Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Apply for 176 Vacancies, Eligibility and Last Date
Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 invites applications for 176 Regular and Marine Home Guard posts. Check eligibility, age limit, application dates and selection process.
Key Points
- Goa Home Guard recruitment for 176 volunteers announced on November 18, 2026.
- Applications open November 25, 2026, and close December 31, 2026.
- Eligibility requires SSC pass, 15-year Goa residency; apply offline for Rs 20.
Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026: The Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Government of Goa has released an official notification for the recruitment of Home Guard Volunteers on November 18, 2026. Under this recruitment drive eligible and interested candidates can apply for a total of 176 vacancies out of which 127 are regular Home Guard vacancies and 49 are Marine Home Guard vacancies. The application process is set to begin on November 25, 2026 and candidates can submit their duly filled application forms till December 31, 2026.
In this article you will find detailed information about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection procedure and other important details.
Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Overview
The Goa Home Guard recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates to join the Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Goa
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Post Name
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Home Guard Volunteer and Marine Home Guard
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Total Vacancies
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176
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Regular Home Guard Vacancies
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127
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Marine Home Guard Vacancies
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49
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Application Mode
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Offline
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Application Start Date
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November 25, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Application
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December 31, 2026
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Application Fee
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Rs. 20
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Duty Allowance
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Rs 962 per day
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Job Location
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Goa
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Official Website
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citizen.goapolice.gov.in
Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 PDF Download
The department has issued the detailed recruitment notification which depicts information about the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, application process and selection process. Candidates must read the official notification once. The application form is available at the Office of the Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Second Floor, Goa Reserve Police Camp, Altinho, Panaji from November 25, 2026 on payment of Rs. 20. Check the direct link to download Goa Home Guard notification in the table below.
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Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026 must fulfil the age, educational and physical requirements. The eligibility criteria is given below.
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Criteria
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Requirements
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates must be S.S.C.E. passed from a recognised board or equivalent
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Age (Regular Home Guard)
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Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 50 years
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Age (Marine Home Guard)
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Minimum Age: 20
Maximum Age: 30 years
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Age Calculation Date
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December 31, 2026
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Minimum Height (Male)
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165 cm
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Minimum Height (Female)
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155 cm
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Male Physical Test
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1 km in 4 minutes 30 seconds
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Female Physical Test
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800 metres in 4 minutes 30 seconds
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Residence Requirement
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15 years Residence Certificate of Goa
How to Apply for Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must remember that applications can be submitted only through the offline mode application process. The application forms would be available at the designated office. Follow the steps mentioned below
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Visit the Office of the Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Second Floor, Goa Reserve Police Camp, Altinho, Panaji.
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Now collect the application form by paying Rs 20.
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Fill all the required details with correct information.
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Now you have to personally submit the application form at the Enrolment Cell on or before December 31, 2026.
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You have to carry the photocopies of the 15 year Goa Residence Certificate, educational qualification certificate and Birth Certificate.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Also Read- OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.