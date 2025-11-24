WBSSC Result 2025
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link Active at ibps.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 24, 2025, 19:18 IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: IBPS released the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on November 24 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam can download their admit card using their registration number and password. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025, in online mode.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who were declared successful in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 can now download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website and providing their registration number and password.
The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The admit card is an important document that contains the candidates’ details as well as examination centre details. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS released the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on November 24, 2025 at ibps.in. The admit card is the mandatory document that every candidate must download and carry to the examination centre. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2025. Candidates can now download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card from ibps.in by logging in with their respective registration number and password. Admit Card contains the details of reporting time, shift timings, examination centre time, etc.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2025 link is now active at ibps.in. The admit card determines the eligibility of candidates in the examination. Without an admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card has been released on the official website, ibps.in, on November 24, 2025. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can download it from ibps.in. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post

CRP CSA-XV

Total Vacancies

15684

Admit Card Release Date

November 24 2025

Exam Date

November 29, 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025?

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 can now download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the steps listed below.

  • Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage click on the “CRP CSA-XV” section.
  • Now select “CRP CSA-XV
  • Click on the link for “IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025”.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
  • Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
  • Download and print at least two copies of your admit card

