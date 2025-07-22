AKTU Result 2025 OUT at aktu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download AKTU One View UG and PG Marksheet PDF

AKTU Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has recently declared the odd and even semester results of various UG and PG exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their aktu.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU One View result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
AKTU One View Result 2025
As per the latest update, AKTU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Abdul Kalam Technical University results on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in.
Also Check,
AKTU Even Semester Phase II Date Sheet 2025
AKTU Even Semester Phase II Admit Card 2025
|
AKTU One View Result 2025 Login Link
|
AKTU Result 2025 Official Notice
|
BFAD 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester 2024-25
B.Pharma 5th Sem and 7th Sem 2024-25
How to Check AKTU Results 2025
Candidates can check their odd and even semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- aktu.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the “Results” section and then ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’’
Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.
Step 4: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to AKTU Results 2025
Check here the direct link to download AKTU Results PDF for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|BTech 8th Semester 2024-25
|July 16, 2025
|Click here
|MBA 1st Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click here
|MCA 1st Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click here
|BFAD 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester 2024-25
|May 31, 2025
|Click here
|BVOC 3rd, and 5th Semester 2024-25
|May 31, 2025
|Click here
|MTech 3rd Semester 2024-25
|May 31, 2025
|Click here
|MURP 3rd Semester 2024-25
|May 31, 2025
|Click here
|MArch 3rd Semester 2024-25
|May 31, 2025
|Click here
|BTech 5th Sem 2024-25
|April 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPharma 5th Sem 2024-25
|April 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPharma 7th Sem 2024-25
|April 15, 2025
|Click here
|MCA 3rd Sem 2024-25
|April 15, 2025
|Click here
Details Mentioned on AKTU Marksheet 2025
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the AKTU One View result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The AKTU Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Highlights of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
|
AKTU Highlights
|
University Name
|
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)
|
Established
|
2000
|
AKTU One view Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Affiliated Colleges
|
592
Also Read,
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation