SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 Out Today at sci.gov.in: Download Junior Court Assistant Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link soon
SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 will be released today i.e. on November 22, by the Supreme Court of India (SCI) for the posts of Junior Court Assistant on its official website at sci.gov.in. As per the detailed notice released on September 30, 2026, along with the provisional answer key, the SCI will release the response sheet and raise objection link. Check this article for a direct download link of the provisional answer key, response sheet and raise objections update here.
SCI JCA Answer Key 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) is all set to release the SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Junior Court Assistant on its official website at sci.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Junior Court Assistant posts held on November 20, 2026, will be able to download the provisional answer key. As per the detailed notice released on September 30, 2026, along with the provisional answer key, the SCI will release the response sheet and raise objection link. The objection live dates tentatively will be from 22nd November, 2026 to 23rd November, 2026, till 11.55 p.m. Check this article for a direct download link of the provisional answer key, response sheet, and raise objections update here.
SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Supreme Court of India will activate the SCI Junior Court Assistant Answer Key 2026 download link for candidates who have registered under Advertisement No. F.6/2026-SC (RC). The authority has conducted the written exam on November 22, 2026 across the country. Candidates can visit the recruitment portal to download the provisional answer key and response sheet.
|SCI JCA Answer Key 2026
|Download Link(Active Soon)
Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
A total of 250 Junior Court Assistant (Group-B Non-Gazetted post) in Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/- plus allowances are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Supreme Court of India
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Post Name
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Junior Court Assistant (JCA)
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Total Vacancies
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250
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Advertisement Number
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F.6/2026-SC (RC)
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Exam Name
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Junior Court Assistant Recruitment Exam
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Category
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Answer Key
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Mode of Availability
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Online
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Required Credentials
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Login Details (Registration Number/User ID and Password/DOB)
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Official Website
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sci.gov.in
SCI JCA Answer Key 2026: How To Raise an Objection?
Candidates who appeared in the written exam can raise their objections, if any, through the guidelines released by the SCI. As per the detailed notice released by the SCI on September 30, 2026, the link to raise objections will be live tentatively from 22nd November, 2026 to 23rd November, 2026, till 11.55 p.m. The objections, if any, to the answer keys may be sent through online mode only. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs.100/- per objection, which will be refunded to the candidate in case the objection is found to be valid. The objection to the answer keys, if any, received from the candidates, will be placed before the competent authority or experts whose decision will be final.
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