Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026: The Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Government of Goa has released an official notification for the recruitment of Home Guard Volunteers on November 18, 2026. Under this recruitment drive eligible and interested candidates can apply for a total of 176 vacancies out of which 127 are regular Home Guard vacancies and 49 are Marine Home Guard vacancies. The application process is set to begin on November 25, 2026 and candidates can submit their duly filled application forms till December 31, 2026.

In this article you will find detailed information about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection procedure and other important details.

Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Overview

The Goa Home Guard recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates to join the Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.