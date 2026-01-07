KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here Shortly

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exams shortly. Candidates who have applied for the 15,762 teaching and non-teaching vacancies will be able to download the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The KVS NVS Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026 and approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the examination.
KVS NVS Admit Card 2025 PDF Download
The KVS Admit Card 2026 will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, city of examination, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 2 days before the actual exam date.
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Overview
The KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 is expected 2 days before the exam, candidates can download their NVS Admit Card 2026 for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
KVS & NVS Common Recruitment Examination 2025-26
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Total Vacancies
|
15,762 (KVS: 9,921)
|
Post Names
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, MTS, etc.
|
Admit Card Date
|
2 days before exam
|
Exam Dates
|
January 10 & 11, 2026
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
Official Website
|
kvsangathan.nic.in / navodaya.gov.in
