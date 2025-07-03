AKTU Even Semester Admit Card 2025 OUT at aktu.ac.in; Download One View Phase II Hall Ticket PDF

AKTU July 2025 Exam Admit Card: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently released the AKTU Phase II Even semester admit cards for various courses like BArc, BFAD, BFA, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, B Voc, B Tech, BPharm and other exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The AKTU Phase 2 even semester theory exam will be conducted from July 02 to July 23, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their AKTU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU July 2025 Exam Admit Cards, students need to enter their roll number. Also Check, AKTU Even Semester Phase II Exam Dates 2025 AKTU One View Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) released the admit cards for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Even Semester Admit Card 2025 Click here AKTU Even Semester Admit Card 2025 Notice PDF Download here AKTU Even Semester Exam Date Sheet 2025 Check here Steps to Download AKTU Phase 2 Even Semester 2025 Admit Cards Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university—aktu.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘ERP' section given on the menu bar. Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’. Step 4: Click on admit card link and enter the roll number. Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on AKTU Hall Ticket The AKTU Admit Card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.