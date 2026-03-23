Author of the Day: Salman Rushdie
Author of the Day: Salman Rushdie is a Booker Prize-winning novelist renowned for Midnight’s Children, celebrated for magical realism, bold narratives, and influential works shaping contemporary global literature. Explore Salman Rushdie biography, his famous books, Midnight’s Children, awards, legacy, and literary impact worldwide.
Salman Rushdie is one of the most influential and widely known writers of modern literature. He is known for his bold storytelling, imaginative narratives, and fearless engagement with history, politics, and identity.
His works have inspired readers across the globe and sparked important conversations about freedom of expression and culture.
He is the author of several celebrated novels, including Midnight’s Children, which won the Booker Prize in 1981, and The Satanic Verses, one of the most debated books in literary history. His writings often blend magical realism with historical events, making his style unique and impactful.
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Author of the Day: Salman Rushdie
Source: thebookerprizes
Salman Rushdie (born 1947) is a British-Indian author and essayist with significant influence in his book of great stories that are known all around the world.
His books usually consider migration to new locations, identity, religion, and politics. He has emerged as a central figure in contemporary writing.
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About Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie is known for his creative writing style that combines fantasy and actual history. His second book, known throughout the world as Midnight's Children, established him as a great writer.
The setting of the book is close to the time of India's independence in 1947, and it centres on children born at midnight with special powers. The combination of history and magic made it one of the greatest books of the present.
In addition to novels, Rushdie has authored essays, memoirs, and children's books, proving that he can write in several ways. His writing tends to challenge leaders and examine challenging social issues.
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Quick Facts About Salman Rushdie
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Category
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Details
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Full Name
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Ahmed Salman Rushdie
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Birth
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June 19, 1947
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Birthplace
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Bombay (Mumbai), India
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Profession
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Novelist, Essayist
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Famous Work
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Midnight’s Children
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Major Award
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Booker Prize (1981)
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Other Works
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The Satanic Verses, Shame, Quichotte
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Known For
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Magical realism, political themes
Early Life
Rushdie was born in Bombay (today, Mumbai) in a very learned family. Later, he studied history at King's College, Cambridge. He studied and worked in advertising, and briefly in TV. He also began writing stories, and this later brought him to fame as a writer.
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Career
His career began with his first novel, Grimus (1975), which led to his popularity across the globe, with Midnight's Children (1981). It received the Booker Prize and was further awarded the Best of the Booker.
He released The Satanic Verses in 1988, which sparked a global debate, resulting in a fatwa put on him.
He continued writing and publishing significant books despite the threats and the years that he had been living under protection.
He has more than forty years of experience in writing numerous novels, essays and memoirs, and he became the representative of courage and speech freedom in his writing.
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Famous Books of Salman Rushdie
Source: thebookerprizes
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Category
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Title
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Year
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Long Fiction
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Grimus
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1975
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Midnight’s Children
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1981
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Shame
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1983
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The Satanic Verses
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1988
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The Moor’s Last Sigh
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1995
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The Ground Beneath Her Feet
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1999
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Fury
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2001
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Shalimar the Clown
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2005
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The Enchantress of Florence
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2008
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Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights
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2015
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The Golden House
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2017
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Quichotte
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2019
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Victory City
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2023
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Short Fiction
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East, West: Stories
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1994
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Nonfiction
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The Jaguar Smile: A Nicaraguan Journey
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1987
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Imaginary Homelands: Essays and Criticism, 1981-1991
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1991
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The Wizard of Oz: A Short Text about Magic
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1992
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Conversations with Salman Rushdie
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2000
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Step across This Line: Collected Nonfiction, 1992-2002
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2002
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Joseph Anton: A Memoir
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2012
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Knife: Meditations after an Attempted Murder
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2024
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Children's / Young Adult Literature
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Haroun and the Sea of Stories
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1990
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Luka and the Fire of Life
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2010
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Edited Text
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The Vintage Book of Indian Writing, 1947–1997
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1997
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Best American Short Stories 2008
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2008
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Screenplay
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The Riddle of Midnight: India, August 1987
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1988
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The Screenplay of Midnight's Children
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1999
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Drama
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Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children
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2003
Achievements
Salman Rushdie has received numerous prestigious awards for his contribution to literature:
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He won the Booker Prize in 1981 for Midnight’s Children
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“Best of the Booker” Prize
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Whitbread Prize (twice)
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PEN Literary Awards
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European Union’s Aristeion Prize for Literature
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Knighted for services to literature (2007)
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He was also named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023
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Legacy
The legacies of Rushdie are mighty and multifaceted. He is a renowned author and a beacon of liberty of expression andism.
Readers, writers, and thinkers around the world are still encouraged by his books. Despite the controversies, he remains concentrated on stories and intellectual freedom.
This combination of his imagination and reality has impacted his work, and he stands out as one of the most significant voices in modern writing.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.