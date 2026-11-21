Sundar Pichai’s Alma Mater IIT Kharagpur Gets Rs 46 Crore Google Grant To Boost AI Research, Education
Google has announced $5 million (Rs. 46 crore) in funding for IIT Kharagpur to support advanced AI research, education and technology development. The grant will focus on AI applications in Indian languages, agriculture, materials science and educational technology, while also supporting AI training for students, faculty members and teachers.
Google has announced $5 million (Rs. 46 crore) in funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to support advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, education and technology development. The funding will help the institute’s researchers and students work on AI-based solutions for areas such as Indian languages, agriculture, materials science and educational technology.
The announcement was made on November 21, 2026, by Google through its official blog. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, announced the initiative as part of the company’s efforts to support AI research and develop scientific and technical talent in India.
The funding will focus on three main areas: advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building across the institute.
IIT Kharagpur to Get Funding for AI Research
Under the research component, the funding will support projects that use AI to address real-world challenges. Researchers and students will work on applications related to Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology.
The focus on Indic languages is aimed at supporting the development of AI solutions that can work across India’s diverse language landscape. Other research areas will explore how AI can be applied to agriculture, education and materials science.
Google Funding to Support AI Education and Training
The second part of the initiative will focus on expanding AI learning opportunities. Google will support the development of AI training programmes and curriculum for students, faculty members and teachers.
The aim is to help more people gain knowledge and skills related to artificial intelligence and prepare the next generation of scientific and technical talent.
The third area will focus on strengthening IIT Kharagpur’s AI capabilities. The funding will support the development of AI frameworks and tools to improve the institute’s technological ecosystem and support research activities across the campus.
Sundar Pichai on Google’s Partnership With IIT Kharagpur
Announcing the partnership, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said IIT Kharagpur is doing important work in areas such as Indic languages, agriculture and education. He added that the collaboration would help accelerate this work and create opportunities for the next generation of students.
Pichai also said that India is increasingly at the forefront of innovation and that initiatives like this can help make the benefits of AI accessible to people across the country.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.