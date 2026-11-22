SCI JCA Answer Key 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) is all set to release the SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Junior Court Assistant on its official website at sci.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Junior Court Assistant posts held on November 20, 2026, will be able to download the provisional answer key. As per the detailed notice released on September 30, 2026, along with the provisional answer key, the SCI will release the response sheet and raise objection link. The objection live dates tentatively will be from 22nd November, 2026 to 23rd November, 2026, till 11.55 p.m. Check this article for a direct download link of the provisional answer key, response sheet, and raise objections update here.

SCI JCA Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Supreme Court of India will activate the SCI Junior Court Assistant Answer Key 2026 download link for candidates who have registered under Advertisement No. F.6/2026-SC (RC). The authority has conducted the written exam on November 22, 2026 across the country. Candidates can visit the recruitment portal to download the provisional answer key and response sheet.