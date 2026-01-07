JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here Shortly

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Jan 7, 2026, 14:52 IST

CBSE will release the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 shortly for over 15,762 PRT, TGT, PGT and Non Teaching vacancies. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their registration number for the exams scheduled on January 10 and 11, 2026.


KVS NVS Admit Card 2026
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Candidates must visit kvsangathan.nic.in to download their hall tickets. Use your registration number starting with 2598 and date of birth to log in and download the admit card PDF.
  • The KVS NVS exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. Verify your specific shift timings and reporting times carefully, as late entry to the venue is strictly prohibited.
  • Candidates must carry a clear printout of the KVS NVS Admit Card alongside a valid original photo ID proof. Prohibited items like electronics should be left at home

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exams shortly. Candidates who have applied for the 15,762 teaching and non-teaching vacancies will be able to download the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The KVS NVS Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026 and approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the examination.   

KVS NVS Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

The KVS Admit Card 2026 will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, city of examination, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 2 days before the actual exam date. 

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Overview

The KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 is expected 2 days before the exam, candidates can download their NVS Admit Card 2026 for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

KVS & NVS Common Recruitment Examination 2025-26

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Total Vacancies

15,762 (KVS: 9,921)

Post Names

PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, MTS, etc.

Admit Card Date

2 days before exam

Exam Dates

January 10 & 11, 2026

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-Based)

Official Website

kvsangathan.nic.in / navodaya.gov.in
  • Jan 7, 2026, 14:52 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Mandatory Documents for Verification at Exam Centre

    On the day of the exam, candidates must carry all the mandatory documents along with the KVS admit card. The documents required at the examination centre for verification purposes are an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Passport. It is also recommended to carry two recent passport-size photographs, similar to the one uploaded during the registration process.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 14:30 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: What If I am not able to Download?

    If the candidate is not able to download the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 then candidates, can use the most effective steps to resolve the issue quickly:
    Double-Check mentioned details such as registration number and date of birth.
    Candidates can try clearing the browser history or try different browser
    If the candidate is still not able to download the KVS NVS Admit Card then they must contact to the helpdesk

  • Jan 7, 2026, 14:01 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: PGT and TGT Exam Schedule for January 11

    Candidates who have applied for PGT and TGT should note that their exams will be conducted on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The PGT exam will be conducted in the morning session (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM), while the TGT and other miscellaneous teaching posts will be held in the evening session (2:30 PM – 4:30 PM)

  • Jan 7, 2026, 13:14 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Biometric Authentication and OMR Instructions

    CBSE will be doing biometric verification to maintain transparency at the examination centre. CBSE will be capturing every candidate’s thumb impression and photograph at the entry point of the examination centre. Also, as the exam is OMR-based (offline), candidates must use only blue or black ballpoint pens for marking their responses. Candidates must read important instructions on the admit card.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:40 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Shift Timings for PRT and JSA Exam on January 10

    As per the official schedule, the PRT (Primary Teacher) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) examinations will be conducted on the morning shift on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The shift is scheduled between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. Candidates must check their admit cards for the specific reporting time, which is usually 60 to 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:18 IST

    KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Link Expected to Activate Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in

    CBSE is expected to activate the download link for the KVS NVS 2026 Hall Ticket at any moment now. Candidates who have registered for the 15,762 teaching and non-teaching posts are advised to keep their registration numbers and passwords ready. After the link gets active, candidates can log in to the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in or navodaya.gov.in, to download their PDF documents.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:02 IST

    Is the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT or Not

    The wait for thousands of candidates will finally get over, as CBSE will activate the KVS NVS Admit Card download link today at kvsangathan.nic.in. The authorities will release the hall tickets 2-3 days before the commencement of the each day exam

The KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 is released by CBSE. The admit card contains the candidate's details, examination centre details and shift timings of the exam. Candidates must reach out to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their call letter. Along with the admit card, the candidate must have a valid photo ID and a recent passport-size photograph.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

