AKTU Result 2025 OUT at aktu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download AKTU One View UG and PG Marksheet PDF

AKTU Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has recently declared the odd and even semester results of various UG and PG exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their aktu.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU One View result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number. AKTU One View Result 2025 As per the latest update, AKTU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Abdul Kalam Technical University results on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in.

Details Mentioned on AKTU Marksheet 2025 Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the AKTU One View result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The AKTU Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date Highlights of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.