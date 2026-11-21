HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on November 21, has released the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) against post Code-26044. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Along with the result, the Commission has released the normalized scorecard for the candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates appeared in the Tablet

Based Screening Test for these posts can download the result pdf through the official westie of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: Download Link

The Commission has compiled the final result of 780 posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (on Engagement Basis) Post Code-26044 after successfully conducting the various round of selection process. The candidates bearing following Roll Numbers have been declared successful for the posts and you can download the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 pdf thorugh the link given below-