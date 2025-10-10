MAHA TET Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination is all set to conduct Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 on November 23, 2025, for both Paper I and Paper II. Aspirants aiming to pass this test should begin their preparation immediately to complete the syllabus on time. Typically, the MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for upper primary teachers (Classes 6 to 8). Every paper consists of various subjects, each containing several topics. Mastering all the chapters prescribed in the syllabus can maximise your qualifying chances. Continue reading to learn more about the latest MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.
MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 is conducted to ascertain candidates’ eligibility for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8) posts. Those who are planning to participate in this test should carefully check the entire syllabus to identify topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the quick overview of the MAHA TET syllabus shared below for reference purposes:
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Maharashtra State Council of Examination
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025
|
Exam Level
|
State
|
Number of Papers
|
Paper-I (Primary Teacher)
Paper-II (Upper Primary Teacher)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Marks of each paper
|
150
|
Total number of questions in each paper
|
150
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
MAHA TET Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer and no negative marking
MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should review the MAHA TET exam pattern to gain a better understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, marking scheme, and other key details. It can help you plan your strategy based on the latest exam requirements and stay on track. Here is the latest exam pattern for the MAHA TET 2025 exam shared below.
-
The TET exam comprises multiple-choice questions.
-
Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers, and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers.
-
A total of 150 questions worth 150 marks will be asked in each paper.
-
There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.
-
The test duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.
MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1
The MAHA TET Paper 1 comprises a total of 150 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 150, and the exam duration will be 2 ½ hours. No negative marking is applicable for incorrect responses. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1:
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
|
Language 1
|
30
|
Language 2
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
Total
|
150
MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
The MAHA TET Paper 2 consists of 150 objective-type questions. The total marks shall be 150, and the test duration will be 2 ½ hours. There is no penalty or negative marking for incorrect answers. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2:
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
|
Language 1
|
30
|
Language 2
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science or Social Science
|
60
|
Total
|
150
MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must download the MAHA TET Syllabus PDF to get a clear picture of important topics from the exam perspective. This will help them create a study plan that ensures ample time for all the exam-specific topics with focused revision and practice.
MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. You must clear the basics and achieve mastery in every topic of all the subjects to score well in the test. For this, you must first understand the syllabus of the respective paper and then plan your strategy accordingly. The MAHA TET Paper 1 syllabus covers 5 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. On the contrary, the MAHA TET Paper 2 syllabus covers 4 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, and Mathematics & Science or Social Science. We have compiled below the subject-wise syllabus for the MAHA TET 2025 to simplify your preparation.
MAHA TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy
Candidates must achieve mastery in all the areas of Child Development and Pedagogy to maximise their chances of success. It involves the following key chapters:
|
Development of Child
|
Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Intelligence and their Assessment
Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Mental Health
Methods and Approaches of Child Development
Development of Personality
Factors affecting the development of Personality
Factors influencing Development, i.e. Biological, Psychological and Sociological
Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships
Developmental tasks and Hazards
Development, Growth & Maturation
Principles of Development
Individual differences
Understanding Development
|
Understanding Learning
|
Dimensions of Learning
Memory & Forgetting
Concept, Nature of Learning
Motivation and Sustenance
Factors of Learning: Personal and Environmental
Transfer of Learning
Approaches to Learning and their applicability
|
Pedagogical Concerns
|
Learning in the classroom
Teaching as Planned activity
Phases of Teaching
Learners in Contexts
Children from diverse contexts
Understanding of Pedagogic methods
Individual and Group learning
Learning, Survey, Observation, and Activity-based learning
Organizing Learning in heterogeneous classroom groups
Paradigms of organizing Learning
General and Subject related skills
Classroom Management
Teaching and its relationship
MAHA TET English and Marathi Language Syllabus
The English and Marathi section aims to evaluate the candidate’s grammar, comprehension skills, and vocabulary concepts. It includes the following chapters:
-
Composition
-
Vocabulary
-
Degrees of Comparison
-
Questions and question tags
-
Active & Passive voice
-
Types of Sentences
-
Direct and Indirect Speech
-
Prepositions & Articles
-
Use of Phrases
-
Comprehension
-
Parts of Speech
-
Tenses
MAHA TET Mathematics Syllabus
The mathematics section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of numbers and topics related to arithmetic, algebra, geometry, etc. It includes the following key chapters:
-
Addition
-
Subtraction
-
Multiplication
-
Division
-
Average
-
Unitary Method
-
Profit and Loss
-
Geometry
-
Decimal
-
Area and Volume of Simple Geometric Shapes
-
Algebra
-
Percentage
-
Rational Numbers
-
Linear Equations
-
Number System
-
Fraction
-
Mensuration
-
Speed and Distance
-
HCF and LCM
MAHA TET Environmental Studies Syllabus
Here is the list of topics covered in the MAHA TET syllabus for Environmental Studies shared below.
-
Our Food and Nutrition
-
Our country, culture
-
Our Body
-
Work & Play
-
Plants and Animals
-
Air, Water
-
Earth and Sky
-
My Family
MAHA TET Science Syllabus
The following topics are important for the MAHA TET Science section:
-
Acid, Bases, and Salts
-
Cell, Tissue
-
Metal and nonmetals
-
Matter
-
Basic concepts of light, electricity, and magnetism
-
Gravitation
-
Laws of Motion
-
Plant and Anima World
-
Our Universe
-
Fundamentals of physics, chemistry, and biology
-
Different systems in our body
-
Natural Phenomena
How to Cover the MAHA TET Syllabus 2025?
MAHA TET is a highly competitive exam that attracts a huge number of participants every year. To help, we have shared below the tips and tricks to crack the MAHA TET 2025 exam without any hassles:
-
Analyse the MAHA TET syllabus to identify subject-wise important topics.
-
Prepare a study plan that includes all the topics with proper revision and practice sessions.
-
Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Revise all the key topics to retain them for a longer period.
FAQs on MAHA TET Syllabus
Question 1: What is the MAHA TET Syllabus 2025?
Answer: The MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 covers two papers. Paper 1 includes subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 syllabus covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics & Science or Social Science.
Question 2: Is there any negative marking in the MAHA TET exam?
Answer: No. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the MAHA TET exam.
