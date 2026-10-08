India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live OUT: Download GDS Result Circle-wise PDF at indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post has released the GDS 1st merit list for the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle on October 12, 2026. The India Post GDS 1st Merit List has been released online on the official website of India Post. Through this recruitment drive, India Post is going to fill a total of 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts.

India Post closed the application window of GDS Schedule-II 2026 on September 22. Since then, the candidates have been eagerly waiting for the release of the GDS first merit list. Now the wait is over, as the circle-wise merit list download link has been activated on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the GDS Result 2026 and further process.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List Download

Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS Schedule-II 2026 can use the direct link given below to check their GDS result 2026. The circle-wise GDS result is available in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List Direct Link

India Post GDS Cut Off 2026

How to Check India Post GDS 1st Merit List

Once released, the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the GDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘India Post GDS 1st Merit List’ and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the state/circle from where you have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

Also check India Post GDS Document Verification 2026: Check Documents Required for DV Round, Complete List and Guidelines

India Post GDS Selection Process

Merit List: At the first stage, India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination.

Document Verification: The next stage will be document verification. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, candidates must produce their original documents to verify their eligibility.

Final Selection: After the successful completion of the document verification round, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate and appointed as GDS in the respective postal circles.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Highlights India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies across various states for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority India Post Post Name Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevaks Advertisement No. 17-12/2026-GDS No. of Vacancies 23,757 Notification Release Date 20 August 2026 OTR Registration Dates 31 August to 19 September 2026 Application Dates 02 September to 19 September 2026 GDS 1st merit list date 12 October 2026 (Expected) Official Website indiapost.gov.in