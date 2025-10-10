MAHA TET Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination is all set to conduct Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 on November 23, 2025, for both Paper I and Paper II. Aspirants aiming to pass this test should begin their preparation immediately to complete the syllabus on time. Typically, the MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for upper primary teachers (Classes 6 to 8). Every paper consists of various subjects, each containing several topics. Mastering all the chapters prescribed in the syllabus can maximise your qualifying chances. Continue reading to learn more about the latest MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page. MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Overview The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 is conducted to ascertain candidates’ eligibility for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8) posts. Those who are planning to participate in this test should carefully check the entire syllabus to identify topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the quick overview of the MAHA TET syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

Exam Conducting Authority Maharashtra State Council of Examination Exam Name Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Exam Level State Number of Papers Paper-I (Primary Teacher) Paper-II (Upper Primary Teacher) Exam Mode Offline Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Marks of each paper 150 Total number of questions in each paper 150 Exam Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes MAHA TET Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer and no negative marking MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the MAHA TET exam pattern to gain a better understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, marking scheme, and other key details. It can help you plan your strategy based on the latest exam requirements and stay on track. Here is the latest exam pattern for the MAHA TET 2025 exam shared below.

The TET exam comprises multiple-choice questions.

Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers, and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers.

A total of 150 questions worth 150 marks will be asked in each paper.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The test duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours. MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1 The MAHA TET Paper 1 comprises a total of 150 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 150, and the exam duration will be 2 ½ hours. No negative marking is applicable for incorrect responses. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1: Subject Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 2 Hours 30 Minutes Language 1 30 Language 2 30 Mathematics 30 Environmental Studies 30 Total 150

MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2 The MAHA TET Paper 2 consists of 150 objective-type questions. The total marks shall be 150, and the test duration will be 2 ½ hours. There is no penalty or negative marking for incorrect answers. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2: Subjects Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 2 Hours 30 Minutes Language 1 30 Language 2 30 Mathematics & Science or Social Science 60 Total 150 MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must download the MAHA TET Syllabus PDF to get a clear picture of important topics from the exam perspective. This will help them create a study plan that ensures ample time for all the exam-specific topics with focused revision and practice. MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. You must clear the basics and achieve mastery in every topic of all the subjects to score well in the test. For this, you must first understand the syllabus of the respective paper and then plan your strategy accordingly. The MAHA TET Paper 1 syllabus covers 5 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. On the contrary, the MAHA TET Paper 2 syllabus covers 4 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, and Mathematics & Science or Social Science. We have compiled below the subject-wise syllabus for the MAHA TET 2025 to simplify your preparation. MAHA TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy Candidates must achieve mastery in all the areas of Child Development and Pedagogy to maximise their chances of success. It involves the following key chapters:

Development of Child Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Intelligence and their Assessment Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Mental Health Methods and Approaches of Child Development Development of Personality Factors affecting the development of Personality Factors influencing Development, i.e. Biological, Psychological and Sociological Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships Developmental tasks and Hazards Development, Growth & Maturation Principles of Development Individual differences Understanding Development Understanding Learning Dimensions of Learning Memory & Forgetting Concept, Nature of Learning Motivation and Sustenance Factors of Learning: Personal and Environmental Transfer of Learning Approaches to Learning and their applicability Pedagogical Concerns Learning in the classroom Teaching as Planned activity Phases of Teaching Learners in Contexts Children from diverse contexts Understanding of Pedagogic methods Individual and Group learning Learning, Survey, Observation, and Activity-based learning Organizing Learning in heterogeneous classroom groups Paradigms of organizing Learning General and Subject related skills Classroom Management Teaching and its relationship

MAHA TET English and Marathi Language Syllabus The English and Marathi section aims to evaluate the candidate’s grammar, comprehension skills, and vocabulary concepts. It includes the following chapters: Composition

Vocabulary

Degrees of Comparison

Questions and question tags

Active & Passive voice

Types of Sentences

Direct and Indirect Speech

Prepositions & Articles

Use of Phrases

Comprehension

Parts of Speech

Tenses MAHA TET Mathematics Syllabus The mathematics section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of numbers and topics related to arithmetic, algebra, geometry, etc. It includes the following key chapters: Addition

Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Average

Unitary Method

Profit and Loss

Geometry

Decimal

Area and Volume of Simple Geometric Shapes

Algebra

Percentage

Rational Numbers

Linear Equations

Number System

Fraction

Mensuration

Speed and Distance

HCF and LCM

MAHA TET Environmental Studies Syllabus Here is the list of topics covered in the MAHA TET syllabus for Environmental Studies shared below. Our Food and Nutrition

Our country, culture

Our Body

Work & Play

Plants and Animals

Air, Water

Earth and Sky

My Family MAHA TET Science Syllabus The following topics are important for the MAHA TET Science section: Acid, Bases, and Salts

Cell, Tissue

Metal and nonmetals

Matter

Basic concepts of light, electricity, and magnetism

Gravitation

Laws of Motion

Plant and Anima World

Our Universe

Fundamentals of physics, chemistry, and biology

Different systems in our body

Natural Phenomena How to Cover the MAHA TET Syllabus 2025? MAHA TET is a highly competitive exam that attracts a huge number of participants every year. To help, we have shared below the tips and tricks to crack the MAHA TET 2025 exam without any hassles: