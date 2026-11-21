IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming forIBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) position must analyse possibilities based on the Mains Cutoff 2026 analysis provided here. The exam calculates the score you secure in the Mains exam to qualify for final selection in Regional Rural Banks. Since there is no interview round for this position, the recruitment relies on your marks. The recruitment process takes place state-wise and category-wise, while also considering the fact that IBPS standardizes the 200 marks paper to 100 marks paper, the cutoff score will change based on vacancies, number of applicants, and difficulty of the paper. To analyse your options, check the expected IBPS RRB Office Assistant mains cutoff and previous year trends provided below. Expected IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2026

The table below provides the expected cutoff range for all categories to qualify for the IBPS RRB office assistant mains position. Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100) General (UR) 58.00 – 64.00 OBC 55.00 – 61.00 EWS 54.00 – 60.00 SC 48.00 – 54.00 ST 42.00 – 50.00 IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2025–26 From the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2025–26 statistics, candidates can observe the UR cutoff ranges between 57.38 in Chhattisgarh to 63.82 in Tamil Nadu, while West Bengal has 63.35, Punjab has 62.91, and Maharashtra has 62.63 as some of the highest UR cutoffs. While in most of the states, OBC and EWS cutoffs are found in the middle position when compared with unresrved category. Check complete category-wise and state-wise marks distribution provided below.

State UR (General) OBC EWS SC ST Andhra Pradesh 61.07 59.69 57.88 53.44 49.13 Assam 58.78 53.25 52.35 50.16 46.82 Bihar 60.85 57.78 58.78 47.66 39.41 Chhattisgarh 57.38 57.1 51.53 51.44 42.28 Gujarat 58.47 54.5 54.03 53.82 42.32 Haryana 60.32 54.78 56.6 48.63 NA Himachal Pradesh 61.32 55.28 55.82 49.38 46.32 Jammu & Kashmir 58.66 49.22 46.28 NA 45 Jharkhand 61.44 58.72 54.91 45.32 48.28 Karnataka 58.32 55.5 53.35 50.13 47.35 Kerala 60.03 58.25 42.32 46.63 42.22 Madhya Pradesh 60.07 58.6 57.19 49.35 40.38 Maharashtra 62.63 60.16 59.66 57.66 47.78 Odisha 60.91 60.28 55.63 48.22 30.94 Punjab 62.91 56.13 54.75 49.63 NA Rajasthan 59.41 57.38 55.07 47 40.82 Tamil Nadu 63.82 62.57 43.47 55.25 49.5 Telangana 60.63 59.13 57.28 54.44 53.25 Uttar Pradesh 59.91 55.82 56.69 46.72 44.78 Uttarakhand 59.07 52.85 54.91 48.75 50.28 West Bengal 63.35 55.22 56.16 53 47.75

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Scores 2024 On the basis previous year trend, IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Score 2024, Unreserved (UR/General) Score varies between 46.03 in Meghalaya and 69.13 in West Bengal, with Bihar (67.03), Uttar Pradesh (66.5), Tamil Nadu (66.48), and Madhya Pradesh (66.09) also having high UR scores. OBC (NCL) scores vary between 50.09 (Arunachal Pradesh) and 62.38 (West Bengal), and the EWS scores vary between 37.72 (Mizoram) and 64.6 (West Bengal). SC score varies between 43.66 (Arunachal Pradesh) and 59.57 (Punjab), and ST scores vary between 42.16 (Bihar) and 58.19 (Chhattisgarh), and NA is shown for many categories in several states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Puducherry. State / UT UR (General) OBC (NCL) EWS SC ST Andhra Pradesh 64.69 57.28 56.69 56.66 52.03 Arunachal Pradesh 51.49 50.09 43.85 43.66 46.94 Assam 61.94 53.88 53.07 57.63 49 Bihar 67.03 60.6 58.67 52.75 42.16 Chhattisgarh 62.57 52.77 52.75 55.19 58.19 Gujarat 60.33 57.05 56.23 54.82 52.47 Haryana 62.97 59.63 58.63 54.41 NA Himachal Pradesh 64.59 56.78 57.25 56.54 51.33 Jammu & Kashmir 55.65 55.5 55.65 54 53.5 Jharkhand 63.75 58.58 55.56 58.5 50.33 Karnataka 61.35 56.85 55.63 53.66 51.57 Kerala 65.53 57.13 55.65 58.75 48.58 Madhya Pradesh 66.09 58.53 57.13 57.88 48.33 Maharashtra 64.69 59.6 58.45 57.66 50.6 Manipur 58.49 NA 53.05 NA 52.33 Meghalaya 46.03 NA NA NA 43.25 Mizoram 48 NA 37.72 NA NA Nagaland 50.06 NA NA NA 49.32 Odisha 65.5 58.35 59.98 58.5 46.88 Puducherry 62.48 57.2 37.94 48.22 NA Punjab 64.94 59.63 60.97 59.57 NA Rajasthan 65.5 58.2 57.52 58.19 45.1 Tamil Nadu 66.48 60.13 58.25 56.94 48.63 Telangana 63.69 59.53 55.06 57.16 47.28 Tripura 61.63 58.13 59.75 50.53 49.1 Uttar Pradesh 66.5 60.15 61.12 59.38 45.58 Uttarakhand 65.31 57.44 60.88 56.25 51.16 West Bengal 69.13 62.38 64.6 58.25 57.03

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2023 According to the above IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2023 data, the General (UR) cut-off is the minimum of 41.88 for Mizoram and the maximum of 62.88 for Odisha, while other states having top General cutoff include Rajasthan (62.66), Himachal Pradesh (61.78), Manipur (61.69), Haryana (61.03), and Punjab (61.03). Check the complete category-wise and state-wise distribution provided below. State / UT General (UR) OBC EWS SC ST Andhra Pradesh 56.72 55.5 53.94 49.91 45.53 Arunachal Pradesh 49.88 - - - 42.88 Assam 56 49.63 50.47 44.38 45 Bihar 57.6 55.63 56.38 41.72 31.32 Chhattisgarh 56.35 - 52.5 47.47 43.5 Gujarat 58.85 - 53.6 50.88 - Haryana 61.03 56.53 57.69 50.1 - Himachal Pradesh 61.78 52.78 58.63 49.75 51.38 Jammu & Kashmir 57.63 53.94 49.72 51 41.85 Jharkhand 59.94 57.1 54.63 45.78 48.5 Karnataka 55.6 52.53 51.66 46.69 44.69 Kerala 59.25 55.19 44.5 42.19 34.63 Madhya Pradesh 59.07 58.35 57.88 48.38 43.94 Maharashtra 60.07 58.47 56.91 56.22 44.53 Manipur 61.69 60.85 - - 40.72 Meghalaya 50 48.03 - - 42 Mizoram 41.88 35.22 34.13 - - Nagaland 54.07 - - - 51.69 Odisha 62.88 59.69 54.72 45 39.94 Puducherry 58.47 58.44 48.19 44.35 - Punjab 61.03 53.75 57.88 49.69 - Rajasthan 62.66 59.6 58.75 50.13 49.19 Tamil Nadu 60.41 59.69 48.41 50.88 50.47 Telangana 53.6 52.5 47.22 45.38 45.57 Tripura 58.63 - 51.41 51.28 41.25 Uttar Pradesh 60.32 54.53 57.28 47.5 45.53 Uttarakhand 60.85 52.38 56.6 47.6 47 West Bengal 58.47 50.94 53.1 49.38 42.41