MAHA TET Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) is scheduled to be held on November 23, 2025. Aspirants should check the updated syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to focus on relevant topics and boost their preparation. Get the complete syllabus and exam pattern here.

MAHA TET Syllabus

MAHA TET Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination is all set to conduct Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 on November 23, 2025, for both Paper I and Paper II. Aspirants aiming to pass this test should begin their preparation immediately to complete the syllabus on time. Typically, the MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.  Paper 1 is for primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for upper primary teachers (Classes 6 to 8). Every paper consists of various subjects, each containing several topics. Mastering all the chapters prescribed in the syllabus can maximise your qualifying chances. Continue reading to learn more about the latest MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.

MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 is conducted to ascertain candidates’ eligibility for Primary Teachers  (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8) posts. Those who are planning to participate in this test should carefully check the entire syllabus to identify topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the quick overview of the MAHA TET syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

Exam Conducting Authority

Maharashtra State Council of Examination

Exam Name

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025

Exam Level

State

Number of Papers

Paper-I (Primary Teacher)

Paper-II (Upper Primary Teacher)

Exam Mode

Offline

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Marks of each paper

150

Total number of questions in each paper

150

Exam Duration

2 hours and 30 minutes

MAHA TET Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer and no negative marking

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should review the MAHA TET exam pattern to gain a better understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, marking scheme, and other key details. It can help you plan your strategy based on the latest exam requirements and stay on track. Here is the latest exam pattern for the MAHA TET 2025 exam shared below.

  • The TET exam comprises multiple-choice questions.

  • Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers, and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers.

  • A total of 150 questions worth 150 marks will be asked in each paper.

  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

  • The test duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1

The MAHA TET Paper 1 comprises a total of 150 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 150, and the exam duration will be 2 ½ hours. No negative marking is applicable for incorrect responses. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1:

Subject

Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Language 1

30

Language 2

30

Mathematics

30

Environmental Studies

30

Total

150

MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2

The MAHA TET Paper 2 consists of 150 objective-type questions. The total marks shall be 150, and the test duration will be 2 ½ hours. There is no penalty or negative marking for incorrect answers. Check below the MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2:

Subjects

Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Language 1

30

Language 2

30

Mathematics & Science or Social Science

60

Total

150

MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates must download the MAHA TET Syllabus PDF to get a clear picture of important topics from the exam perspective. This will help them create a study plan that ensures ample time for all the exam-specific topics with focused revision and practice.

MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The MAHA TET syllabus is divided into two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. You must clear the basics and achieve mastery in every topic of all the subjects to score well in the test. For this, you must first understand the syllabus of the respective paper and then plan your strategy accordingly. The MAHA TET Paper 1 syllabus covers 5 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. On the contrary, the MAHA TET Paper 2 syllabus covers 4 subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, and Mathematics & Science or Social Science. We have compiled below the subject-wise syllabus for the MAHA TET 2025 to simplify your preparation.

MAHA TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy

Candidates must achieve mastery in all the areas of Child Development and Pedagogy to maximise their chances of success. It involves the following key chapters:

Development of Child

Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Intelligence and their Assessment

Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Mental Health

Methods and Approaches of Child Development

Development of Personality

Factors affecting the development of Personality

Factors influencing Development, i.e. Biological, Psychological and Sociological

Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships

Developmental tasks and Hazards

Development, Growth & Maturation

Principles of Development

Individual differences

Understanding Development

Understanding Learning

Dimensions of Learning

Memory & Forgetting

Concept, Nature of Learning

Motivation and Sustenance

Factors of Learning: Personal and Environmental

Transfer of Learning

Approaches to Learning and their applicability

Pedagogical Concerns

Learning in the classroom

Teaching as Planned activity

Phases of Teaching

Learners in Contexts

Children from diverse contexts

Understanding of Pedagogic methods

Individual and Group learning

Learning, Survey, Observation, and Activity-based learning

Organizing Learning in heterogeneous classroom groups

Paradigms of organizing Learning

General and Subject related skills

Classroom Management

Teaching and its relationship

MAHA TET English and Marathi Language Syllabus

The English and Marathi section aims to evaluate the candidate’s grammar, comprehension skills, and vocabulary concepts. It includes the following chapters:

  • Composition

  • Vocabulary

  • Degrees of Comparison

  • Questions and question tags

  • Active & Passive voice

  • Types of Sentences

  • Direct and Indirect Speech

  • Prepositions & Articles

  • Use of Phrases

  • Comprehension

  • Parts of Speech

  • Tenses

MAHA TET Mathematics Syllabus

The mathematics section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of numbers and topics related to arithmetic, algebra, geometry, etc. It includes the following key chapters:

  • Addition

  • Subtraction

  • Multiplication

  • Division

  • Average

  • Unitary Method

  • Profit and Loss

  • Geometry

  • Decimal

  • Area and Volume of Simple Geometric Shapes

  • Algebra

  • Percentage

  • Rational Numbers

  • Linear Equations

  • Number System

  • Fraction

  • Mensuration

  • Speed and Distance

  • HCF and LCM

MAHA TET Environmental Studies Syllabus

Here is the list of topics covered in the MAHA TET syllabus for Environmental Studies shared below.

  • Our Food and Nutrition

  • Our country, culture

  • Our Body

  • Work & Play

  • Plants and Animals

  • Air, Water

  • Earth and Sky

  • My Family

MAHA TET Science Syllabus

The following topics are important for the MAHA TET Science section:

  • Acid, Bases, and Salts

  • Cell, Tissue

  • Metal and nonmetals

  • Matter

  • Basic concepts of light, electricity, and magnetism

  • Gravitation

  • Laws of Motion

  • Plant and Anima World

  • Our Universe

  • Fundamentals of physics, chemistry, and biology

  • Different systems in our body

  • Natural Phenomena

How to Cover the MAHA TET Syllabus 2025?

MAHA TET is a highly competitive exam that attracts a huge number of participants every year. To help, we have shared below the tips and tricks to crack the MAHA TET 2025 exam without any hassles:

  • Analyse the MAHA TET syllabus to identify subject-wise important topics.

  • Prepare a study plan that includes all the topics with proper revision and practice sessions.

  • Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Revise all the key topics to retain them for a longer period.

FAQs on MAHA TET Syllabus

Question 1: What is the MAHA TET Syllabus 2025?

Answer: The MAHA TET Syllabus 2025 covers two papers. Paper 1 includes subjects, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 syllabus covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics & Science or Social Science. 

Question 2: Is there any negative marking in the MAHA TET exam?

Answer: No. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the MAHA TET exam.

