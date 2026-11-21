The Odisha government has distributed 77.87 lakh revised textbooks to students after identifying 1,080 errors in books prescribed for Classes 1 to 8. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the state Assembly about the distribution in a written reply on November 20.

According to the minister, a total of 1,075 grammatical, spelling and typographical errors, along with five factual and conceptual errors, were detected in various textbooks. The government has started reprinting the books after correcting the mistakes.

Gond said that a corrigendum was prepared after the errors were identified and sent to all schools. Teachers were also given instructions on using the corrections to ensure that students receive accurate information during classroom teaching.

So far, 77,87,457 revised textbooks have been distributed across the state. The reprinting and distribution process is still underway.