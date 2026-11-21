Google has announced $5 million (Rs. 46 crore) in funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to support advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, education and technology development. The funding will help the institute’s researchers and students work on AI-based solutions for areas such as Indian languages, agriculture, materials science and educational technology. The announcement was made on November 21, 2026, by Google through its official blog. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, announced the initiative as part of the company’s efforts to support AI research and develop scientific and technical talent in India. The funding will focus on three main areas: advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building across the institute.

IIT Kharagpur to Get Funding for AI Research Under the research component, the funding will support projects that use AI to address real-world challenges. Researchers and students will work on applications related to Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology. The focus on Indic languages is aimed at supporting the development of AI solutions that can work across India’s diverse language landscape. Other research areas will explore how AI can be applied to agriculture, education and materials science. Google Funding to Support AI Education and Training The second part of the initiative will focus on expanding AI learning opportunities. Google will support the development of AI training programmes and curriculum for students, faculty members and teachers. The aim is to help more people gain knowledge and skills related to artificial intelligence and prepare the next generation of scientific and technical talent.