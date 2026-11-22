West Bengal May Review Class 11, 12 Semester Exam Pattern After Feedback from Schools, Parents
West Bengal may reconsider the four-semester examination system for Classes 11 and 12. Education Minister Dipak Barman said the government will collect feedback from parents, school heads and educationists before taking a decision.
The West Bengal government is considering a review of the four-semester examination system followed for Higher Secondary students in Classes 11 and 12. The state will first collect feedback from parents, school authorities and education experts before taking a final call on the matter.
School Education Minister Dipak Barman said the government wants to understand the views of different stakeholders before deciding whether the existing examination structure needs any changes.
According to a PTI report, the minister said the government would collect responses through an online process involving parents, school heads, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and educationists.
“We may go for a review only after getting online responses from parents of students, school heads, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and educationists. We will take an appropriate decision at the right time,” Barman told PTI.
He indicated that the government would not rush into a decision and would consider the feedback before proceeding with any changes.
West Bengal’s Four-Semester Exam System
The four-semester structure divides the Higher Secondary course into two semesters each for Classes 11 and 12. Students appear for Semesters 1 and 2 in Class 11, followed by Semesters 3 and 4 in Class 12.
The system was introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress government as part of changes to the state’s higher secondary education structure.
The proposed review comes amid discussions about the examination pattern and its implementation. However, the government has not announced any decision to discontinue the existing system.
WBCHSE Class 12 Semester Exams 2027
The WBCHSE has also outlined its examination schedule for the upcoming academic cycle. The Class 12 Semester 3 results are scheduled to be announced on November 27, 2026.
The Semester 4 examinations are proposed to be held from March 19 to April 13, 2027. The schedule takes into account the nationwide census-related duties expected to involve teachers during January and February 2027.
For now, the four-semester system remains in place. The government is expected to consider possible changes only after reviewing the responses received from stakeholders.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.