HPRCA ASN Result 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Assistant Staff Nurse Scorecard PDF Link Here
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on November 21, for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) against post Code-26044. Along with the result, the Commission has released the normalized scorecard for the candidates appeared in the exam. Candidates can check the details here.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on November 21, has released the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) against post Code-26044. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Along with the result, the Commission has released the normalized scorecard for the candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates appeared in the Tablet
Based Screening Test for these posts can download the result pdf through the official westie of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: Download Link
The Commission has compiled the final result of 780 posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (on Engagement Basis) Post Code-26044 after successfully conducting the various round of selection process. The candidates bearing following Roll Numbers have been declared successful for the posts and you can download the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 pdf thorugh the link given below-
|HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026
|Click Here
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 Highlights
A total of 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) against post Code-26044. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Final Result 2026 Key Statistics
A total of 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state.
A total of 11415 applications were received for these posts and all were provisionally admitted. Further, 9983 candidates appeared in the Tablet Based Test (TBT) and 1432 candidates remained absent. The Commission has compiled the final result of 780 posts of Assistant Staff Nurse (on Engagement Basis) Post Code-26044. The candidates bearing following Roll Numbers have been declared successful. Candidates can also check their scorecard as per their name and roll number of the result sheet.
Details Mentioned in HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Final Result 2026
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Final Result 2026 has been released by the HPRCA on the official website on November 21, 2026. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.