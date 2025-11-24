Find the Hidden Animal in This Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion – Only 1% with Genius-Level IQ Can Spot It in 9 Seconds!

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

How Creative and Smart are you? Prove it by finding a hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 24, 2025, 23:00 IST

Challenge your perception with this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern that hides a cleverly blended animal. Test your creativity, HD-eye vision, and 140+ IQ observation skills by spotting the camouflaged creature within seconds. This vibrant, swirling, scale-textured artwork pushes your visual intelligence, focus, and pattern-recognition abilities to the limit.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Find the Hidden Animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern
Find the Hidden Animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the brain misinterprets what the eyes perceive, creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

Are you ready for this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be a vibrant, abstract artwork made of swirling, snake-like patterns covered in tiny, scale-like textures.

The challenge is to find the Hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern.

Can you prove you have a Creative mindset and a Smart vision? 

Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern—within just 9 seconds!

Try This: 99% Failed to Find Out the Hidden Face in this Surreal Optical Illusion Landscape

Find the Hidden Animal in This Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion – Only 1% with Genius-Level IQ Can Spot It in 9 Seconds!

 spot the hidden animal-que

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a heartwarming scene of an image, which is a vibrant, abstract artwork made of swirling, snake-like patterns covered in tiny, scale-like textures

The image is:

  • The entire frame is filled with bright rainbow colours—neon blues, greens, yellows, pinks, and purples.

  • The patterns form looping, spiral shapes, almost like intertwined serpents or coiled ribbons.

  • Each swirl is composed of small, rounded, scale-like elements that give the image a tactile, reptile-skin appearance.

  • There are several black voids or openings within the loops, creating a contrast that enhances the illusion of depth.

Overall, it has a psychedelic, hypnotic, and highly textured visual style.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is an animal—a large, brightly coloured one—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden animal without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern in 9 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden animal in this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: If You Have a High Vision Level with Ultra HD Eye, then find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram of floral and leafy patterns Optical Illusion

Solution for this Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern Challenge: Where is the animal hidden?

So, are you excited to know where the animal is hidden in this beautiful Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now little bit close your eyes and look carefully the image at the centre carefully. There is a Peacock in the centre of the image, and if you still have not found the Peacock, look down in the image; it is highlighted in the image.

spot the hidden animal-sol

So, now you all know where the Peacock is hidden in this beautiful Psychedelic Rainbow Scales Optical Illusion Pattern, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eye-Sight, Find the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News