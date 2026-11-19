New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day-1 Highlights: New Zealand made a strong comeback against India on Day 1 of the first Test of the India tour of New Zealand 2026. After losing five wickets for just 70 runs, the hosts recovered and finished the day at 243/5 in 82 overs at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips were the scenario of the 1st day of the Test match between NZ & Ind. Both batters played patiently and did not give the Indian bowlers an easy chance to take another wicket. Nicholls scored an unbeaten 113 runs, while Phillips remained not out on 94. The two batters added 173 runs for the sixth wicket and helped New Zealand recover from a difficult position. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an excellent start by taking three wickets, but the Indian bowling attack struggled to stop the partnership between Nicholls and Phillips.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test: Day 1 Highlights NEW ZEALAND: 243/5

Total 82 overs; Stumps

INDIA: 5 wickets; Bumrah took 3

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss: India won and elected to bowl.

Best batter: Henry Nicholls – 113* runs

Second-best batter: Glenn Phillips – 94* runs

Best bowler: Jasprit Bumrah – 3/52

Sixth-wicket partnership: 173 runs

What a feeling. Henry and Glenn walk off unbeaten at the end of day one 🤩 https://t.co/sq1x9cnPqi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026 How Did New Zealand Recover from 70/5? India started the match with a strong bowling performance. The New Zealand top order failed to handle Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian bowlers during the first session. Captain Tom Latham was dismissed for a duck by Bumrah in the opening over. Devon Conway also returned to the pavilion after scoring just four runs.

Rachin Ravindra scored 15 runs before Akash Deep dismissed him. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell also failed to make big contributions. At one stage, New Zealand were struggling at 70/5, and India looked set to finish the innings quickly. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips had different plans. Nicholls held one end and continued scoring runs without taking unnecessary risks. Phillips supported him well and also played attacking shots whenever he got the chance. Their partnership helped New Zealand cross 100, 150 and 200 runs. Both batters continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers until the end of the day's play. Henry Nicholls Scores an Unbeaten Century Test century number 1️⃣2️⃣ for Henry Nicholls 🙌 His fifth Test ton at the Cello Basin Reserve takes him level with Brendon McCullum for Test centuries for New Zealand. #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/Ue8M8bzc6S — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026

Henry Nicholls was the main reason behind New Zealand's recovery on Day 1. He came to bat when New Zealand had already lost an early wicket. He played carefully and focused on staying at the crease. Nicholls completed his half-century and later converted it into a century. He reached his hundred in 188 balls and remained unbeaten on 113 runs from 221 balls at stumps. His innings included 14 fours. It was his fifth Test century at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. He also survived a dropped catch when he was batting on 102. This gave India another missed chance to break the partnership. Glenn Phillips Comes Close to His Test Century Glenn Phillips played an important role in supporting Nicholls. He came to the crease when New Zealand had lost five wickets. Instead of putting pressure on himself, Phillips played his natural game and scored runs through attacking shots.

He completed his half-century and continued to trouble the Indian bowlers. Phillips also completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket during his innings. At the end of Day 1, he was unbeaten on 94 runs from 181 balls, including several boundaries. He needs just six more runs to complete his century. New Zealand Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls Status Tom Latham (C) 0 2 b Bumrah Devon Conway 4 13 c Pant b Kamboj Henry Nicholls 113* 221 Not Out Rachin Ravindra 15 50 c Pant b Akash Deep Daryl Mitchell 1 8 c Jaiswal b Bumrah Tom Blundell (WK) 5 22 c Gill b Bumrah Glenn Phillips 94* 182 Not Out India Bowling Scorecard Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 17 52 3 Anshul Kamboj 18 57 1 Akash Deep 15 33 1 Prasidh Krishna 16 58 0 Washington Sundar 16 38 0

173-Run Partnership Changes the Match An unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and () and Glenn Phillips () guides the team to Stumps on Day 1 at the Basin. 103 runs scored for no wicket in the evening session. Catch-up on all scores at https://t.co/6cIxSvxX8d 📲 #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/DxQuv656mv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026 The biggest highlight of the day was the unbeaten 173-run partnership between Nicholls and Phillips. When the pair came together, New Zealand were in trouble at 70/5. India needed just five more wickets to finish the innings, but the two batters did not allow the visitors to achieve this target. They added 80 runs in the second session and continued their partnership in the final session. The Indian bowlers tried different plans, including short-pitched deliveries, but Nicholls and Phillips remained at the crease.