India Post GDS Result 2026 Released: 1st Merit List PDF Link Active
India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post has released the GDS 1st Merit List on its official website. In the July 2026 cycle, India Post is filling 23,757 vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM. Get the direct link here!!
Key Points
- India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released on October 12, 2026.
- 23,757 GDS, BPM, and ABPM vacancies to be filled through this drive.
- Applications closed on Sep 22, 2026; check results at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Result 2026: The Indian Post Department has released the GDS result for the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle. The department normally releases the GDS first merit list within 20 days after the closing of the application window. The GDS 1st Merit List has been released on October 12, 2026.
Through this recruitment drive, India Post will fill around 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). After closing the registration process, the wait for the candidates is now over for the GDS 1st merit list. India Post has released the state-wise merit list on its official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the Direct Link in the article below.
India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Link
Those candidates who submitted their applications for the recruitment process of the India Post GDS 2026 can now check their results on the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the direct link to the official website to check the results:-
|India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026
|Direct Link
India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Release Date
India Post has released the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on October 12, 2026. Based on the previous trends, the 1st merit list has been released within 20 days after the closing of registrations. As the application window for the Schedule-II 2026 cycle was closed on September 22, the 1st Merit List has been released today.
|
Exam
|
Application Closed
|
1st Merit List Date
|
Gap (In Days)
|
January/Schedule-I 2025 Cycle
|
March 3, 2025
|
March 21, 2025
|
18
|
February/Schedule-I 2026 Cycle
|
February 16, 2026
|
March 6, 2026
|
18
|
July/Schedule-II 2026 Cycle
|
September 22, 2026
|
October 12, 2026 (OUT)
|
18 (Expected)
India Post GDS Official Website
India Post releases all its GDS recruitment-related information like registration, merit list, etc. on its official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This is the only official website to check all the GDS 2026-related updates. Do not trust any fake websites or social media links. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial sources.
How To Check India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026?
The candidates are waiting for the GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard, aggregated to a percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India Post GDS result 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates' link
Step 3: Select the state/circle from which candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026
Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts
Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.
ALSO CHECK: GDS Cut Off 2026: Check India Post GDS State-Wise & Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here
India Post GDS Selection Process
India Post GDS generally has three stages: Merit List, Document Verification, and Interview. Check the details below:
- Merit List: At the first stage, India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination.
- Document Verification: The next stage will be document verification. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, candidates must produce their original documents to verify their eligibility.
After the successful completion of the document verification round, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate and appointed as GDS in the respective postal circles.
How is the GDS Merit List Prepared?
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination, aggregated to a percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.
- If the mark sheet contains the marks as mentioned in each subject or marks and Grade/Points both, total marks will be worked out by taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects
- If the mark sheet contains the Grades/ Points, marks will be reckoned by taking the conversion of Grades and points with the multiplication factor (9.5) against the maximum points or grade as 100.
India Post GDS Salary 2026: इन हैंड सैलरी, पे स्केल और मिलने वाले भत्ते
India Post GDS 1st Merit List: Process after Merit List
-
Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.
-
At the time of document verification, the candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.
-
The shortlisted candidates will be allowed a total of 15 days to submit the documents for verification.
-
If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright.
-
After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026
India Post has released the GDS circle-wise vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM posts in its official notification. The table provided below shows the circle-wise vacancies.
|
S. No
|
Circle Name
|
Language Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh Circle
|
Telugu
|
917
|
2
|
Assam Circle
|
Assamese/Asomiya
|
322
|
3
|
Assam Circle
|
Bengali
|
77
|
4
|
Assam Circle
|
Bodo
|
15
|
5
|
Bihar Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,098
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh Circle
|
Hindi
|
762
|
7
|
Delhi Circle
|
Hindi
|
16
|
8
|
Gujarat Circle
|
Gujarati
|
499
|
9
|
Haryana Circle
|
Hindi
|
87
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
335
|
11
|
Jammu and Kashmir Circle
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
340
|
12
|
Jharkhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,379
|
13
|
Karnataka Circle
|
Kannada
|
1,116
|
14
|
Kerala Circle
|
Malayalam
|
1,373
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,450
|
16
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Konkani/Marathi
|
134
|
17
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Marathi
|
2,297
|
18
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Bengali/kak barak
|
179
|
19
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
1,354
|
20
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Garo
|
296
|
21
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Khasi
|
369
|
22
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Manipuri
|
306
|
23
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Mizo
|
110
|
24
|
Odisha Circle
|
Oriya
|
1,353
|
25
|
Punjab Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
3
|
26
|
Punjab Circle
|
Punjabi
|
119
|
27
|
Rajasthan Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,009
|
28
|
Tamilnadu Circle
|
Tamil
|
2,118
|
29
|
Telangana Circle
|
Telugu
|
419
|
30
|
Uttarakhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
452
|
31
|
Uttar Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,691
|
32
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali
|
1,619
|
33
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali/Nepali
|
12
|
34
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang
|
86
|
35
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
38
|
36
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Nepali
|
7
|
Total
|
|
|
23757
India Post GDS Chhattisgarh Vacancy 2026: Check Division-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
India Post GDS 2026: Overview
The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communications has invited applications for the posts of GDS, BPM and ABPM. For this, they have released the merit lists on their official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, for all the regions. The 1st Merit List is now available on their website. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2026
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview
|
Name of the Exam
|
Gramin Dak Sevak
|
Recruitment Body
|
India Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Passed
|
Total Vacancies
|
23,757
|
Posts Offered
|
|
1st Merit List Release Date
|
October 12, 2026 (Released)
|
Official Website
|
https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc