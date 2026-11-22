The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams are just round the corner and students are making good preparations through sample papers, NCERT books, and CBSE materials. High Yield Questions during the last stages of preparation will aid in better revision and make them confident enough to enter the examination hall. The practice of solving board-level practice papers will give a very clear idea regarding the latest paper format, marking scheme, and the level of preparation of the student before taking the final exam. Here, you will find the Top 100 CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs with Answers related to Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. As a major part of CBSE Class 12 Economics is made up of objective-type, assertion-reasoning, and competency-based questions, regular practice of MCQs is important. Solving these MCQs will help in improving your speed, avoid calculation mistakes and develop your concept fluency so that you get high scores in your final board exams.Aso Read lCBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2026-27

Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027 Below you will find a comprehensive set of 100 multiple choice questions of high yields that have been formulated according to CBSE Class 12 Economics (Code 030) syllabus of 2026–27. The questions are divided equally into Part A - Introductory Macroeconomics (Questions 1 to 50) and Part B - Indian Economic Development (Questions 51 to 100). Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics (Q1–Q50) Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates (Q1–Q15) Which of the following is a Stock variable in Macroeconomics? (a) National Income (b) Capital Formation (Investment) (c) Money Supply as on 31st March 2026 (d) Gross Domestic Product Net Factor Income from Abroad (NFIA) is equal to: (a)GDPMP−NDPMPGDPMP-NDPMP (b)GNPFC−GDPFCGNPFC−GDPFC (c)NDPFC−NDPMPNDPFC−NDPMP (d)NNPMP−NNPFCNNPMP−NNPFC

Which of the following items is NOT included while estimating National Income by the Expenditure Method? (a) Purchase of new machinery by a factory (b) Expenditure on construction of a residential house (c) Purchase of second-hand machinery from a domestic firm (d) Government expenditure on free medical services If Nominal GDP is ₹1,200 crore and the GDP Deflator (Price Index) is 120, what is the value of Real GDP? (a) ₹1,440 crore (b) ₹1,000 crore (c) ₹1,080 crore (d) ₹1,320 crore Which of the following represents Operating Surplus under the Income Method of National Income accounting? (a)Wages+Salaries+Social Security Contributions (b)Rent+Royalty+Interest+Profit (c)Compensation of Employees+Mixed Income (d)Undistributed Profit+Corporate Tax Assertion (A): Real GDP is considered a better index of economic welfare than Nominal GDP.Reason (R): Real GDP eliminates the effect of price level changes and reflects actual changes in physical output of goods and services.

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Which of the following is an example of a Negative Externality that limits GDP as a measure of welfare? (a) Construction of public parks by the municipality (b) Industrial chemical waste dumped into rivers affecting local fisheries (c) Free vaccination drives conducted by the government (d) Increase in household savings Value Added by a firm is calculated as: (a)Sales+Change in Stock (b)Value of Output−Intermediate Consumption (c)Value of Output−Depreciation (d)Sales−Net Indirect Taxes Which of the following is treated as a Transfer Payment and excluded from Domestic Income? (a) Bonus paid to factory workers (b) Old-age pension paid by the government

(c) Employer's contribution to Provident Fund (d) Commission earned by a property dealer If NDPFC=₹800 crore NDPFC=₹800 crore, Net Factor Income to Abroad=₹(−)20 crore=₹(−)20 crore, and Net Indirect Taxes=₹50 crore=₹50 crore, what isGNPMPGNPMP(assuming Depreciation=₹30 crore=₹30 crore)? (a) ₹860 crore (b) ₹900 crore (c) ₹840 crore (d) ₹880 crore Intermediate goods are excluded from National Income to avoid the problem of: (a) Inflationary gap (b) Double counting (c) Fiscal deficit (d) Capital loss Which phase of the Circular Flow of Income involves the distribution of factor payments (rent, wages, interest, profit) from firms to households? (a) Generation Phase (b) Distribution Phase (c) Disposition Phase (d) Accumulation Phase A car purchased by a taxi operator for commercial passenger service is classified as a:

(a) Consumer durable good (b) Intermediate good (c) Capital (final) good (d) Non-market good Depreciation is also known as: (a) Capital gain (b) Consumption of fixed capital (c) Net factor income (d) Inventory investment Statement 1: Domestic territory of a country includes embassies and military establishments located abroad.Statement 2: Normal residents of a country include foreign tourists visiting the country for recreation. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Unit 2: Money and Banking (Q16 to Q25) Which component is included in the M1M1measure of Money Supply in India? (a)Currency with public+Time deposits with commercial banks (b)Currency with public+Demand deposits with commercial banks+Other deposits with RBI

(c)Demand deposits+Post office savings deposits (d)Currency with banks+Inter-bank deposits If the Legal Reserve Ratio (LRR) is 20%, what is the value of the Money Multiplier? (a) 2 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 10 Which function of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enables it to advance loans to commercial banks during a liquidity crisis when they fail to get funds from other sources? (a) Banker to the Government (b) Lender of Last Resort (c) Custodian of Foreign Exchange Reserves (d) Clearing House Function To control excess demand (inflation) in the economy, the Central Bank will: (a) Decrease the Repo Rate (b) Buy government securities in the open market (c) Increase the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Reverse Repo Rate (d) Reduce Margin Requirements What is the Reverse Repo Rate? (a) The rate at which commercial banks borrow short-term funds from the RBI

(b) The rate at which the RBI borrows funds from commercial banks (c) The minimum fraction of deposits commercial banks must hold in liquid assets (d) The rate at which commercial banks lend to prime corporate borrowers Assertion (A): High-Powered Money (Monetary Base) includes currency held by the public and cash reserves held by commercial banks with the RBI.Reason (R): High-Powered Money serves as the basis for credit creation by commercial banks in the economy. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Which of the following is a Qualitative (Selective) instrument of credit control used by the RBI? (a) Bank Rate (b) Open Market Operations (c) Margin Requirements

(d) Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) Coins and one-rupee notes in India are issued by: (a) Reserve Bank of India (b) Ministry of Finance, Government of India (c) State Bank of India (d) NITI Aayog Demand deposits created by commercial banks are called Bank Money because: (a) They are backed 100% by gold reserves. (b) They are payable on demand through cheques/digital transfers and circulate as a medium of exchange. (c) They earn the highest fixed interest rate. (d) They cannot be withdrawn before maturity. If initial primary deposits in commercial banks are ₹2,000 crore and the LRR is 10%, the total credit creation in the economy will be: (a) ₹10,000 crore (b) ₹20,000 crore (c) ₹2,200 crore (d) ₹18,000 crore Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment (Q26 to Q35) At the Break-Even Point of consumption function (C=YC=Y), which of the following holds true?

(a) Average Propensity to Consume (APC) = 0 (b) Average Propensity to Save (APS) = 0 (c) Marginal Propensity to Consume (MPC) = 1 (d) Savings are negative If Marginal Propensity to Save (MPS) is 0.25, what is the value of the Investment Multiplier (kk)? (a) 2.5 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 0.75 Which of the following statements about Marginal Propensity to Consume (MPC) is mathematically correct? (a) MPC can be greater than 1. (b) MPC always lies between 0 and 1 (0≤MPC≤10≤MPC≤1). (c)MPC−MPS=1. (d) MPC is negative when income is zero. In a two-sector economy, if the Consumption Function is given byC=100+0.8YC=100+0.8Y and Autonomous Investment (II) = ₹200 crore, what is the equilibrium level of income (YY)? (a) ₹1,000 crore (b) ₹1,500 crore (c) ₹300 crore (d) ₹1,200 crore When Ex-Ante Aggregate Demand exceeds Ex-Ante Aggregate Supply (AD>ASAD>AS) at a given level of income, what happens in the economy?

(a) Unplanned inventories pile up, and producers cut output. (b) Planned inventories fall below desired levels, prompting firms to increase production and employment. (c) Prices fall sharply due to surplus stock. (d) National income remains completely unchanged. What is Involuntary Unemployment? (a) A situation where people choose not to work at the prevailing wage rate (b) A situation where all those who are able and willing to work at the existing wage rate do not get work (c) Seasonal unemployment in agriculture (d) Unemployment caused by retiring early A Deflationary Gap measures the extent to which: (a) Actual Aggregate Demand exceeds Aggregate Demand required at full employment (b) Actual Aggregate Demand falls short of Aggregate Demand required to establish full employment equilibrium (c) Government revenue exceeds government expenditure

(d) Exports exceed imports Which fiscal policy measure is most appropriate to correct a situation of Excess Demand? (a) Increasing government expenditure on infrastructure (b) Reducing direct tax rates (c) Increasing taxes and reducing public expenditure (d) Increasing transfer payments and subsidies Assertion (A): Average Propensity to Save (APS) can be negative at low levels of income.Reason (R): When income is very low, consumption expenditure exceeds income (C>YC>Y), leading to dissaving. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. At the Keynesian point of Effective Demand, which equilibrium condition is satisfied? (a)Savings=Consumption (b)Ex-Ante Aggregate Demand=Ex-Ante Aggregate Supply (and Ex-Ante Savings=Ex-Ante Investment)

(c)MPC=MPS (d)APC=1 Unit 4: Government Budget and the Economy (Q36 to Q42) Which of the following is an example of a Capital Receipt in the Union Budget? (a) Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection (b) Dividends received from Public Sector Undertakings (c) Disinvestment proceeds from selling shares of a PSU (d) Income Tax paid by salaried individuals Primary Deficit is calculated as: (a)Revenue Deficit−Interest Payments (b)Fiscal Deficit−Interest Payments (c)Total Expenditure−Total Receipts (d)Capital Expenditure−Capital Receipts Which objective of the Government Budget is achieved by imposing higher taxes on luxury goods and providing free healthcare/subsidies to low-income households? (a) Economic Stability (b) Reallocation of Resources (c) Redistribution of Income and Wealth (d) Management of Public Enterprises

Why is Recovery of Loans treated as a Capital Receipt? (a) It creates a liability for the government. (b) It reduces the financial assets of the government. (c) It is a recurring tax revenue. (d) It increases revenue expenditure. If Fiscal Deficit is ₹45,000 crore and Interest Payments are ₹12,000 crore, what is the Primary Deficit? (a) ₹57,000 crore (b) ₹33,000 crore (c) ₹3,750 crore (d) ₹12,000 crore Which of the following is a Non-Tax Revenue Receipt? (a) Corporation Tax (b) Customs Duty (c) Escheat and Fees/Fines collected by courts (d) Borrowings from the World Bank Statement 1: Expenditure on construction of national highways and metro rail is a Capital Expenditure.Statement 2: Payment of salaries to government school teachers and interest on loans is a Revenue Expenditure. (a) Both statements are true.

(b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Unit 5: Balance of Payments (Q43–Q50) In the Balance of Payments (BoP) account, export and import of visible goods (merchandise) are recorded under: (a) Capital Account (b) Balance of Trade (Current Account) (c) Official Reserve Account (d) Unilateral Transfers Which of the following transactions is recorded on the Credit (+) side of India's Current Account? (a) Import of crude oil from Saudi Arabia (b) Software services exported by Indian IT companies to the USA (c) Indian tourists spending money in Europe (d) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by a Japanese firm in India What is the difference between Autonomous and Accommodating items in the Balance of Payments? (a) Autonomous items are driven by profit motive regardless of BoP status, whereas accommodating items are undertaken by the Central Bank to bridge BoP deficit or surplus.

(b) Autonomous items appear only in the Capital Account. (c) Accommodating items are also known as "above the line" items. (d) Autonomous items never affect foreign exchange reserves. When the domestic currency (Indian Rupee) loses value against a foreign currency (US Dollar) due to market forces of demand and supply, it is called: (a) Devaluation of domestic currency (b) Depreciation of domestic currency (c) Appreciation of domestic currency (d) Revaluation of domestic currency How does Depreciation of the Indian Rupee (e.g.,1 USD1 USD rising from ₹82 to ₹85) affect India's exports? (a) Indian exports become costlier for foreign buyers, reducing export demand. (b) Indian goods become cheaper in foreign currency terms, boosting exports. (c) Imports become cheaper for Indian consumers. (d) There is no impact on trade balance.

Under a Managed Floating Exchange Rate System (dirty floating): (a) The exchange rate is permanently fixed by the government in terms of gold. (b) The exchange rate is determined by market forces, but the Central Bank intervenes periodically to moderate extreme volatility. (c) Only the IMF decides the daily exchange rate. (d) Foreign exchange trading by private banks is banned. Which of the following is recorded in the Capital Account of the Balance of Payments? (a) Remittances sent by NRIs to their families in India (b) Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) in the Indian stock market (c) Dividend income earned on foreign shares (d) Shipping and insurance services Assertion (A): Balance of Payments always balances in the accounting sense.Reason (R): Any deficit or surplus in the Current Account and Capital Account combined is settled through changes in Official Foreign Exchange Reserves.

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Part B: Indian Economic Development (Q51 to Q100) Unit 6: Development Experience (1947–90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 (Q51–Q70) What was the primary motive behind the British colonial policy of systematic de-industrialisation in India? (a) To modernize Indian cottage industries (b) To turn India into a mere exporter of raw materials for British industries and a sprawling market for British finished goods (c) To promote self-reliance in Indian villages (d) To increase agricultural productivity in Bengal In which year was the Suez Canal opened, which significantly reduced the transportation cost and time between Britain and India?

(a) 1853 (b) 1869 (c) 1907 (d) 1921 Why is the year 1921 referred to as the "Year of Great Divide" in India's demographic history? (a) India's population declined sharply for the first time after 1921. (b) Prior to 1921, India was in the first stage of demographic transition with fluctuating population; after 1921, India entered the second stage with steady population growth. (c) Literacy rate crossed 50% in 1921. (d) The first official census of India was conducted in 1921. Who was the architect of Indian Planning and the Second Five-Year Plan (1956–61), which emphasized heavy industries? (a) M. Visvesvaraya (b) P.C. Mahalanobis (c) V.K.R.V. Rao (d) Dadabhai Naoroji Which of the following is NOT one of the four long-term goals of India's Five-Year Plans? (a) Growth (b) Modernisation (c) Self-Reliance (d) Privatisation

What was the Green Revolution in Indian agriculture primarily associated with? (a) Expansion of organic farming across rain-fed regions (b) A large increase in food grain production (especially wheat and rice) resulting from High Yielding Variety (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilizers, and assured irrigation (c) Complete abolition of agricultural subsidies (d) Redistribution of urban land to industrialists According to the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 1956, industries were classified into how many categories? (a) Two categories (b) Three categories (Schedule A, Schedule B, and Schedule C) (c) Four categories (d) Five categories Why did India adopt Inward-Looking Trade Strategy (Import Substitution) during the first seven Five-Year Plans? (a) To encourage unlimited imports of luxury goods (b) To protect domestic infant industries from foreign competition through tariffs and quotas

(c) To depreciate the Indian Rupee (d) To promote foreign ownership of Indian banks What was the immediate trigger for the New Economic Policy (NEP) of 1991 in India? (a) A massive surplus in foreign exchange reserves (b) A severe Balance of Payments crisis, soaring inflation, high fiscal deficit, and foreign exchange reserves falling to barely two weeks of imports (c) Collapse of the agricultural sector due to drought (d) Surplus revenue in Public Sector Undertakings Under the 1991 financial sector reforms, the role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was transformed from a: (a) Facilitator to a strict Regulator (b) Regulator to a Facilitator of the financial sector (c) Commercial bank to a cooperative society (d) Tax collector to an auditor What is Outsourcing, which gained massive momentum in India after the 1991 economic reforms?

(a) Exporting raw cotton to European textile mills (b) Hiring regular services (like BPO, IT support, accounting, and clinical advice) from external sources, mostly from abroad, due to India's skilled and cost-effective workforce (c) Shutting down domestic factories (d) Importing foreign agricultural workers Which two international institutions extended a $7 billion loan to India in 1991 on the condition that India liberalize and open up its economy? (a) WTO and UNICEF (b) World Bank (IBRD) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) (c) Asian Development Bank and UNESCO (d) BRICS Bank and SAARC Under the 1991 industrial reforms, industrial licensing was abolished for almost all product categories EXCEPT a few sensitive industries such as: (a) Textiles, sugar, and cement (b) Alcohol, cigarettes, hazardous chemicals, industrial explosives, electronics, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals

(c) Software, automobiles, and steel (d) Paper, leather, and food processing What does Disinvestment mean in the context of Public Sector Enterprises? (a) Setting up new government-owned factories (b) Selling off part of the equity (shares) of Public Sector Undertakings to the private sector and general public (c) Increasing government subsidies to loss-making PSUs (d) Nationalizing private banks Which organization was founded in 1995 as the successor to GATT to administer multilateral trade agreements and ensure rule-based global trade? (a) World Bank (b) World Trade Organization (WTO) (c) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) (d) International Labour Organization (ILO) Which of the following is a valid criticism of the 1991 Economic Reforms in India? (a) Foreign exchange reserves declined sharply after 1991.

(b) Growth was concentrated mainly in the service sector, while agriculture and rural infrastructure suffered from reduced public investment. (c) The IT and telecom sectors completely stagnated. (d) Inflation crossed 50% every year after 1991. Land ceiling policy in post-independence India aimed to: (a) Promote equity in the agricultural sector by fixing the maximum size of land which could be owned by an individual (b) Encourage corporate farming by large landlords (c) Convert agricultural land into industrial zones (d) Tax small farmers at higher rates In 1955, the Karve Committee was constituted to examine the potential of: (a) Heavy iron and steel plants (b) Village and Small-Scale Industries for promoting rural development (c) Foreign direct investment in telecom (d) Banking sector nationalization

Assertion (A): Subsidies on fertilizers and HYV seeds were crucial during the initial phase of the Green Revolution.Reason (R): They incentivized small and marginal farmers to adopt new agricultural technology without bearing excessive financial risk. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. When was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented across India to create "One Nation, One Tax, One Market"? (a) July 1, 2016 (b) July 1, 2017 (c) April 1, 2018 (d) November 8, 2016 Unit 7: Current Challenges Facing Indian Economy (Q71 to Q90) How does Human Capital differ from Physical Capital? (a) Physical capital is intangible, while human capital is tangible.

(b) Physical capital can be separated from its owner, whereas human capital is inseparable from its owner and generates both private and social benefits. (c) Human capital depreciates only through wear and tear of machines. (d) Physical capital requires education and healthcare to grow. Which of the following is NOT a source of Human Capital Formation? (a) Expenditure on education (b) Expenditure on preventive and curative healthcare (c) On-the-job training and migration (d) Expenditure on purchasing gold jewellery Which organization in India regulates and enforces standards in higher education and provides grants to universities? (a) NCERT (b) UGC (University Grants Commission) (c) AICTE(d) ICMR Why is Expenditure on Migration considered a source of Human Capital Formation? (a) It reduces the population of cities.

(b) Enhanced earnings in the new place outweigh the costs of transport and higher cost of living. (c) It eliminates the need for formal education.(d) It prevents technological change. What is Agricultural Diversification in rural development? (a) Growing only wheat and rice throughout the year (b) Shifting from single-cropping to multi-cropping and moving workforce from crop farming to allied activities like livestock, fisheries, and horticulture (c) Exporting all agricultural produce to foreign countries (d) Replacing tractors with bullock carts Operation Flood (White Revolution), which made India the world's largest milk producer, was pioneered by: (a) M.S. Swaminathan (b) Dr. Verghese Kurien (c) C. Subramaniam (d) Norman Borlaug What is the apex body responsible for coordinating all rural financial institutions in India, established in 1982?

(a) RBI (b) NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) (c) SIDBI (d) SEBI Which Golden Revolution period (1991–2003) witnessed a rapid surge in the production of: (a) Food grains and pulses (b) Horticultural crops (fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, and honey) (c) Marine fish and prawns (d) Oilseeds and cotton What is Organic Farming? (a) Farming using genetically modified seeds and synthetic pesticides (b) A whole system of farming that restores, maintains, and enhances ecological balance by avoiding synthetic chemical inputs (c) Hydroponic farming inside glass greenhouses (d) Farming practiced exclusively for export Who is included in the Workforce of a country? (a) All persons above 15 years of age, including retired pensioners (b) All persons who are actively engaged in economic activities (employed)

(c) Both employed and unemployed persons seeking work (d) Only salaried government employees How is the Worker-Population Ratio calculated? (a)(Total Population÷Total Number of Workers)×100 (b)(Total Number of Workers÷Total Population)×100 (c)(Unemployed Workers÷Labour Force)×100 (d)(Urban Workers÷Rural Workers)×100 What is Jobless Growth in the context of the Indian economy? (a) A decline in GDP alongside rising employment (b) An economic phenomenon where Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows rapidly without generating a proportional increase in employment opportunities (c) Complete mechanization of all farms (d) Zero inflation with high unemployment What is Informalisation of Workforce? (a) Increase in permanent government jobs (b) A situation where the proportion of workforce in the informal/unorganised sector increases relative to the formal sector, lacking social security benefits

(c) Formal registration of all street vendors (d) Mandatory provident fund for all workers Which of the following is an Abiotic element of the environment? (a) Forests and wildlife (b) Air, water, land, and sunlight (c) Microorganisms and birds (d) Marine fish What does Carrying Capacity of the environment imply? (a) Resource extraction exceeds the rate of resource regeneration. (b) Resource extraction is not above the rate of regeneration of the resource, and wastes generated are within the assimilating capacity of the environment. (c) Complete stoppage of all industrial activity. (d) Maximum population a city can house in high-rise buildings. Which global environmental issue is caused primarily by the release of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) from cooling substances in air conditioners and refrigerators?

(a) Acid Rain (b) Ozone Depletion in the stratosphere (c) Soil Salinisation (d) Eutrophication Which commission defined Sustainable Development in its 1987 report Our Common Future as development that meets present needs without compromising future generations? (a) Sarkaria Commission (b) Brundtland Commission (c) Mandal Commission (d) Kelkar Committee In Karnataka, which movement inspired by the Chipko Movement was launched in 1983 to save tropical forests of the Western Ghats? (a) Narmada Bachao Andolan (b) Appiko Movement (c) Silent Valley Movement (d) Navdanya Movement Why is the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) promoted as fuel in urban public transport? (a) It is cheaper than coal and increases carbon monoxide emissions. (b) It significantly lowers air pollution compared to petrol and diesel. (c) It is an inexhaustible renewable resource.

(d) It requires no engine modification. Assertion (A): The environmental crisis in modern times is a reversal of supply-demand relationship for environmental resources.Reason (R): In the past, demand for environmental resources was less than their supply; today, due to population explosion and industrial production, demand far exceeds the absorptive and regenerative capacity of the environment. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Unit 8: Comparative Development Experiences of India and Its Neighbours (Q91–Q100) In which year was the People's Republic of China established under one-party rule? (a) 1947 (b) 1948 (c) 1949 (d) 1951 What was the primary aim of the Great Leap Forward (GLF) campaign initiated by Mao Zedong in China in 1958?

(a) To promote foreign direct investment in coastal cities (b) To industrialize the country on a massive scale by encouraging people to set up industries in their backyards and forming rural communes (c) To introduce the One-Child Policy (d) To privatize all state-owned enterprises Under the Commune System in China during the Great Leap Forward: (a) Farmers owned private plots and sold crops freely in cities. (b) People collectively cultivated lands in rural areas. (c) Foreign corporations managed Chinese farms. (d) Agriculture was completely abandoned. In which year did China introduce its structural economic reforms in phases (starting with agriculture, foreign trade, and investment)? (a) 1966 (b) 1978 (c) 1988 (d) 1991 What was the Dual Pricing policy introduced during China's 1978 economic reforms? (a) Charging higher prices to foreign tourists than domestic citizens

(b) Farmers and industrial units were required to buy and sell fixed quantities of inputs and outputs at government-fixed prices, while the rest were bought and sold at market prices (c) Setting two different currencies for rural and urban China (d) Taxing imports twice at seaports Which policy introduced in China in the late 1970s successfully arrested its population growth rate, though it later led to a higher proportion of elderly people? (a) Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution (b) One-Child Norm (c) Dual Pricing Policy (d) Special Economic Zones (SEZs) In which year did Pakistan introduce its economic reforms (structural adjustment programme)? (a) 1978 (b) 1988 (c) 1991 (d) 1998 Which country among India, China, and Pakistan has the highest Human Development Index (HDI) rank and score? (a) India (b) China

(c) Pakistan (d) Both India and Pakistan are tied What is a Liberty Indicator in human development comparisons? (a) Per capita GDP growth rate (b) Measures of the extent of democratic participation in social and political decision-making and constitutional protection of citizens' rights (c) Total foreign exchange reserves (d) Infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births Statement 1: China followed the classical structural transformation path directly from agriculture to manufacturing, whereas India and Pakistan shifted directly from agriculture to the service sector as the largest contributor to GDP.Statement 2: Among India, China, and Pakistan, Pakistan currently has the lowest population density and the highest annual population growth rate. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false.

(c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027: Answers Below are the answers for the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027: Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans 1 (c) 21 (a) 41 (c) 61 (b) 81 (b) 2 (b) 22 (c) 42 (a) 62 (b) 82 (b) 3 (c) 23 (b) 43 (b) 63 (b) 83 (b) 4 (b) 24 (b) 44 (b) 64 (b) 84 (b) 5 (b) 25 (b) 45 (a) 65 (b) 85 (b) 6 (a) 26 (b) 46 (b) 66 (b) 86 (b) 7 (b) 27 (b) 47 (b) 67 (a) 87 (b) 8 (b) 28 (b) 48 (b) 68 (b) 88 (b) 9 (b) 29 (b) 49 (b) 69 (a) 89 (b) 10 (b) 30 (b) 50 (a) 70 (b) 90 (a) 11 (b) 31 (b) 51 (b) 71 (b) 91 (c) 12 (b) 32 (b) 52 (b) 72 (d) 92 (b) 13 (c) 33 (c) 53 (b) 73 (b) 93 (b) 14 (b) 34 (a) 54 (b) 74 (b) 94 (b) 15 (c) 35 (b) 55 (d) 75 (b) 95 (b) 16 (b) 36 (c) 56 (b) 76 (b) 96 (b) 17 (c) 37 (b) 57 (b) 77 (b) 97 (b) 18 (b) 38 (c) 58 (b) 78 (b) 98 (b) 19 (c) 39 (b) 59 (b) 79 (b) 99 (b) 20 (b) 40 (b) 60 (b) 80 (b) 100 (a)