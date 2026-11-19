Goa Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation (HG&CD) is now accepting applications for filling up 176 vacancies comprising 127 vacancies for Home Guard Volunteers and 49 for Marine Home Guards for the year 2026. Applications can be collected and submitted personally during the period from November 25, 2026, to December 31, 2026, at the HG&CD office situated in Altinho, Panaji.

To become eligible, one has to undergo a process involving several rounds of tests. Initially, all original documents, such as education certificates and 15-year Goa domicile certificate, would be verified. Secondly, one has to qualify physical height measurements and run test. The ones who have applied for Marine Home Guard posts also have to qualify a swimming test.

On passing these physical tests, one has to qualify a written test out of 100 marks. You will be declared qualified if you obtain 35 marks or above in this test. The test would be conducted on topics of general nature in General Knowledge, General English, and Mathematics.