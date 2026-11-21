IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cutoff 2026: Expected Marks and Previous Year Trend Analysis
This article provides a detailed analysis of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cutoff for 2026, including expected scores and previous year trends. It details state-wise and category-wise cutoffs from 2023 to 2025, highlighting significant changes and recruitment criteria.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming forIBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) position must analyse possibilities based on the Mains Cutoff 2026 analysis provided here. The exam calculates the score you secure in the Mains exam to qualify for final selection in Regional Rural Banks. Since there is no interview round for this position, the recruitment relies on your marks.
The recruitment process takes place state-wise and category-wise, while also considering the fact that IBPS standardizes the 200 marks paper to 100 marks paper, the cutoff score will change based on vacancies, number of applicants, and difficulty of the paper. To analyse your options, check the expected IBPS RRB Office Assistant mains cutoff and previous year trends provided below.
Expected IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2026
The table below provides the expected cutoff range for all categories to qualify for the IBPS RRB office assistant mains position.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100)
|
General (UR)
|
58.00 – 64.00
|
OBC
|
55.00 – 61.00
|
EWS
|
54.00 – 60.00
|
SC
|
48.00 – 54.00
|
ST
|
42.00 – 50.00
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2025–26
From the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2025–26 statistics, candidates can observe the UR cutoff ranges between 57.38 in Chhattisgarh to 63.82 in Tamil Nadu, while West Bengal has 63.35, Punjab has 62.91, and Maharashtra has 62.63 as some of the highest UR cutoffs.
While in most of the states, OBC and EWS cutoffs are found in the middle position when compared with unresrved category. Check complete category-wise and state-wise marks distribution provided below.
|
State
|
UR (General)
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
61.07
|
59.69
|
57.88
|
53.44
|
49.13
|
Assam
|
58.78
|
53.25
|
52.35
|
50.16
|
46.82
|
Bihar
|
60.85
|
57.78
|
58.78
|
47.66
|
39.41
|
Chhattisgarh
|
57.38
|
57.1
|
51.53
|
51.44
|
42.28
|
Gujarat
|
58.47
|
54.5
|
54.03
|
53.82
|
42.32
|
Haryana
|
60.32
|
54.78
|
56.6
|
48.63
|
NA
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
61.32
|
55.28
|
55.82
|
49.38
|
46.32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
58.66
|
49.22
|
46.28
|
NA
|
45
|
Jharkhand
|
61.44
|
58.72
|
54.91
|
45.32
|
48.28
|
Karnataka
|
58.32
|
55.5
|
53.35
|
50.13
|
47.35
|
Kerala
|
60.03
|
58.25
|
42.32
|
46.63
|
42.22
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
60.07
|
58.6
|
57.19
|
49.35
|
40.38
|
Maharashtra
|
62.63
|
60.16
|
59.66
|
57.66
|
47.78
|
Odisha
|
60.91
|
60.28
|
55.63
|
48.22
|
30.94
|
Punjab
|
62.91
|
56.13
|
54.75
|
49.63
|
NA
|
Rajasthan
|
59.41
|
57.38
|
55.07
|
47
|
40.82
|
Tamil Nadu
|
63.82
|
62.57
|
43.47
|
55.25
|
49.5
|
Telangana
|
60.63
|
59.13
|
57.28
|
54.44
|
53.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
59.91
|
55.82
|
56.69
|
46.72
|
44.78
|
Uttarakhand
|
59.07
|
52.85
|
54.91
|
48.75
|
50.28
|
West Bengal
|
63.35
|
55.22
|
56.16
|
53
|
47.75
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Scores 2024
On the basis previous year trend, IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Score 2024, Unreserved (UR/General) Score varies between 46.03 in Meghalaya and 69.13 in West Bengal, with Bihar (67.03), Uttar Pradesh (66.5), Tamil Nadu (66.48), and Madhya Pradesh (66.09) also having high UR scores. OBC (NCL) scores vary between 50.09 (Arunachal Pradesh) and 62.38 (West Bengal), and the EWS scores vary between 37.72 (Mizoram) and 64.6 (West Bengal). SC score varies between 43.66 (Arunachal Pradesh) and 59.57 (Punjab), and ST scores vary between 42.16 (Bihar) and 58.19 (Chhattisgarh), and NA is shown for many categories in several states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Puducherry.
|
State / UT
|
UR (General)
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
64.69
|
57.28
|
56.69
|
56.66
|
52.03
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
51.49
|
50.09
|
43.85
|
43.66
|
46.94
|
Assam
|
61.94
|
53.88
|
53.07
|
57.63
|
49
|
Bihar
|
67.03
|
60.6
|
58.67
|
52.75
|
42.16
|
Chhattisgarh
|
62.57
|
52.77
|
52.75
|
55.19
|
58.19
|
Gujarat
|
60.33
|
57.05
|
56.23
|
54.82
|
52.47
|
Haryana
|
62.97
|
59.63
|
58.63
|
54.41
|
NA
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
64.59
|
56.78
|
57.25
|
56.54
|
51.33
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
55.65
|
55.5
|
55.65
|
54
|
53.5
|
Jharkhand
|
63.75
|
58.58
|
55.56
|
58.5
|
50.33
|
Karnataka
|
61.35
|
56.85
|
55.63
|
53.66
|
51.57
|
Kerala
|
65.53
|
57.13
|
55.65
|
58.75
|
48.58
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
66.09
|
58.53
|
57.13
|
57.88
|
48.33
|
Maharashtra
|
64.69
|
59.6
|
58.45
|
57.66
|
50.6
|
Manipur
|
58.49
|
NA
|
53.05
|
NA
|
52.33
|
Meghalaya
|
46.03
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
43.25
|
Mizoram
|
48
|
NA
|
37.72
|
NA
|
NA
|
Nagaland
|
50.06
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
49.32
|
Odisha
|
65.5
|
58.35
|
59.98
|
58.5
|
46.88
|
Puducherry
|
62.48
|
57.2
|
37.94
|
48.22
|
NA
|
Punjab
|
64.94
|
59.63
|
60.97
|
59.57
|
NA
|
Rajasthan
|
65.5
|
58.2
|
57.52
|
58.19
|
45.1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
66.48
|
60.13
|
58.25
|
56.94
|
48.63
|
Telangana
|
63.69
|
59.53
|
55.06
|
57.16
|
47.28
|
Tripura
|
61.63
|
58.13
|
59.75
|
50.53
|
49.1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
66.5
|
60.15
|
61.12
|
59.38
|
45.58
|
Uttarakhand
|
65.31
|
57.44
|
60.88
|
56.25
|
51.16
|
West Bengal
|
69.13
|
62.38
|
64.6
|
58.25
|
57.03
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2023
According to the above IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2023 data, the General (UR) cut-off is the minimum of 41.88 for Mizoram and the maximum of 62.88 for Odisha, while other states having top General cutoff include Rajasthan (62.66), Himachal Pradesh (61.78), Manipur (61.69), Haryana (61.03), and Punjab (61.03). Check the complete category-wise and state-wise distribution provided below.
|
State / UT
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
56.72
|
55.5
|
53.94
|
49.91
|
45.53
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
49.88
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42.88
|
Assam
|
56
|
49.63
|
50.47
|
44.38
|
45
|
Bihar
|
57.6
|
55.63
|
56.38
|
41.72
|
31.32
|
Chhattisgarh
|
56.35
|
-
|
52.5
|
47.47
|
43.5
|
Gujarat
|
58.85
|
-
|
53.6
|
50.88
|
-
|
Haryana
|
61.03
|
56.53
|
57.69
|
50.1
|
-
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
61.78
|
52.78
|
58.63
|
49.75
|
51.38
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
57.63
|
53.94
|
49.72
|
51
|
41.85
|
Jharkhand
|
59.94
|
57.1
|
54.63
|
45.78
|
48.5
|
Karnataka
|
55.6
|
52.53
|
51.66
|
46.69
|
44.69
|
Kerala
|
59.25
|
55.19
|
44.5
|
42.19
|
34.63
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
59.07
|
58.35
|
57.88
|
48.38
|
43.94
|
Maharashtra
|
60.07
|
58.47
|
56.91
|
56.22
|
44.53
|
Manipur
|
61.69
|
60.85
|
-
|
-
|
40.72
|
Meghalaya
|
50
|
48.03
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Mizoram
|
41.88
|
35.22
|
34.13
|
-
|
-
|
Nagaland
|
54.07
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51.69
|
Odisha
|
62.88
|
59.69
|
54.72
|
45
|
39.94
|
Puducherry
|
58.47
|
58.44
|
48.19
|
44.35
|
-
|
Punjab
|
61.03
|
53.75
|
57.88
|
49.69
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
62.66
|
59.6
|
58.75
|
50.13
|
49.19
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.41
|
59.69
|
48.41
|
50.88
|
50.47
|
Telangana
|
53.6
|
52.5
|
47.22
|
45.38
|
45.57
|
Tripura
|
58.63
|
-
|
51.41
|
51.28
|
41.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60.32
|
54.53
|
57.28
|
47.5
|
45.53
|
Uttarakhand
|
60.85
|
52.38
|
56.6
|
47.6
|
47
|
West Bengal
|
58.47
|
50.94
|
53.1
|
49.38
|
42.41
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains General (UR) Cut-Off Trend (2023 vs. 2025)
According to previous year trends IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains General (UR) Cut-Off Trend (2023 vs. 2025) in all the 21 states, there was a positive change in cut-offs in 14 states. While the remaining 7 states had neutral or negative trend. Among them, the highest increase in cut-off was observed in Telangana (+7.03 from 53.6 to 60.63) whereas sharp increases were seen in the cut-offs of West Bengal (+4.88), Andhra Pradesh (+4.35), Tamil Nadu (+3.41), and Bihar (+3.25).
|
State
|
2023 Official (UR)
|
2025 Official (UR)
|
Net Change
|
Trend Conclusion
|
Telangana
|
53.6
|
60.63
|
7.03
|
Massive Upward Surge
|
West Bengal
|
58.47
|
63.35
|
4.88
|
Sharp Upward Surge
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
56.72
|
61.07
|
4.35
|
Sharp Upward Jump
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.41
|
63.82
|
3.41
|
Sharp Upward Spike
|
Bihar
|
57.6
|
60.85
|
3.25
|
Notable Upward Rise
|
Assam
|
56
|
58.78
|
2.78
|
Steady Upward Climb
|
Karnataka
|
55.6
|
58.32
|
2.72
|
Steady Upward Climb
|
Maharashtra
|
60.07
|
62.63
|
2.56
|
Steady Upward Climb
|
Punjab
|
61.03
|
62.91
|
1.88
|
High Upward Creep
|
Jharkhand
|
59.94
|
61.44
|
1.5
|
Moderate Upward Rise
|
Chhattisgarh
|
56.35
|
57.38
|
1.03
|
Mild Upward Tick
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
57.63
|
58.66
|
1.03
|
Mild Upward Tick
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
59.07
|
60.07
|
1
|
Mild Upward Tick
|
Kerala
|
59.25
|
60.03
|
0.78
|
Slight Upward Drift
|
Gujarat
|
58.85
|
58.47
|
-0.38
|
Virtually Flat Trend
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60.32
|
59.91
|
-0.41
|
Virtually Flat Trend
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
61.78
|
61.32
|
-0.46
|
Stable High Tier
|
Haryana
|
61.03
|
60.32
|
-0.71
|
Slight Downward Dip
|
Uttarakhand
|
60.85
|
59.07
|
-1.78
|
Moderate Downward Dip
|
Odisha
|
62.88
|
60.91
|
-1.97
|
Moderate Downward Dip
|
Rajasthan
|
62.66
|
59.41
|
-3.25
|
Notable Downward Drop
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.