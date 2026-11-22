The West Bengal government is considering a review of the four-semester examination system followed for Higher Secondary students in Classes 11 and 12. The state will first collect feedback from parents, school authorities and education experts before taking a final call on the matter.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman said the government wants to understand the views of different stakeholders before deciding whether the existing examination structure needs any changes.

According to a PTI report, the minister said the government would collect responses through an online process involving parents, school heads, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and educationists.

“We may go for a review only after getting online responses from parents of students, school heads, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and educationists. We will take an appropriate decision at the right time,” Barman told PTI.