KVS NVS Admit Card 2026; Check When and Where to Download Hall Ticket PDF

KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the KVS NVS Admit Card for the teaching and non-teaching posts. The KVS NVS Hall Ticket will be released on the official website of the board- kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the official notice, the common offline exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, for which the CBSE will release the KVS NVS Admit Card two days before the exam. So it is expected that the admit card for the January 10 exam will be released on January 08. Through this exam, the board will fill the approximately 15,762 vacancies, including around 9,921 for KVS and 5,841 for NVS, covering teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT, etc.) and various non-teaching roles (Librarian, ASO, JSA, etc.). All prospective candidates can check and download their KVS NVS admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To access the KVS NVS admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release Date As per the official notice, the KVS NVS Admit Card with details of the examination centre will be available to download 2 days before the exam. No separate communication will be sent to the candidates in this regard. So, Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates. The candidates can check the expected KVS NVS Admit Card Release Date below: Post Date of Examination Exam Timings Admit Card Release Date (Expected) PRT, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant 10 January 2026 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM 8 January 2026 Multi-Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre) 10 January 2026 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM 8 January 2026 Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT 11 January 2026 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM 9 January 2026 TGT & Miscellaneous Teachers, Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade I, Stenographer Grade II 11 January 2026 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM 9 January 2026

How to Download KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KVS NVS admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- kvsangathan.nic.in Step 2: Click on ‘KVS NVS 2026 Admit Card Download Link’ Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details like registration number, password and security pin and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on KVS NVS Hall Ticket 2026 KVS NVS admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender