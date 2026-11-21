Odisha Reprints School Textbooks After 1,080 Errors, Distributes Over 77 Lakh Corrected Copies
Odisha has distributed 77.87 lakh revised textbooks to students after detecting 1,080 errors in books for Classes 1 to 8. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond shared the details in the state Assembly. The government has also taken disciplinary action against officials, while the Crime Branch is investigating the matter.
The Odisha government has distributed 77.87 lakh revised textbooks to students after identifying 1,080 errors in books prescribed for Classes 1 to 8. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the state Assembly about the distribution in a written reply on November 20.
According to the minister, a total of 1,075 grammatical, spelling and typographical errors, along with five factual and conceptual errors, were detected in various textbooks. The government has started reprinting the books after correcting the mistakes.
Gond said that a corrigendum was prepared after the errors were identified and sent to all schools. Teachers were also given instructions on using the corrections to ensure that students receive accurate information during classroom teaching.
So far, 77,87,457 revised textbooks have been distributed across the state. The reprinting and distribution process is still underway.
Odisha Textbook Errors
The minister also shared details about the number of students and schools covered by the exercise. According to the information presented in the Assembly, around 39.19 lakh students are enrolled in 50,827 government and government-aided schools across Odisha.
Apart from the identified errors, the government received 661 suggestions to improve the content of the textbooks.
Action Against Officials Over Textbook Errors
The state government has also initiated action against officials following the detection of errors in the textbooks. The then director and three assistant directors were suspended, while disciplinary proceedings were initiated against six other assistant directors.
The Crime Branch is investigating the matter. It had earlier arrested Manoj Kumar Padhy, former director of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE&SCERT), in connection with the case.
The distribution of revised textbooks is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that students receive corrected study material.
ALSO READ| Odisha High Court Seeks Government Affidavit Over Delay In Fixing Textbook Errors
ALSO READ| Odisha Finds 1,741 Errors In Class 1 To 8 Textbooks, Revised Books Being Distributed
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.