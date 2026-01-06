JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026; Check When and Where to Download Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Jan 6, 2026, 15:39 IST

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: CBSE will release the KVS NVS 2026 admit cards two days before the examination, which is scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11, on its official website. Candidates can check the KVS NVS Admit Card Release Date here, along with the steps to download the KVS NVS admit card 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release Date
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release Date

KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the KVS NVS Admit Card for the teaching and non-teaching posts. The KVS NVS Hall Ticket will be released on the official website of the board- kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the official notice, the common offline exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, for which the CBSE will release the KVS NVS Admit Card two days before the exam. So it is expected that the admit card for the January 10 exam will be released on January 08. Through this exam, the board will fill the approximately 15,762 vacancies, including around 9,921 for KVS and 5,841 for NVS, covering teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT, etc.) and various non-teaching roles (Librarian, ASO, JSA, etc.). All prospective candidates can check and download their KVS NVS admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To access the KVS NVS admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the official notice, the KVS NVS Admit Card with details of the examination centre will be available to download 2 days before the exam. No separate communication will be sent to the candidates in this regard. So, Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates. The candidates can check the expected KVS NVS Admit Card Release Date below:

Post

Date of Examination

Exam Timings

Admit Card Release Date (Expected)

PRT, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant

10 January 2026

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

8 January 2026

Multi-Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre)

10 January 2026

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

8 January 2026

Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT

11 January 2026

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

9 January 2026

TGT & Miscellaneous Teachers, Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade I, Stenographer Grade II

11 January 2026

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

9 January 2026

How to Download KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KVS NVS admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card Download Link’

Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details like registration number, password and security pin and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on KVS NVS Hall Ticket 2026

KVS NVS admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

KVS NVS Admit Card: Key Highlights

The KVS NVS admit card will be released for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 11, 2026. The candidates can log in on the download link by using their registration no. (which has starting digits 2598) and the password created by them while submitting an online application to download their admit card. Check the table below for the KVS NVS Exam 2025-26.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Organizations

KVS (9,921 posts) & NVS (5,841 posts)

Total Vacancies

15,762 (Teaching & Non-Teaching)

KVS City Intimation Slip Status

RELEASED (Dec 26, 2025)

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release

Expected by Jan 8, 2026

KVS NVS Exam Dates

January 10 & 11, 2026

Official Websites

kvsangathan.nic.in / navodaya.gov.in / cbse.gov.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News