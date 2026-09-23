India Post GDS Result 2026 Released: 1st Merit List PDF Link Active

Key Points India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released on October 12, 2026.

23,757 GDS, BPM, and ABPM vacancies to be filled through this drive.

Applications closed on Sep 22, 2026; check results at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Result 2026: The Indian Post Department has released the GDS result for the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle. The department normally releases the GDS first merit list within 20 days after the closing of the application window. The GDS 1st Merit List has been released on October 12, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post will fill around 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). After closing the registration process, the wait for the candidates is now over for the GDS 1st merit list. India Post has released the state-wise merit list on its official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the Direct Link in the article below. India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Link Those candidates who submitted their applications for the recruitment process of the India Post GDS 2026 can now check their results on the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the direct link to the official website to check the results:-

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Direct Link India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Release Date India Post has released the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on October 12, 2026. Based on the previous trends, the 1st merit list has been released within 20 days after the closing of registrations. As the application window for the Schedule-II 2026 cycle was closed on September 22, the 1st Merit List has been released today. Exam Application Closed 1st Merit List Date Gap (In Days) January/Schedule-I 2025 Cycle March 3, 2025 March 21, 2025 18 February/Schedule-I 2026 Cycle February 16, 2026 March 6, 2026 18 July/Schedule-II 2026 Cycle September 22, 2026 October 12, 2026 (OUT) 18 (Expected) India Post GDS Official Website India Post releases all its GDS recruitment-related information like registration, merit list, etc. on its official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This is the only official website to check all the GDS 2026-related updates. Do not trust any fake websites or social media links. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial sources.

How To Check India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026? The candidates are waiting for the GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard, aggregated to a percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India Post GDS result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in Step 2: Click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates' link Step 3: Select the state/circle from which candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026 Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format. ALSO CHECK: GDS Cut Off 2026: Check India Post GDS State-Wise & Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here

India Post GDS Selection Process India Post GDS generally has three stages: Merit List, Document Verification, and Interview. Check the details below: Merit List: At the first stage, India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination.

Document Verification: The next stage will be document verification. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, candidates must produce their original documents to verify their eligibility. After the successful completion of the document verification round, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate and appointed as GDS in the respective postal circles. How is the GDS Merit List Prepared?

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination, aggregated to a percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. If the mark sheet contains the marks as mentioned in each subject or marks and Grade/Points both, total marks will be worked out by taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects

If the mark sheet contains the Grades/ Points, marks will be reckoned by taking the conversion of Grades and points with the multiplication factor (9.5) against the maximum points or grade as 100. India Post GDS Salary 2026: इन हैंड सैलरी, पे स्केल और मिलने वाले भत्ते

India Post GDS 1st Merit List: Process after Merit List Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

At the time of document verification, the candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

The shortlisted candidates will be allowed a total of 15 days to submit the documents for verification.

If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright.

After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate India Post GDS Vacancy 2026 India Post has released the GDS circle-wise vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM posts in its official notification. The table provided below shows the circle-wise vacancies.

S. No Circle Name Language Name Total 1 Andhra Pradesh Circle Telugu 917 2 Assam Circle Assamese/Asomiya 322 3 Assam Circle Bengali 77 4 Assam Circle Bodo 15 5 Bihar Circle Hindi 1,098 6 Chhattisgarh Circle Hindi 762 7 Delhi Circle Hindi 16 8 Gujarat Circle Gujarati 499 9 Haryana Circle Hindi 87 10 Himachal Pradesh Circle Hindi 335 11 Jammu and Kashmir Circle Hindi/Urdu 340 12 Jharkhand Circle Hindi 1,379 13 Karnataka Circle Kannada 1,116 14 Kerala Circle Malayalam 1,373 15 Madhya Pradesh Circle Hindi 1,450 16 Maharashtra Circle Konkani/Marathi 134 17 Maharashtra Circle Marathi 2,297 18 North Eastern Circle Bengali/kak barak 179 19 North Eastern Circle English/Hindi 1,354 20 North Eastern Circle English/Hindi and Garo 296 21 North Eastern Circle English/Hindi and Khasi 369 22 North Eastern Circle English/Manipuri 306 23 North Eastern Circle Mizo 110 24 Odisha Circle Oriya 1,353 25 Punjab Circle English/Hindi 3 26 Punjab Circle Punjabi 119 27 Rajasthan Circle Hindi 1,009 28 Tamilnadu Circle Tamil 2,118 29 Telangana Circle Telugu 419 30 Uttarakhand Circle Hindi 452 31 Uttar Pradesh Circle Hindi 1,691 32 West Bengal Circle Bengali 1,619 33 West Bengal Circle Bengali/Nepali 12 34 West Bengal Circle English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang 86 35 West Bengal Circle English/Hindi 38 36 West Bengal Circle Nepali 7 Total 23757

India Post GDS Chhattisgarh Vacancy 2026: Check Division-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here India Post GDS 2026: Overview The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communications has invited applications for the posts of GDS, BPM and ABPM. For this, they have released the merit lists on their official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, for all the regions. The 1st Merit List is now available on their website. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2026 India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview Name of the Exam Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Body India Post Educational Qualification 10th Passed Total Vacancies 23,757 Posts Offered Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) 1st Merit List Release Date October 12, 2026 (Released) Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/