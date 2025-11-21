RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eye-Sight, Find the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 21, 2025, 21:14 IST

Challenge your vision and intelligence with this stunning blooming cottage-style landscape optical illusion. Hidden within the vibrant flowers and rustic garden scenery is a cleverly camouflaged Python. Use your HD-eye vision and sharp observation skills to spot the serpent in seconds and test whether you truly possess genius-level perception.

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the brain misinterprets what the eyes perceive, creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This happens because the brain processes visual information using past experiences, context, and patterns, sometimes leading to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a beautiful, lush cottage-style garden filled with a vibrant mix of blooming flowers and greenery.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Python in this beautiful, Blooming, cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds!

spot the hidden python-que

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a heartwarming scene of an image which is an illustration of a beautiful, lush cottage-style garden

The image is:

  • Colourful flowers in full bloom, including shades of pink, purple, blue, red, white, and orange.

  • Likely varieties include roses, foxgloves, delphiniums, poppies, lavender, and other cottage-garden perennials.

  • Dense greenery and flowering shrubs create a soft, natural, and slightly wild appearance.

  • A weathered wooden gate and stone wall add rustic charm.

  • Tall, leafy trees in the background provide shade and complete the peaceful setting.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Python—a large, brightly coloured—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Python without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Python in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the Python hidden?

So, are you excited to know where the Python is hidden in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the left side of the downside near the green plants, there is a green Python hidden in this beautiful, blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion and if still not found, the Python, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

spot the hidden python-sol

So, now you all know where the Python is hidden in this beautiful Blooming cottage-style landscape Artwork Optical Illusion, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

