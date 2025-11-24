IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link Active at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who were declared successful in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 can now download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website and providing their registration number and password.

The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The admit card is an important document that contains the candidates’ details as well as examination centre details. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

