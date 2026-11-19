Goa Home Guard Recruitment Syllabus 2026: Check Section-Wise Topics, PET/PST & Marks Distribution PDF
The Goa Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation (HG&CD) has released its 2026 recruitment notification for 176 posts (127 Home Guard Volunteers and 49 Marine Home Guards). Selection involves Document Verification, Physical Measurement & Fitness Tests (PET/PST) including a mandatory swimming test for Marine Home Guards followed by a 100-mark written examination (minimum 35 marks to qualify) testing General Knowledge, General English, and Mathematics.
Goa Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation (HG&CD) is now accepting applications for filling up 176 vacancies comprising 127 vacancies for Home Guard Volunteers and 49 for Marine Home Guards for the year 2026. Applications can be collected and submitted personally during the period from November 25, 2026, to December 31, 2026, at the HG&CD office situated in Altinho, Panaji.
To become eligible, one has to undergo a process involving several rounds of tests. Initially, all original documents, such as education certificates and 15-year Goa domicile certificate, would be verified. Secondly, one has to qualify physical height measurements and run test. The ones who have applied for Marine Home Guard posts also have to qualify a swimming test.
On passing these physical tests, one has to qualify a written test out of 100 marks. You will be declared qualified if you obtain 35 marks or above in this test. The test would be conducted on topics of general nature in General Knowledge, General English, and Mathematics.
Goa Home Guard Recruitment Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the Goa Home Guard Recruitment Syllabus 2026:
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Parameter
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation (HG&CD), Government of Goa
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Post Names & Vacancies
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Total 176 Posts: Home Guard Volunteer (127) | Marine Home Guard (49)
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Minimum Qualification
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S.S.C.E. (Class 10th) passed + 15-Year Residence Certificate of Goa
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Age Limit (as on 31.12.2026)
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Home Guard Volunteer: 20–50 Years | Marine Home Guard: 20–30 Years
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Selection Stages
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1. Document Verification 2. Physical Measurement (PST) 3. Physical Fitness Test (PET) & Swimming Test (Marine) 4. Written Test
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Written Test Marks & Qualifying Score
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100 Marks, Minimum Qualifying Score: 35 Marks (35%)
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Duty Allowance & Basic Training
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₹962/- per day, 45 days basic training at Police Training School, Valpoi
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Official Portal
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citizen.goapolice.gov.in / goa.gov.in
Official Notification Of Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026
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Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Goa Home Guard Recruitment Syllabus 2026
The Goa Home Guard recruitment examination for the year 2026 comprises questions from three Class 10 topics, including General Knowledge (History of India and Goa, Geography, Polity, Science, Current Affairs), General English (Grammar, Comprehension, Vocabulary, Sentence Formation), and Elementary Mathematics (Arithmetic, Percentage, Ratio, Mensuration, Time & Work).
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Direct Link to Goa Home Guard Recruitment Syllabus 2026
General Knowledge :
1. Economy, Banking, and Finance
2. Knowledge of Current Events
3. Budget and Five-Year Plans
4. Science- Inventions & Discoveries
5. History
6. Culture
7. Economy
8. Scientific Research
9. India and its neighboring countries
10. Sports
11. Current Affairs- National & International
12. General Politic
13. Geography
14. Important Financial & Economic News
General English :
1. Grammar
2. Articles
3. Comprehension
4. Tenses
5. Vocabulary
6. Sentence Rearrangement
7. Error Correction
8. Verb
9. Unseen Passages
10. Synonyms
11. Adverb
12. Idioms & Phrases
13. Subject-Verb Agreement
14. Antonyms
15. Fill in the Blanks, etc
Mathematics :
1. Discount.
2. Time & Work
3. Use of Tables and Graphs
4. Time & Distance
5. Number Systems
6. Decimals and Fractions
7. Computation of Whole Numbers
8. Relationship Between Numbers
9. Percentage
10. Simple Interest
11. Profit & Loss
12. Average
13. Partnership
14. Mensuration
15. Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
16. Ratio & Proportion
Goa Home Guard Physical Standards (PST) & Fitness Test (PET) 2026
Only those applicants whose original credentials (SSCE pass certificate, Birth Certificate, and 15-year Goa Residence Certificate) have been validated will be allowed to undergo physical verification.
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Test Component
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Male Candidates
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Female Candidates
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Remarks
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Minimum Height (PST)
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165 cm
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155 cm
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Qualifying in nature
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Running Race (PET)
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1,000 Metres (1 km) in 4 mins 30 secs
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800 Metres in 4 mins 30 secs
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Qualifying in nature
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Swimming Test
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Mandatory swimming proficiency
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Mandatory swimming proficiency
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Only for Marine Home Guard applicants (coastal fisherman community)
GOA Home Guard Exam Pattern 2026
The examination consists of 35 questions amounting to 35 marks on General Knowledge (15), English (10), and Mathematics (10).
Duration : 60 Minutes
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S.No
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Subject
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No.of Question
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Marks
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1
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General Knowledge
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15
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15
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2
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General English
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10
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10
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3
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Mathematics
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10
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10
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Total
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35
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35
Also Read: Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.