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India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live OUT: Download GDS Result Circle-wise PDF at indiapost.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 13, 2026, 07:07 IST

GDS Result 2026: The GDS result has been released by India Post for the July 2026 cycle. The GDS 1st merit list has been released online in PDF format on the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the India Post GDS 1st Merit List.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026
India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • India Post GDS Result 2026 has been released on October 12 on the Official Website.
  • India Post is hiring for 23,757 vacancies across the country for GDS, BPM and ABPM Posts.
  • Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verififcation round.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post has released the GDS 1st merit list for the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle on October 12, 2026. The India Post GDS 1st Merit List has been released online on the official website of India Post. Through this recruitment drive, India Post is going to fill a total of 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. 

India Post closed the application window of GDS Schedule-II 2026 on September 22. Since then, the candidates have been eagerly waiting for the release of the GDS first merit list. Now the wait is over, as the circle-wise merit list download link has been activated on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the GDS Result 2026 and further process.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List Download

Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS Schedule-II 2026 can use the direct link given below to check their GDS result 2026. The circle-wise GDS result is available in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List Direct Link

India Post GDS Cut Off 2026

How to Check India Post GDS 1st Merit List

Once released, the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the GDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘India Post GDS 1st Merit List’ and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the state/circle from where you have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

Also check India Post GDS Document Verification 2026: Check Documents Required for DV Round, Complete List and Guidelines

India Post GDS Selection Process

  • Merit List: At the first stage, India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination. 

  • Document Verification: The next stage will be document verification. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, candidates must produce their original documents to verify their eligibility.

  • Final Selection: After the successful completion of the document verification round, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate and appointed as GDS in the respective postal circles.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies across various states for the post of  Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

India Post

Post Name
  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
  • Dak Sevaks

Advertisement No.

17-12/2026-GDS

No. of Vacancies

23,757

Notification Release Date

20 August 2026

OTR Registration Dates

31 August to 19 September 2026

Application Dates

02 September to 19 September 2026

GDS 1st merit list date

12 October 2026 (Expected)

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Kab Aayegi

Based on the past year trend analysis, India Post releases the GDS merit list around 20 days after the end of the application process. For the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle, the department closed the application window on September 22, 2026, so the GDS 1st merit list was likely to be released by October 12, 2026. Check the GDS 1st merit list release date previous year trend analysis below:

GDS 1st Merit List Release Date

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 12, 2026, 22:58 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List: What is after GDS Merit List

    • Shortlisted candidates need to report Divisional Office of the Division to which they are selected for document verification. 

    • At the time of document verification, the candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

    • The shortlisted candidates will have to submit the documents for verification on or before October 27, 2026. 

    • If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright.

    • After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate

  • Oct 12, 2026, 21:42 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live OUT: Andhra Pradesh Circle 1st Merit List

    In Andhra Pradesh Circle, a total of 915 candidats are shortlisted against 917 available vacaincies. Download the GDS Andhra Pradesh 1st Merit List PDF from the link provided below:

    India Post GDS Andhra Pradesh 1st Merit List 2026 PDF

  • Oct 12, 2026, 18:06 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live OUT: Number of Shortlisted Candidates

    Check the circle-wise number of shortlisted candidates below:

    • Andhra Pradesh: 915
    • Assam: 414
    • Bihar: 1097
    • Chhattisgarh: 761
    • Delhi: 16
    • Gujarat: 498
    • Haryana: 87
    • Himachal Pradesh: 332
    • Jammu & Kashmir: 340
    • Jharkhand: 1379
    • Karnataka: 1102
    • Kerala: 1359
    • Madhya Pradesh: 1450
    • Maharashtra: 2425
    • North Eastern: 2554
    • Odisha: 1351
    • Punjab: 122
    • Rajasthan: 1009
    • Tamil Nadu: 2115
    • Telangana: 246
    • Uttar Pradesh: 1687
    • Uttarakhand: 452
    • West Bengal: 1758
  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:54 IST

    Details Mentioned on India Post GDS 1st Merit List PDF

    India Post has released the GDS 1st Merit List PDF on its official website. The India Post GDS 1st Merit List PDF will contain the following information.

    • Division Name
    • Office Name
    • Post ID
    • Post Name
    • Post Community
    • Reg Number
    • Percentage of Marks
  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:27 IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: Official Website to Download Answer Key PDF

    The candidates should download the GDS 1st merit list pdf from the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. This is the only website to release the India Post GDS Result PDF. India Post does not release the GDS Result PDF on other websites.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:24 IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: Steps to Download

    The candidates can download the India Post GDS Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

    • Visit the official UPESSC website at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.
    • On the homepage, in the right corner, click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026' link.
    • Circle-wise PDF download link will be available.
    • Click on the circle for which you have applied.
    • The GDS 1st merit list PDF will open on your screen.
    • Search for your registration number, download it and save it for the future.
  • Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: Thousands of Vacancies

    The India Post GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026 recruitment drive is for a large number of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. The GDS recruitment July 2026 has been announced for 23,757 vacancies. This is one reason why many candidates are closely following every GDS result update.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:14 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS merit list will be based on the modified application

    After modification, the previous online application would be treated as null and void, and merit would be decided based on the modified application. Changes made after the given timeline will be included in the application under any circumstances.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 06:40 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Correction allowed till September 24

    The Indian Post Department opened the application correction window on September 23 and allowed the candidates to make modifications in their applications by September 24 by 17:00 HRS. It gave the candidates the opportunity to rectify their mistakes or update details in the GDS application form. The GDS merit list would be created based on the modified application.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 20:08 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS Promotion & Career Growth

    There is excellent career scope for candidates recruited for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks. Based on promotions and annual increments, their salary will increase over time. Promotion to senior roles will also come with extra responsibilities.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 14:04 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Job Profile for Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    The GDS job profile for Branch Postmaster (BPM) is listed below:

    • Day-to-day postal operations of the Branch Post Office (B.O) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)

    • Marketing and promotions of products and services being given by the Department and operating various services in the customer service centres (CSC) of the Department, etc.

    • In the single-handed BOs, BPMs are responsible for the smooth and timely functioning of the Office. This includes mail conveyance and mail delivery.  

    • In the BOs other than single-handed, the BPMs may be supported by ABPM(s). 

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:22 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: How to Check Online

    Candidates can check their GDS result PDF online after the official merit list is released. First, they should visit the India Post GDS website and find the correct recruitment section. Next, they should open the relevant merit list PDF and search for their registration numbers. They should download the file and keep a copy for future reference.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 09:52 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Circle-Wise Result PDF

    Candidates should check the merit list for the correct postal circle. This will help them find the right result without confusion. The available result links and official notices should be checked carefully. Candidates should not depend on an old merit list from an earlier recruitment cycle.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:16 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS 1st Merit List Released Date

    Candidates want to know the India Post GDS first merit list release date. However, October 10 was an expected date, but candidates should not treat it as a confirmed date. The department may release an update through its official website. Candidates should avoid believing any new date without an official notice.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:04 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS Result 2026 May Be Released Today

    Candidates are eagerly waiting for the India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 after it was not released on the expected date of October 10. The merit list may be released today, but there is no confirmed official announcement about its release time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official India Post GDS website or this live blog for the latest updates on the GDS result 2026. They should avoid believing unconfirmed news and download the merit list only from the official portal once it becomes available.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 19:57 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: 10th pass candidates are eligible

    Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply for the GDS recruitment, provided they have passing marks in Mathematics and English. The Class 10 certificate must be issued by a recognised school education board, and candidates with equivalent qualifications should carefully check the official notification, before appearing for the document verification round.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 19:41 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Local language knowledge is compulsory

    Knowledge of the prescribed local language is an important eligibility requirement, and candidates must have studied the relevant local language up to Class 10. The required language varies according to the postal circle and post, so applicants should verify the language requirement before appearing for document verification round.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 17:35 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Medical certificate is required at verification

    A medical certificate is also listed among the documents required for verification and must be issued by the appropriate government medical facility or authorised medical officer as prescribed. Candidates should refer to the detailed notification for the exact medical certificate requirements.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 17:34 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS result can be release anytime soon

    The wait for lakhs of candidates is going to be over, as India Post can release the most awaited GDS 1st merit list any time soon on its official website. The GDS merit list will be released circle-wise in PDF format

  • Oct 10, 2026, 14:15 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: What’s Next After Document Verification Round?

    India Post will initiate the joining process after verifying the authenticity of the qualifications and eligibility of the shortlisted candidates for the desired post. So, make sure that you have provided accurate email and phone contact details as the joining letter will be sent to your email ID.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 12:51 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: India Post Gramin Dak Sevak GDS Salary

    The salary varies across different posts. The monthly salary for a Branch Postmaster ranges from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380, whereas Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs) and Dak Sevaks receive a monthly salary of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470. This salary will be increased by 3% every year.

    India Post GDS Salary

    Posts

    TRCA Slab

    BPM

    Rs. 12,000 - Rs. 29,380

    ABPM/Dak Sevaks

    Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 24,470
  • Oct 10, 2026, 12:10 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Job Profile of India Post GDS

    Dak Sevaks perform various duties such as selling stamps and stationery, delivering mail, and handling IPPB transactions. They may work in Railway Mail Service (RMS) sorting offices, manage mail bags in mail offices, and assist Postmasters/Sub Postmasters. They also engage in marketing, business procurement, and other tasks assigned by superiors. 

  • Oct 10, 2026, 11:36 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Is GDS a government job?

    The Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) are not regular employees of the Department of Posts, as their salaries and allowances differ from those of Central Government employees. However, they hold Civil Posts outside the civil services of the state and are required to serve primarily in rural areas.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 11:23 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS 2026 ka result kab aaega

    The GDS Result 2026 is expected to be released today. Previous year trends also suggest the same, but India Post has not confirmed the exact date or time. Candidates should keep checking the official website or this libe blog for the latest updates.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 08:06 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Result Expected Today

    Previous-year trends suggest that India Post may release the GDS 1st merit list today. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on the India Post GDS 1st merit list.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 19:04 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Documnet require in DV round

    The shortlisted candidates need to report for the Document Verification (DV) round, where they will be required to carry the following documents in original (as applicable) and two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission:

    • Marks sheet
    • Identity proof
    • Caste certificate
    • PwBD certificate
    • EWS Certificate
    • Transgender certificate
    • Date of Birth Proof
    • Medical certificate issued by a medical officer of any Government Hospital/Government Dispensaries/Government Primary Health Centre, etc. (Compulsory)
    • Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in respect of knowledge of tribal/local dialects or language in case of engagement in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa or Nagaland.
  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:37 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Bicycle or two-wheeler ability is required

    The India Post GDS notification also includes a declaration regarding the ability to ride a bicycle or drive a two-wheeler, which is connected with the performance of GDS duties. Candidates should read and understand this requirement carefully.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 11:43 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Class 10 marks are very important

    Class 10 marks play a crucial role in the preparation of the India Post GDS merit list, as the marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination are converted into a percentage up to four decimal places. This percentage is then used to prepare the GDS merit list, so applicants should carefully check their marksheet before submitting the form.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 10:54 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Result Will Be Available in PDF Format

    The GDS Result 2026, or more commonly called the GDS 1st merit list, will be released as a PDF. The PDF will contain the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates should search for their roll number after downloading the file.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 10:29 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Result Expected Soon

    The GDS 1st Merit List 2026 is expected to be declared soon on the official website of India Post. Candidates who applied for the GDS Schedule-II July 2026 recruitment cycle can check and download GDS 1st merit list PDF online once the link is activated.

  • Oct 8, 2026, 15:01 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Circle-wise Vacancies

    In the GDS July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle, India Post announced 23,757 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks(GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Check the circle-wise vacancies below:

    S. No

    Circle Name

    Language Name

    Total

    1

    Andhra Pradesh Circle

    Telugu

    917

    2

    Assam Circle

    Assamese/Asomiya

    322

    3

    Assam Circle

    Bengali

    77

    4

    Assam Circle

    Bodo

    15

    5

    Bihar Circle

    Hindi

    1,098

    6

    Chhattisgarh Circle

    Hindi

    762

    7

    Delhi Circle

    Hindi

    16

    8

    Gujarat Circle

    Gujarati

    499

    9

    Haryana Circle

    Hindi

    87

    10

    Himachal Pradesh Circle

    Hindi

    335

    11

    Jammu and Kashmir Circle

    Hindi/Urdu

    340

    12

    Jharkhand Circle

    Hindi

    1,379

    13

    Karnataka Circle

    Kannada

    1,116

    14

    Kerala Circle

    Malayalam

    1,373

    15

    Madhya Pradesh Circle

    Hindi

    1,450

    16

    Maharashtra Circle

    Konkani/Marathi

    134

    17

    Maharashtra Circle

    Marathi

    2,297

    18

    North Eastern Circle

    Bengali/kak barak

    179

    19

    North Eastern Circle

    English/Hindi

    1,354

    20

    North Eastern Circle

    English/Hindi and Garo

    296

    21

    North Eastern Circle

    English/Hindi and Khasi

    369

    22

    North Eastern Circle

    English/Manipuri

    306

    23

    North Eastern Circle

    Mizo

    110

    24

    Odisha Circle

    Oriya

    1,353

    25

    Punjab Circle

    English/Hindi

    3

    26

    Punjab Circle

    Punjabi

    119

    27

    Rajasthan Circle

    Hindi

    1,009

    28

    Tamilnadu Circle

    Tamil

    2,118

    29

    Telangana Circle

    Telugu

    419

    30

    Uttarakhand Circle

    Hindi

    452

    31

    Uttar Pradesh Circle

    Hindi

    1,691

    32

    West Bengal Circle

    Bengali

    1,619

    33

    West Bengal Circle

    Bengali/Nepali

    12

    34

    West Bengal Circle

    English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang

    86

    35

    West Bengal Circle

    English/Hindi

    38

    36

    West Bengal Circle

    Nepali

    7

    Total

    		    

    23757
  • Oct 8, 2026, 13:58 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Result Does Not Mean Final Job

    If a candidate is shortlisted in the GDS 1st merit list, it does not mean that the he/she will get the appointment letter. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round. Candidates should check the recruitment rules and selection process very carefully to avoid any confusion.

  • Oct 8, 2026, 12:15 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: GDS selection will be based on merit

    Selection for India Post GDS recruitment will be purely based on merit, and there is no written examination will be held for this recruitment. Candidates will be shortlisted through a system-generated merit list based on their Class 10 marks or the mentioned conversion of grades, making accurate entry of academic details particularly important.

  • Oct 8, 2026, 11:16 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live: Result Can Be Released Today

    India Post can release the GDS Result 2026 today on its official website. Candidates who applied for the GDA, BPM and ABPM can check their GDS results online once the link is activated.

What next after a GDS result?

All the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Candidates are typically given 15 days to report for Document Verification (DV). If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright. At the time of document verification, the candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form. After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026

India Post has released the category-wise vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM posts in its official notification. The table provided below shows the category-wise vacancies.

Category

Number of Vacancies

UR

10640

OBC

4433

SC

3082

ST

2773

EWS

2160

PWD-A

192

PWD-B

227

PWD-C

178

PWD-DE 

72

Total

23757
Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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