Gold Rate Today: Gold rates are at the centre of global attention right now. Over the past decade, investors have considered gold a safe-haven asset. However, the precious metal has now fallen to its lowest levels in months, and its shine appears to be fading quickly. While this gold rate crash remains a concern for global investors and people looking to make profits from gold investments, Indians are actually feeling a little relieved, and gold demand has increased since the decline. The crash has brought some relief to buyers just as the wedding season approaches. On November 19, 2026, 24K gold rates stood at around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams, while 22K gold also witnessed a sharp decline. But why is gold, traditionally considered a safe investment, suddenly losing its shine? The reasons are not related to anything happening domestically; instead, they are linked to global factors.

A stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations of higher US interest rates are behind the falling gold rates. Let's understand what is driving this Gold rate crash, how it affects Indian buyers and whether falling gold rates make this the right time to buy. Gold Rates Today Across Indian Cities (November 19, 2026) City 24K Gold (1g) 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (10g) 18K Gold (10g) Delhi ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Lucknow ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Varanasi ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Jaipur ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Chandigarh ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Noida ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Gurugram ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Kanpur ₹13,084 ₹1,30,840 ₹11,995 ₹1,19,950 ₹98,170 Ahmedabad ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Vadodara ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Surat ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Rajkot ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Patna ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Ranchi ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Chennai ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,050 Coimbatore ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,050 Madurai ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,050 Salem ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,050 Mumbai ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Pune ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Nagpur ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Thane ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Goa ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Bengaluru ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Mysuru ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Mangaluru ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Hyderabad ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Vijayawada ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Visakhapatnam ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Kochi ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Thiruvananthapuram ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Kozhikode ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Thrissur ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Kolkata ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Bhubaneswar ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Cuttack ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Guwahati ₹13,069 ₹1,30,690 ₹11,980 ₹1,19,800 ₹98,020 Bhopal ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070 Indore ₹13,074 ₹1,30,740 ₹11,985 ₹1,19,850 ₹98,070

Note: Rates can fluctuate in real time tracking, for live updates check sites. The 18K rates for Chennai and Coimbatore are ₹98,050 per 10 grams, while other southern and western cities listed above have rates of ₹98,020. Prices exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Actual showroom rates may vary. Will 24K Gold Rates Fall Below ₹1 Lakh? What Experts Expect Most Indians are now curious about whether 24K gold rates will fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams. This is not because they have invested in it, but because the wedding season is about to peak in India. Indians consider gold a traditional metal that is worn, gifted and bought for show, and it sometimes has mythological connections as well. But will 24-karat gold fall below ₹1 lakh? Well, that may not happen anytime soon! Though 18-karat gold is already below ₹1 lakh right now, 24K gold is still unlikely to fall to that level.