rd, and 5th Semester 2024-25 May 31, 2025 Click here
MTech 3rd Semester 2024-25 May 31, 2025 Click here
MURP 3rd Semester 2024-25 May 31, 2025 Click here
MArch 3rd Semester 2024-25 May 31, 2025 Click here
BTech 5th Sem 2024-25 April 15, 2025 Click here
BPharma 5th Sem 2024-25 April 15, 2025 Click here
BPharma 7th Sem 2024-25 April 15, 2025 Click here
MCA 3rd Sem 2024-25 April 15, 2025 Click here

Details Mentioned on AKTU Marksheet 2025

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the AKTU One View result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The AKTU Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Highlights of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

AKTU Highlights

University Name

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Established

2000

AKTU One view Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

592

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts

