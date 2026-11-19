Gold Rate Today In India: Will Gold Rates Fall Below ₹1 Lakh? What Does The Price Crash Mean For Indian Buyers? Check City-Wise Rates
Gold rates continue to fall across India, bringing relief to jewellery buyers ahead of the wedding season. Check the latest 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates across major cities and understand the global factors behind the decline.
Gold Rate Today: Gold rates are at the centre of global attention right now. Over the past decade, investors have considered gold a safe-haven asset. However, the precious metal has now fallen to its lowest levels in months, and its shine appears to be fading quickly.
While this gold rate crash remains a concern for global investors and people looking to make profits from gold investments, Indians are actually feeling a little relieved, and gold demand has increased since the decline.
The crash has brought some relief to buyers just as the wedding season approaches. On November 19, 2026, 24K gold rates stood at around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams, while 22K gold also witnessed a sharp decline.
But why is gold, traditionally considered a safe investment, suddenly losing its shine? The reasons are not related to anything happening domestically; instead, they are linked to global factors.
A stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations of higher US interest rates are behind the falling gold rates.
Let's understand what is driving this Gold rate crash, how it affects Indian buyers and whether falling gold rates make this the right time to buy.
Gold Rates Today Across Indian Cities (November 19, 2026)
|
City
|
24K Gold (1g)
|
24K Gold (10g)
|
22K Gold (1g)
|
22K Gold (10g)
|
18K Gold (10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Lucknow
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Varanasi
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Jaipur
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Chandigarh
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Noida
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Gurugram
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Kanpur
|
₹13,084
|
₹1,30,840
|
₹11,995
|
₹1,19,950
|
₹98,170
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Vadodara
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Surat
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Rajkot
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Patna
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Ranchi
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Chennai
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,050
|
Coimbatore
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,050
|
Madurai
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,050
|
Salem
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,050
|
Mumbai
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Pune
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Nagpur
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Thane
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Goa
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Bengaluru
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Mysuru
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Mangaluru
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Hyderabad
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Vijayawada
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Kochi
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Kozhikode
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Thrissur
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Kolkata
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Cuttack
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Guwahati
|
₹13,069
|
₹1,30,690
|
₹11,980
|
₹1,19,800
|
₹98,020
|
Bhopal
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
|
Indore
|
₹13,074
|
₹1,30,740
|
₹11,985
|
₹1,19,850
|
₹98,070
Note: Rates can fluctuate in real time tracking, for live updates check sites. The 18K rates for Chennai and Coimbatore are ₹98,050 per 10 grams, while other southern and western cities listed above have rates of ₹98,020. Prices exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Actual showroom rates may vary.
Will 24K Gold Rates Fall Below ₹1 Lakh? What Experts Expect
Most Indians are now curious about whether 24K gold rates will fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams.
This is not because they have invested in it, but because the wedding season is about to peak in India. Indians consider gold a traditional metal that is worn, gifted and bought for show, and it sometimes has mythological connections as well.
But will 24-karat gold fall below ₹1 lakh? Well, that may not happen anytime soon! Though 18-karat gold is already below ₹1 lakh right now, 24K gold is still unlikely to fall to that level.
Currently hovering around ₹1,30,690, 24K gold would need another 23.5% decline to reach that mark. Market experts see strong support around ₹1.25 lakh–₹1.28 lakh, making a further steep fall less likely in the near term.
A stronger US dollar and higher interest rates continue to pressure gold, but India's 15% import duty and weak rupee offer some protection. A major global crisis or import duty cut could change the picture. For now, ₹1 lakh remains a distant possibility.
What Does Falling Gold Mean For Indian Buyers?
Falling gold rates could bring relief to Indian buyers, especially with the wedding season approaching. Lower rates mean households may spend less on the gold they purchase. However, the final jewellery bill depends on more than just gold rates. Here is what buyers should know:
-
Lower Purchase Cost: Falling gold rates reduce the basic cost of buying 22K and 24K gold jewellery.
-
Making Charges: Jewellers charge additional making fees depending on the jewellery design and craftsmanship.
-
GST: Buyers have to pay 3% GST on the total transaction value of jewellery.
-
Wastage Charges: Some jewellers may add wastage charges, increasing the final bill.
-
Check Hallmarking: Always verify the BIS hallmark, purity mark and six-digit HUID code before purchasing gold.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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